Lightbox Cafe

Love Thyself Tincture

$22.00 Out of stock

For those who need a reminder of the beauty they bring to the world. Can be supportive at times of trauma, heartbreak, grief, depression, darkness, ruminating self-doubt, and for general self-confidence building. All family-farmed local and organic ingredients: Damiana (Turnera diffusa), Lemon Balm (Melissa Officinalis), Rose (Rosa spp.), Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), Glycerin, Organic Grain Alcohol, Sunlight & Love. As I am, I am loved. As I am, I am whole. Charlotte at Heart of the Moon Herbs pays careful attention to using high quality organic herbs that are tinctured at the right ratios for their specific needs. For instance, some herbs do better when they are tinctured using fresh herbs over dried, and different constituents are pulled out when using higher or lower alcohol contents. To ensure the highest potency, our tinctures are first made as simples (single plant extracts) and then combined to the perfect formulation ratios from there.