Lightbox Cafe
No reviews yet
704 S. 4th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Popular Items
House Blended Juices
Golden Wellness Shot
Boost your immunity with this zinger! Cold-pressed and organic Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger, PA Maple Syrup, Cayenne, and Black Pepper.
New Moon
Apple, Activated Charcoal, Ginger, Lemon
Elevated Celery
Celery*, Cucumber*, Lime*, Salt. *indicates organic ingredient.
Bright Juice
Apple*, Grapefruit*, Lemon*. So fresh and so good. *indicates organic ingredient
Ecto Cooler
Apple*, Cucumber*, Orange*, Pineapple*, Lemon* & Lime* *indicates organic ingredient.
Sweet Green
Green Apple*, Spinach*, Cucumber*, Celery*, Lemon* and Ginger*. All the power of healthy greens with a zing of green apple, lemon, and ginger to wake up your pallet. *indicates organic ingredient.
Golden Jungle
Orange*, Carrot*, Pineapple*, Ginger*, Mint* and Lime*. Like OJ but BETTER. *indicates organic ingredient.
Garden Greens
Kale*, Spinach*, Celery*, Parsley*, Lemon* & Ginger*. *indicates organic ingredient.
4 oz Green Bomb
Kale, Parsley, Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon
Made-to-Order Organic Cold-Pressed
Kava Kava
Traditional Kava Kava (single)
Balanced kava kava from Vanuatu. Our house blend is a mix of kava varietals found on a farm from the island of Santo. This is a potent, subtly peppery brew. It will cause a numbness on the tongue and throat, and induce feelings of relaxation and well-being through soothing the nervous system. NOTE: Kava has a reverse tolerance! Some drinkers may need to have kava several times before the effects truly are felt. It is plant medicine for stress, anxiety, and insomnia, and the effects get better after a few sessions. We recommend drinking 4-8oz every twenty minutes to notice any shifts. ALSO: As a general rule of thumb, it is not recommended to mix kava and alcohol, painkillers, or prescription sedatives. It's just rough on the liver! On it's own, kava is wonderful enough! Hemp products are not dissuaded, however! :)
Traditional Kava Kava
Balanced kava kava from Vanuatu. Served with pineapples for chasing! Our house blend is a mix of kava varietals found on a farm from the island of Santo. This is a potent, subtly peppery brew. It will cause a numbness on the tongue and throat, and induce feelings of relaxation and well-being through soothing the nervous system.
Sweet Mylky Kava (single)
Fijian kava brewed with oat milk and medjool date syrup for a sweet, creamy kava-drinking experience. This is a potent, subtly peppery brew. It will cause a slight numbness on the tongue and throat, and induce feelings of relaxation and well-being by soothing the nervous system. NOTE: Kava has a reverse tolerance! Some drinkers may need to have kava several times before the effects truly are felt. It is plant medicine for stress, anxiety, and insomnia, and the effects get better after a few sessions. We recommend drinking 4-8oz every twenty minutes to notice any shifts. ALSO: As a general rule of thumb, it is not recommended to mix kava and alcohol, painkillers, or prescription sedatives. It's just rough on the liver! On it's own, kava is wonderful enough! Hemp products are not dissuaded, however! :)
Sweet Mylky Fijian Kava Kava
Fijian kava brewed with oat milk and medjool date syrup for a sweet, creamy kava-drinking experience. This is a potent, subtly peppery brew. It will cause a slight numbness on the tongue and throat, and induce feelings of relaxation and well-being by soothing the nervous system.
Kava Mule
5oz Traditional Kava, Reed's ginger beer, fresh organic lime and raw sugar simple syrup.
Cacao Kava
Fijian Loa Waka Kava kava kava: smooth, potent, body relaxing and mood boosting. It's brewed here with a Mylky Base of 30% organic oat milk and housemade organic medjoul date syrup. Then we mix in a housemade coconut sugar based syrup of organic cacao and fair-trade spices of cinnamon and nutmeg with a dash of sea salt. Kava's desirable effects in a fresh-brewed hand-made tea -- but make it dessert!
Golden Chai Kava
Fijian Loa Waka Kava kava kava: smooth, potent, body relaxing and mood boosting. It's brewed here with a Mylky Base of 30% organic oat milk and housemade organic medjoul date syrup. Then we mix in a housemade coconut sugar-based syrup of organic spices, including fair-trade turmeric, cardamom, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of sea salt. Kava's desirable effects in a fresh-brewed hand-made tea -- but make it anti-inflammatory with sweet and spice and everything nice!
Guava Kava
Traditional kava shaken with guava juice, fresh organic lime juice, and agave syrup.
Kava Colada
8oz of Traditional Kava blended with coconut cream, frozen pineapples, and the juice of one lime. (Tallest drink in the image!)
Japa Jaya
Our Housemade Mylky Kava With Japa Iced Coffee and Miller's Maple Syrup
Lemon Drop
Traditional Kava, fresh organic lemon juice, and raw agave syrup.
Half N Half
Half Kava, Half Kratom, and Your Choice of Organic Syrup.
Kava Passion
5oz of kava with passionfruit juice, fresh organic lime juice, and raw agave syrup.
Kratom (Euphoric Tea)
Mitra Shot
2oz with lemon and agave.
Mitra Tea
Choice of kratom leaf with lemon and agave. Served hot (8oz) or iced (16oz).
Mitra Vanilla Grapefruit
Fresh-pressed organic grapefruit juice with organic vanilla syrup and Green Maeng-Da Kratom.
Boost Juice
Choice of kratom leaf with pear, grapefruit, and lime with a dash of coconut sugar.
Matcha Mitra
Matcha Mitra Double
Mitra Lemonade
Mitra Boost Juice
51/50
Smoodies
Mango Lime Seamoss
Organic Frozen Mano, Lime and Honey with Purple Seamoss
Mango Dragon
Strawberry*, Mango* + Pineapple* blended with Apple Juice* and Mango Nectar* & boosted with Camu Camu*. *indicates organic ingredient.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana
Oat Milk* with Peanut Butter, Cacao Powder*, an energetic boost of Maca*, one Date* and PA Maple Syrup*. *indicates organic ingredient.
Cosmic Ocean
Blueberry* + Banana* with Almond Butter, Dates*, and Hawaiian Spirulina* blended with Coconut Milk* and a dash of housemade Coconut Sugar* syrup. *indicates organic ingredient
Mocha Smoodie
Double Shot of Espresso, Banana*, Cocoa*, Cinnamon*, Dates* & Oat Milk*, topped with Orange Zest*. *indicates organic ingredient.
Tropical Storm
Mango*, Pineapple* + Banana* with Spinach or Kale*, Sancha Inchi Peanut Protein, Hemp Hearts*, & Dates*, Peanut Butter and a drizzle of housemade Coconut Sugar syrup blended with Coconut Mylk*.
Pink Bliss
Strawberry*, Raspberry* + Banana* blended with Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs*, Coconut Flakes, Hibiscus, Mangosteen, Watermelon Juice & Coconut Water. *indicates organic ingredient
Avocado Moringa Shake
Avocado*, Banana*, Spinach*, Moringa*, Agave* and one Date* blended with Coconut Milk*. *indicates organic ingredient.
DIY Smoodie
Make your own smoothie of any two ingredients! Will be blended with organic oat milk and agave unless otherwise specified. Add-in as many superfoods, nut butters, fruits, or greens as you'd like!
Guavamelon
Watermelon, Fresh Guava, Lime, Agave, Yum!
Cantalope Crush
Cantaloupe, Pineapple, Banana, Lime, Medjool Dates and Vanilla! Dreamy <3
Swamp Queen
Smoodie Bowls
Acai
One pound of Organic Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Banana on top of our Housemade Maple Walnut Granola. MINOR Toppings: Bananas, Coconut Flakes and Peanut Butter Drizzle. MAJOR Toppings: Fresh Berries, Sliced Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Cacao Nibs & Peanut Butter Drizzle.
Blueberry Tsunami
One pound of frozen Organic Blueberry and Banana blended with Dates, Chorella and Coconut Milk on top of our Housemade Maple Walnut Granola*. MINOR Toppings: Bananas, Coconut Flakes, and Peanut Butter Drizzle. MAJOR Toppings: Fresh Berries, Sliced Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Cacao Nibs & Peanut Butter Drizzle.
Dragonfruit
One pound of frozen Organic Dragonfruit, Pineapple, Mango, Banana and Coconut Milk on top of our Housemade Maple Walnut Granola*. MINOR Toppings: Bananas, Coconut Flakes and Peanut Butter Drizzle. MAJOR Toppings: Fresh Berries, Sliced Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Cacao Nibs & Peanut Butter drizzle.
Heaven Bowl (Berries & Cacao)
One pound of frozen Organic Strawberry, Banana, Cacao and Agave on top of our Housemade Maple Walnut Granola*. MINOR Toppings: Bananas, Hemp Hearts, Peanut Butter Drizzle. MAJOR Toppings: Fresh Berries, Sliced Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Cacao Nibs & Peanut Butter Drizzle.
Tropical Green
One pound of organic Mango, Pineapple, Banana and Spinach blended with Coconut Milk, atop a bed of housemade granola! MINOR BOWL is topped with Bananas, Hemp Hearts, and Peanut Butter. Major Bowl is topped with Fesh Berries, Banana Slices, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Hearts, and Peanut Butter :)
Bermuda *new*
Coconut, Banana, Mango, Blue Spirulina bowl topped with fresh fruit! MINOR BOWL: bananas, pineapples and splash of hemp hearts with a maple syrup drizzle MAJOR BOWL: blueberries, pineapples, coconut flakes, a scoop of hemp hearts and cocoa nibs, with a peanut butter drizzle
Smol Bites
1 Jackfruit Pastelillos
Crispy, stuffed air-fried vegan goodness. Adobo Jackfruit and Cashew Pimiento Cheese. Available without Cashew Cheese for Allergies.
Yucca Salad
Tostones
Pineapple adobo jackfruit topped with smoky cashew drizzle and marinated onions on fried plaintain with mojo.
Hummus Plate
Pimiento
Paw Paw
Chicn Tendies
Toasts and Sammies
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, SPERO Smoke Sunflower Cream Cheese, EVOO, Crushed Kale Chips. Choice of toast!
Beet Lox
Smokey Seaweed Cured Beets, SPERO Smoked Salmon Sunflower Spread (vegan), Cucumbers, Capers, Red Onion. Suggested on a Philly Muffin!
Jackfruit of the Sea
NEW on 2/3: Jackfruit of the Sea! Shredded jackfruit roasted and blended with special sea seasonings, dressed up with cucumber and tomato served on choice of bread.
Toona Melt
Jackfruit of the Sea, Cheddur and Tomato on a Seeded Merzbacher's Long roll or Your Choice of Bread.
Peanut Butter Banana Toast
Organic PB and Bananas on Your Choice of Toast drizzled with Miller's Maple Syrup and topped with Hemp Hearts.
The Deli
Field Roast Porcini and Shiitake Balsamic Plant-Based Deli Slices, Violife Cheddar, Organic Tomato, Romaine and Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil on a Seeded Merzbacher's Gold Roll
Egg Sammy
Eggy Tofu, Cashew Pimiento Cheddah, Apple Butter, and Coconut Bacon on a Merzbacher's Long Roll. Choice Of Everything and Original Philly Muffin's or Taffet's Gluten Free Available Also.
Chocolate Hazelnut Toast
Hearty Bowls
Sweet Salad
Marinated Kale and Quinoa, Apple, Toasted Squash Seeds, Roasted Sweet and Spicy Walnuts, Smoky Coconut Bacun, and Marinated Red Onion in Red Wine, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
Turmeric Ginger Great Oats
Tender Great Oats Slowly Simmered in Coconut Mylk with Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon and Clove. Topped with Fresh Bananas, Flax Meal, Hemp Hearts and Maple Syrup.
Jens Beet Salad
Roasted Buttercup Squash Soup
Buttercup Squash Roasted with Culantro, Garlic and Shallot, then Pureed with Coconut Milk, Spices and Aromatic Vegetable Broth.
Coconut Curry And Lime
Toona Salad Bowl
Sweet Treats
Caffeinated
Japa Organic Coffee
Starting in July 2022: all coffees are pour-overs! Japa Coffee is a brand-new Philly roastery and we are stoked to be the first cafe to offer these intentional brews. Low acidity and delicious energy crafted as "Coffee to do less.” 😌 Corey is working with fair trade, hand-picked coffee bean purveyors, only.
Japanese Iced Coffee
Brewed double strength featuring Philly Fair Trade Coffee.
Japa Jaya
8oz of Japa Fair Trade Coffee and 4oz of Mylky Ceremonial Jaya Kava. Brewed with intention, organic dates, local maple syrup, and organic almond milk; kava to ground anxious energy and coffee to provide energy; a real yin-yang treat.
Espresso
Guatemala Espresso roasted by Japa Coffee. Cafe de Mujeres roast.
Cappuccino
Latte
Cortado
A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many Italian coffee drinks. Brewed with espresso roasted locally by our neighbors at OX Coffee.
Mocha Coffee
Heart warming housemade cacao syrup with fall spices in your choice of non-dairy milk with a shot of espresso
Red Eye
A single shot of espresso and 8oz of Japa coffee
Ceremonial Matcha Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Ariel's Potion
House-made Almond Mylk with Dates, Sea Salt, Vanilla and Ceremonial Matcha
Cosmic Milk Latte
House-made Almond Mylk with Dates, Vanilla, Sea Salt and a Double Shot of Espresso.
Chai Masala
Housemade aromatic spice blend of turmeric, cardamom, clove, vanilla, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, and golden black tea steeped for a long time, then frothed to perfection with organic oat mylk and sweetened with coconut sugar.
Golden Pumpkin Latte
Japa Espresso, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, house-made pumpkin buttuh.
Cider
Non-Caffeinated
Ginger Turmeric Latte
A healing blend of fresh pressed turmeric and ginger juices in your choice of plant based mylk. Topped with fresh ground pepper to activate what cures ya.
Hot Chocolate
Made-to-order with organic cocoa, cinnamon, and a pinch of sea salt. Be sure to choose your milk and desired sweetener! We'll use oat and raw sugar syrup by default.
Stardust Mylk
A warm frothy blend of oat mylk, Ashwaganda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cardamum and touch of maple syrup.
Tumeric Ginger Tea
Cold Drinks
Yaupon Iced Tea
A mellow black tea native to North America
Herbal Lemonade
Made with mint, rosemary and vanilla bean
Green Sencha
Coconut sugar, lime zest and fresh lime juice steeped in mint. Perfect for a Mitra Ade.
Ginger Beer
Coconut Water
Pamplemousse La Croix
Lemon La Croix
Lime La Croix
Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanical
Shisandra Berry Sparkling Botanical
Elderberry Maqui Sparkling Botanical
Turmeric Saffron Sparkling Botanical
Earl Grey Booch
Rosemary Applesauce Booch
Mushroom Cola Dram
Tulsi Lemon Dram
Cardamom Tea Dram
Herbalist-Blended Nourishing Teas
Slow Ya Roll
This grounding formula soothes the mind and nervous system. Angelica*, Wood Betony*, Lemon Balm*, Milky Oats*, Holy Basil*, Skullcap*
Stressed to Blessed
An uplifting blend of Damiana*, Holy Basil*, Rose*, Orange Peel*, Cardamom* & Milky Oat Tops*
Be Still My Heart
Opens and enlivens heart chakra w/ Hawthorn*, Damiana*, Rose*, Cinnamon*, Holy Basil* & Oatstraw*
Liver Lift
A sweet and earthy, liver-supporting roots crew of Dandelion*, Burdock*, Sarsaparilla*, Barberry* & Licorice*
Allergease
Sooth mucus membranes with Marshmallow Root*, Peppermint*, Elderflower*, Mullein*, Plantain*
Love Ya Lymphs
This gentle lymph mover keeps your detox channels flowing with Red Clover Blossom*, Calendula*, Linden*, Black Mallow*, Hibiscus*
Mountain Rose Organics
Herbal Coffee
Organic roasted dandelion root, organic roasted chicory root, organic roasted carob, and organic Maca powder. Earthy aroma with a hint of caramel and chocolate, with a heavy and bold roasted flavor. Caffeine Free
Chamomile
An aromatic and flavorful tea made from whole organic chamomile flowers.
Mint
Organic peppermint, organic spearmint, and organic peppermint flavoring. Caffeine free.
Chocolate Mint Mate
Organic and fair trade yerba mate, organic peppermint leaf, organic and fair trade roasted cacao nibs, organic roasted carob, organic and fair trade roasted cacao powder, and organic vanilla flavoring. Contains caffeine
Yaupon
Organic dark roast yaupon tea is a smooth and delicious brew that is native to the Southern United States. Roasted to perfection, this tasty tea has a smooth and natural sweetness. This bushy holly plant is in the same family as Yerba mate and Guayusa. Contains caffeine
Earl Grey
Organic Earl Grey is an exceptionally flavorful black tea complemented by a hint of bergamot flavoring. This combination creates a complex flavor that is floral, sweet, malty, and citrus altogether, and delicious when sweetened with honey or a hint of sugar. This tea makes an excellent addition to your morning routine!
Green Sunrise
Organic Dao Ren Tea, organic chamomile flowers, organic lemon peel, organic ginger root, and organic lemon flavoring.
Green Sencha
Our Organic Green Sencha tea is a delicate, stimulating beverage made from the season's fresh harvest of the first young leaves. These handpicked tea leaves are immediately steamed to retain their peak flavor and vibrant, brilliant, green color. Contains caffeine.
Vanilla Black
Organic Vanilla Black Tea is an intoxicating blend of organic Assam tea from India, organic elder flowers, and organic vanilla flavoring. The crisp aroma and deep invigorating flavor of this tea is filled with pure vanilla bliss! Contains caffeine.
Golden Black
Organic golden black tea is a smooth and elegant tea grown in eastern Nepal. Using the bud as well as the first two tea leaves, this bounty of golden tips lend a naturally light, chocolate flavor. Though the leaves are fully oxidized, it does not easily become bitter and has a very delicate flavor profile compared to most black teas. Contains caffeine
Love Tea
Organic damiana leaf, organic roasted cacao nibs, organic roasted carob, organic orange peel, organic rose petals, organic cassia cinnamon chips, organic vanilla tea flavoring. May contain caffeine from cacao nibs.
Vanilla Roobios
Organic and fair trade red rooibos tea, organic elder flowers, and organic vanilla flavoring. Caffeine free.
Winter Spice
Anima Mundi
Blue Lotus
100% Blue Lotus Petals + Stamen Blue Lotus is traditionally known to be a gateway to the divine. For centuries, Blue Lotus has been respected as an ancestral flower known to induce deep meditative energy, enhance third eye function and motivate lucid dreaming. The effects of the Blue Lotus, or Blue Waterlily, can be euphoric, while helping to decompress the nervous system and relax the whole body, and mind. A dried flower that can help promote relaxation and heightened awareness.
Gynostemma
Gynostemma is native to South-East Asia and has been admired for thousands of years for its ability to prolong life. Commonly known as the “Herb of Immortality” in China, the Chinese traditionally drink Jiaogulan tea to boost energy, endurance, strength and, to combat fatigue. Gynostemma is a wonderful source for antioxidants and nutrients as it contains amino acids, vitamins and minerals, including selenium, magnesium, zinc, calcium, iron, potassium, manganese and phosphorus.
Herbalist-Crafted Nourishing Teas (Copy)
Heart of the Moon Herbs
Elderberry Syrup
Perfectly sweet yet powerful immune stimulating syrup. Take Elderberry Syrup at the first signs of illness to boost immune system. All organic ingredients: Elderberry (Sambucus nigra), Astragalus (Astragalus membranicus), Ginger (Zingiber officinale), Cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum), Brandy, Purified Water, Vanilla Extract (Vanilla bean, Ethanol Alcohol, Water), Sunlight & Love. Heart of the Moon Herbs pays careful attention to using high quality organic herbs that are tinctured at the right ratios for their specific needs. For instance, some herbs do better when they are tinctured using fresh herbs over dried, and different constituents are pulled out when using higher or lower alcohol contents. To ensure the highest potency, our tinctures are first made as simples (single plant extracts) and then combined to the perfect ratio
Love Thyself Tincture
For those who need a reminder of the beauty they bring to the world. Can be supportive at times of trauma, heartbreak, grief, depression, darkness, ruminating self-doubt, and for general self-confidence building. All family-farmed local and organic ingredients: Damiana (Turnera diffusa), Lemon Balm (Melissa Officinalis), Rose (Rosa spp.), Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia), Glycerin, Organic Grain Alcohol, Sunlight & Love. As I am, I am loved. As I am, I am whole. Charlotte at Heart of the Moon Herbs pays careful attention to using high quality organic herbs that are tinctured at the right ratios for their specific needs. For instance, some herbs do better when they are tinctured using fresh herbs over dried, and different constituents are pulled out when using higher or lower alcohol contents. To ensure the highest potency, our tinctures are first made as simples (single plant extracts) and then combined to the perfect formulation ratios from there.