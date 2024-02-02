- Home
Lighthouse Lounge - Lake Havasu City
317 Lake Havasu Ave Lake Havasu City 86403
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Food
Appetizer
- Bruschetta$12.00
Each slice of toasted baguette is topped with a vibrant medley of tomatoes, onions, mozzarella and fragrant basil. Finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Mama Mia!
- Beer Nuggets$12.00
Our housemade dough nuggerts are fried to golden perfection, creating a crispy exterior that gives way to a soft doughy center. Dip them in fresh beer chesse or tangy mustard for the ultimate appetizer experience.
- Pigs in a Blanket$13.00
Our pigs in a blanket feature savory sausages wrapped in a warm blanket of buttery pastry. These little piggies are all wrapped up and ready to party!
- Cheese Curds$12.00Out of stock
These bite sized nuggets of cheesy goodness are made from the finest wisconsin cheese and deep fried to perfection.Paired with our house marinara for a true taste of the dairy state.
- ParmGarlic Fries$12.00
These golden beauties are meticulously handcut from fresh potatoes, tossed in truffle oil, and sprinkled with rated parmesan. A luxurious twist on a classic favorite.
- Side Fries$6.00
- Southwest Eggrolls$13.00
A fiesta in your mouth! These crispy rolls are filled with a savory blend of chicken, black beans, corn, peppers and chesse. Spiced up with a zesty southwestern seasoning and served with creamy avocado ranch for the ultimate flavor combo.
- Polish Mac$14.00Out of stock
Delightfully creamy mac and cheese topped with polish sausage and tangy sauerkraut. A must try flavor combination that will satisfy your comfort food cravings with a Polish twist.
- Hummus$12.00Out of stock
Our hummus is a flavor explosion straight out of the disco era. Creamy and smooth, served with a colorful array of fresh veggies and pita that will make your tatsebuds dance.
- Hodge Podge$21.00Out of stock
A mishmash of our greatest hits. The perfect way to try a little bit of everything.
- Soup of the Day$8.00Out of stock
Warm and comforting. Our soup of the day is a hearty blend of flavors and fresh ingredients. Ask you server for the deets.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
A burst of fresh flavor. Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing, topped with crunchy croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
- House Salad$13.00
This retro delight is a blast from the past. Feauturing crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and cheese. choose your dressing for a funky flavor fusion.
- Arugula Salad$15.00Out of stock
- Side Caesar$5.00
- Side Salad$5.00
Char Burgers
- Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
It doesn't get more classic! we start with 2 of our legendary Char-Burgers cook to perfection, then we add 3 strips of our hand cooked bacon. Topped with your choice of 2 cheeses and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Blu Lagoon$15.00
This one starts with 2 of our mouth watering CHar-Burgers and gets topped with a giant size mound of blue cheese crumbles melted to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Pizza Burger$14.00
2 1/4 pound Smash-char burgers are topped with melted mozzarella, tangy marinara sauce, and your choice of toppings like pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions. All of this goodness is sandwiched between two soft burger buns.
- Wisconsin Burger$16.00
No one does cheese like Wisconsin. For this favorite we Smash-Char 2 1/4 pound patties to perfection, then add our cheese curds and a ladle full of beer chesse on top. Severd with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Sargent Pepper$15.00
We take a double stack of our legendary Smash-Char burgers and top them with fresh, hand cut and sauteed jalapenos. 2 slices of pepper jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Mushroon Swiss Burger$15.00Out of stock
We take 2 of our legendary Char-Burgers and top them with a heaping mound of fresh sauteed mushrooms and 2 slices of swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- The Beacon$16.00Out of stock
Its time to be found! 2 1/4 pound Smash-Char patties, with American cheese, mayo, grilled onion and bacon. Finished with a sunny side egg.
- The Polynesian$16.00Out of stock
An island favorite! We take 2 of our Smash-Char patties cookes to perfection and topped with provolone cheese, chopped pineapple, sizzling bacon and a sweet n sour drizzle.
Sandwiches
- Lighthouse Tug Boat$16.00
A true midwest staple! We start off by taking a pork tenderloin and hammer it to the size of a frisbee. Then we batter it and fry it to perfection. Served on a way to small bun with mayo lettuce and pickles.
- Taco Sub$14.00
We start out with a fresh hoagie roll and smear it with our homemade taco pizza sauce, add taco meat and cheese. We run it through our pizza oven for optimum crispness. Topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and onions. Add crushed nacho cheddar chips for $2.00
- B.L.T.A$13.00
We toast 2 pieces of texas toast add mayo, 4 huge slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato and avacado.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand cut and hand breaded chicken breast, deep fried to perfection. Served on a pretzel bun with mayo and pickles.
- Meatball Sub$15.00Out of stock
We take a fresh baked hoagie roll and add 4 of our giant homemade meatballs, cover in our house marinara sauce and topped with 3 slices of provolone cheese.
Pizza
- Margherita Classico$22.00
A classic italian delight. It features a thin crust topped with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fragrant basil leaves. simple yet bursting with flavor.
- Desert Rose$22.00
Indulge in our decadent desert pizza. A rosemary infused olive oil is topped with a savory parmesan cheese, crunchy pistachios and thin sliced red onions. Finished off with a sprinkle of fresh rosemary for a delightful twist.
- B.L.T Pizza$23.00
A classic sandwich turned into a pizza. A tangy mayo spread is topped with mozzarella and bacon. Finsished with iceberg lettuce, fresh tomatoes and a mayo drizzle.
- Havasu White$22.00
Heavenly creation with a creamy ricotta cheese spread, flavorful minced garlic, melty mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of gorgonzola chesse crumbles. Its a combination of flavors that will satisfy any chesse lover!
- Taco Supreme$28.00
The best of both worlds! This pizza has a taco sauce and refried bean base, delicious seasoned taco meat and mozzarella. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and nacho chips. Make it a supreme by adding black olives and a sour cream drizzle.($4.00)
- Daddy-O$23.00
- Build Your Own$15.00
- Matty B$25.00Out of stock
For our veggie lovers, we present a delicious pizza masterpiece. Luscious olive oil spread is topped with artichoke hearts, red onion, garlic, a blend of mozzarella and ricotta chesse, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Its garden fresh delight.
- Crab Rangoon$30.00Out of stock
This mouthwatering creation begins with a cream cheese spread, lump crab meat and green onions. Mozzarella cheese is then topped off with crispy wonton strips and a sweet chilli drizzle. Its a fusion of flavors that will leave you craving more!
- Baco-Chz Burger Pizza$23.00Out of stock
We start with a ketchup and mustard spread, then pile on juicy ground beef, bacon, white onions, a blend of mozzarella and cheddar chesse. Burger pickles finish this delicious combination of two favorites.
- Stromboli$15.00Out of stock
You can choose any two ingredients to personalize your stromboli. Whether its savory pepperoni, crisp peppers, flavorful sausage, or any other combination you desire. We'll wrap it all up in a warm, golden-brown crust for a delightdul treat.
Children
Dessert
- Soft Serve$6.00
Tradional soft serve
- Dough Boys$8.00
Fried dough that is crispy on the outside and fluffly on the inside. We sprinkle them with powered sugar and you can even choose to add a drizzle of chocolate or carmel sauce for and extra touch of sweetness. Perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.
- Pizookie$10.00
Fresh house baked brownies topped with our soft sever and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Pie Pizza$15.00Out of stock
Our dessert pie lets you choose between apple of blueberry filling. We then bake it with soft butter brown sugar crumbles and finish if off with a huge swirl or homemade icing. It's the perfect combination of fruity, sweet and indulgent flavors.
Sides
Cocktails
Lighthouse Cocktails
- Lighthouse Long Island$23.00
- Green Lantern$23.00
- Coral Reef$23.00
- Sea Mist$23.00
- Day Break$23.00
- Cave In$23.00
- Ship Wreck$13.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Hawi Tai$13.00
- Cosmo$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Old Fashion$15.00
- Wisco Old$15.00
- Scorpion Shot$15.00
- Liquid Cocaine$11.00
- Wickie$14.00Out of stock
- French$14.00Out of stock
- Almond Breeze$10.00Out of stock
- Caribbean Champ.$10.00Out of stock
Shots
- B-52$8.00
Kahlua, Baileys, Orange Liquor
- Blowjob$8.00
- Green Tea$8.00
Paddy, Peach, S&S
- Gummy Bear$8.00
Cherry Vodka, Peach, Sprite splash
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Jolly Rancher$8.00
Watermelon, Apple, Cranberry splash
- Kamikaze$8.00
Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime Juice
- Lemondrop$8.00
- Melon Ball$8.00
Vodka, Midori, Pineapple Juice
- Mind Eraser$8.00
Vodka, Kahlua, Soda
- Redheaded Slut$8.00
Jager, Peach, Cranberry
- Rootbeer Barrel$8.00
Rootbeer, Beer
- Tootsie Roll$8.00
Chocolate Liquor, Orange Liquor
- Water Moccasin$8.00
Crown, Peach, Triple Sec, S&S
- Cactus Cooler$8.00
Cocktails
Sky Bar Cocktails
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bullit Rye$10.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Fireball$6.00
- J & B$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Fire$9.00
- Jack Honey$9.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Knob Creek Rye$11.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Paddy$8.00
- Seagram's 7$8.00
- Skrewball$9.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Travellers$9.00
- Well Whiskey$6.00