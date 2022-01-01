Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market

262 Harbor Drive South

Suite 101

Oceanside, CA 92054

Mkt-Fish By The Pound

Oysters

$1.50

Mkt-Prepared Foods

O'Boi Ni'Oi

$15.99

Cake Pops

$2.00

15 Count Eggs

$3.99

Cajun Seasoning

$4.50

Chicken Salad

Club Sando

$8.00

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Cocktail Sauce

$4.50

Dairy (Open)

Fruit

$1.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Ham Sando

$6.99

Jalapeno Tarter

$4.50

Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Marinara Sauce

Orange Marmalade

Roast Beef Sando

$6.99

Sandwich Combo

$6.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.95

Smokedfish Sando

$8.99

Tarter Sauce

$6.00

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey

$4.00

Turkey/Ham Sando

$6.99

Cajun Season

$2.99

Rice

$2.00

Basil

$1.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Parsley

$1.00

Mint

$1.00

Apples

$1.00

Bananas

$1.00

Oranges

$1.00

Mango

$2.00

Eggs 6 Pk

$2.50

Asparagus

$2.99

Avocado

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.99

Butter

$4.99

Carrot

$1.00

Celery

$2.00

Green Onion

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Mushrooms (Cup)

$2.99

Onion

$1.25

Potato

$1.25

Romaine Head

$1.00

Squash

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Zucchini

$1.00

Gift Bag Christmas

$19.99

Red Salsa 8oz

$3.99

Salsa De Molcajete (Red Salsa) 8 Oz

$3.99

Panko

$2.99

Pina

$5.99

Garlic Whole

$1.25

Salsa

$4.99

Mkt-N/A Beverages

2lt A&W

$2.50

2lt Coke

$2.50

2lt Fanta Grpfru

$2.50

2lt Pepsi

$2.50

2lt Squirt

$2.50

5 Hr Energy

$2.75

5 Hr Energy Bry

$2.75

5 Hr Energy Oran

$2.75

A&W Root Beercan

$0.74

Alta Dena 1 Gal

$5.99

Alk 8.8 24oz

$1.75

Alta Delta 1/2ga

$3.99

Alta Delta Milk

$4.25

Alta Dena 2%

$3.25

Alta Milk Fat Free

$3.25

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$0.99

Arizona Arnoldp

$0.99

Arizona Fruit Punch

$0.99

Arizona Green

$0.99

Arizona It

$0.99

Arizona Kiwi

$0.99

Arizona Mango

$0.99

Arizona Mangolim

$0.99

Arizona Peach

$0.99

Arizona Peachtea

$0.99

Arizona Raspb

$0.99

Arizona Sweet

$0.99

Arizona Watermelon

$0.99

Arrowhead

$1.30

Arrowhead 16.9oz

$1.25

Arrowhead 20oz.

$1.30

Az Green Tea

$1.00

Tropicana 15oz

$1.79

Bai Coconut

$2.95

Bai Pomegranite

$2.95

Bai Raspberry Te

$2.95

Baipeachtea

$2.95

Btl Barqs

$1.89

Btl Coke

$1.89

Btl Coke Zero

$1.89

Btl Dasani Water

$1.80

Btl Diet Coke

$1.89

Btl Dr Pepper

$1.89

Btl Fanta Orange

$1.89

Btl Fanta Pineap

$1.89

Btl Mexi Coke

$2.00

Btl Sprite

$1.89

Btldasani Water

$1.79

Bundaberg

$2.25

Can 7up

$1.11

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.11

Can Squirt

$1.11

Canada Dry

$1.11

Carlsbad Water

$2.90

Chia Blkberry

$3.50

Chia Coconutmang

$3.50

Clamato

$3.50

Clamato 64oz

$7.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke Can

$1.11

Coke Cherry Vanilla

$1.89

Crystal Geys1gal

$2.69

Crystal Geyser Berry

$1.89

Crystal Geyser Lemon

$1.89

Crystal Geyser Lime

$1.89

Crystal Geyser Orange

$1.89

Dairy Pure Milk

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.11

Diet Pepis

$0.78

Dr Pepper

$1.89

El Mexicano Tomato Clam

$3.49

Fanta Strawberry

$1.89

Fat Free Milk

$2.95

Frappucino Coffe

$2.50

Frappucino Mocha

$2.50

Frappucino Vanil

$2.50

G 20oz

$1.80

G Berry 12 Oz

$1.00

G Blue Cherry

$1.00

G Cascade Crash 16oz

$1.80

G Cherry

$1.00

G Fierce Grape 16oz

$1.80

G Fierce Melon 16oz

$1.80

G Fruit Punch

$1.00

G Fruit Punch 16oz

$1.80

G Glacier Freeze

$1.80

G Grape 12oz

$1.00

G Lc Cherry

$1.00

G Lemon Lime 16oz

$1.80

G Ll Straw 20oz

$1.79

G Orange

$1.00

G Orange 16oz

$1.80

G Riptide 16

$1.80

G Strawberry 12o

$1.00

G Zero

$1.80

G2 Fruit Punch

$1.80

Gatorade 16oz frost arctic

$1.49

Gatorade 16oz frost glacier

$1.49

Gatorade 16oz frost riptide

$1.49

Gatorade 8

$0.92

Gatorade Blue 32

$2.60

Gatorade Blue Cherry 12oz

$1.00

Gatorade Fp 32

$2.60

Gatorade Frost32

$2.59

Gatorade Frt 32

$2.60

Gatorade Glacier

$2.59

Gatorade Glacier Freeze 12 Oz

$1.00

Gatorade Lem 32

$2.60

Gatorade Lem 32

$2.60

Gatorade Orng 32

$2.60

Gblue 20oz

$1.80

Gfruit Berr 20oz

$1.79

Gglacierfrze 20z

$1.80

Ggrape 20oz

$1.79

Half & Half

$3.30

Half And Half

$1.75

Hubert Lemonade

$2.75

Humm Cl Km

$3.95

Humm Hg Km

$3.95

Humm Pl Km

$3.95

Jarritos

$1.90

Jarritos Lime

$1.90

Jarritos Mandari

$1.90

Jarritos Pineapp

$1.90

Jarritos Tamarin

$1.90

Minute Made Lemon

$1.85

La Croix Lemon

$1.29

La Mexi Clamato

$3.99

Monster 0 Sugar

$3.99

Monster Absolute 0

$2.97

Monster Blue Ult

$2.97

Monster Coffee

$2.79

Monster Green

$2.97

Monster Java

$2.97

Monster Zero Ultra

$2.97

Moonglade Ginger

$2.83

Mtn Dew Can

$0.78

Naked Bb

$2.50

Naked Bm

$2.50

Naked Mm

$2.50

Naked Sb

$2.50

Odwalla Mt

$2.95

Odwalla Ogsf

$2.95

Odwalla Scm

$2.95

Pepsi

$0.79

Pepsi Btl 20oz

$1.90

Pepsi Can

$1.11

Pepsi Diet Can

$0.74

Pineapple Fanta

$1.89

Red Bull

$2.97

Red Bull Lg

$3.97

Red Bull Sf

$2.97

Rejuv Apple Juice

$1.50

S Pellegrino 16o

$2.99

Sangria Senorial

$1.90

Sanpelleg - BloodOrng

$1.25

Sanpelleg - Clem

$1.25

Sanpelleg - Lemn

$1.25

Sanpelleg - Orng

$1.25

Sidral Mundet

$1.90

Smart Water

$2.95

Snapple Apple

$1.85

Snapple Diet Peach

$1.85

Snapple Kiki Straw

$1.85

Sparkling Ice - Black Raspberry

$1.50

Sprite 12oz Can

$1.11

Sprite 16oz

$1.90

Trop Cran Juices

$1.79

Tropicana OJ 10oz

$1.49

Vita Coco Co Water

$2.29

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry

$1.79

Vitamin Water Açai

$1.79

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$1.79

Vitamin Water Mango

$1.79

Vitamin Water Orange

$1.80

Wholesome Milk V D

$2.95

Reed's Ginger Beer

$1.99

Gatorade Purple

$1.65

12oz Whole Milk

$2.29

12oz 1% Milk

$2.29

Fanta Pineapple

$1.85

Fanta Strawberry

$1.85

Fanta Orange

$1.85

Fanta Grape

$1.85

Refreshe

$1.20

Gatorade Artic Blitz

$1.67

Huberts Lemonade

$2.75

Health Ade Kombucha Wm

$2.99

15.2 Cran Grape

$1.99

15.2 Oz Cranberry

$1.99

Redbull Sugar Free 12oz

$3.49

Martinellis Apple Juice

$1.99

Niagara Gallon Water

$2.69

Powerade Fruit Punch

$1.85

Powerade Berry Blast

$1.85

Powerade Grape

$1.85

Jarritos Guava

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$1.09

Hubert Ras Lemon

$2.75

Bia Black Cherry

$2.29

Bai Black Berry Lime

$2.29

Bia Blood Orange

$2.29

Bia Pink Grapefruit

$2.29

Whole Milk 1\2G

$2.95

Tropica

$2.45

Bang Blue Razz

$2.97

Bang Cherry Blade Lemon

$2.97

Bang Peach Mango

$2.97

Bang Sour Heads

$2.97

Vitarain Zero Mango

$1.84

Vitarain Lemonade

$1.84

Vitarain Acia

$1.84

Izze Peach

$2.19

Izze Blackberry

$2.19

Izze Apple

$2.19

Izze Clementine

$2.19

Diet Snapple Lemon

$1.85

Diet Snapple Raspberry

$1.85

Btl Diet Dr Pepper

$1.89

Btl Vanilla Coke

$1.89

S. Pell Limonata

$1.25

S.pell Tangerine& Straw

$2.19

S.pell Blood Orange&rasp

$2.19

Pineapple Juice

$0.99

Monster Pink

$2.97

Monster Teal

$2.97

Sport Drink

$1.85

Sport Drink Fruit Punch

$1.85

Sport Drink Fruit Punch

$1.85

Sport Drink Orange

$1.85

San Pell Limonata

$1.29

Naked Green

$2.50

San Pell Aranciata

$1.25

San Pellegrno 1L

$4.50

Celsius Wild Berry

Celsius Wild Berry

$2.97

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$2.97

Celsius Orange

$2.97

Nos Energy

$2.79

Fentimans. Ginger Beer

$2.50

Starbucks Frapp Lrg

$3.99

Humm Kombucha Mango

$3.50

Humm Kombucha Mango

$3.50

Humm Kombucha Blueberry

$3.50

Truly Tipsy Mild

$12.99

Truly Tipsy Spicy

$12.99

Jarritos Mineragua 12oz

Jarritos Mineragua

$2.50

Fanta Pina Colada

$1.95

Smart Water Alkaline

$2.90

Smart Water Alkaline

$2.84

Lucky Jack Cold Brew

$4.99

Vita Coco Sparkling

$2.79

Vita Coco Sparkling Rasperry

$2.79

Monster Watermelon

$2.99

Fiji Water

$3.50

Peach Red Bull

$2.99

Watermelon Red Bull

$2.99

Az Ginseng Honey

$1.50

Az Arnold Palmer

$1.50

San. Pell Orange& Pom

Snapple Tea

$1.85

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$1.85

Snapple Lemon

$1.85

Snapple Peach

$1.85

Bang Purple Haze

$2.97

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$1.85

Ice Rb

$1.99

Ice Cherry

$1.99

Ice Lime

$1.99

Ice Mango

$1.99

RedBull16oz

$3.99

Bai Watermelon

$2.95

Bai Blueberry

$2.95

Modern Times Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull Tropical

$2.97

Vive Organic Boost Shot

$3.75

Vive Cayenne Boost Shot

$3.75

S. Pellegrino

$2.19

Topo Chico

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.59

Red Bull Blueberry

$2.97

Passion Orange Guava

$3.69

Sunny D 11.3 Oz

$1.25

Can Reeds Ginger Beer

$1.15

Smart Water1.5 L

$3.85

Smart Water

$3.70

Smasrt Water 1.5 L

$3.69

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar

$1.99

Bang Guava Pear

$2.99

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Coca Cola Cherry

$1.99

Bai Bing Cherry

$2.95

Xxx Vitamin Water

$2.95

Dragon Fruit V.w

$2.95

V.w Citrus

$2.95

Mini Mexican Coke

$1.99

Sanpell Aranciata

$2.29

Sanpell Limonate

$2.29

Kirkland Gal Water

$1.99

Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade

$17.99

Sunrise Monster

$2.97

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$1.00

Snapple Mango

$1.85

Simply Orange 11.5 Oz

$1.99

Starbucks Eepresso

$2.69

Red Bull Dragon Fruit

$2.99

Dunkin Ice Coffee

$3.99

5 Hour Pomegranate

$2.99

Red Bull Strw\Aprct

$2.97

Can Fanta

$1.11

MENS

TANK TOP

$16.99

TEE SHIRT

$17.99

WOMENS

TANK TOP

$15.99

NO SLEEVE

$15.99

TEE SHIRT

$17.99

HATS

Dad Hat

$20.00

Flat Bill Hat

$20.00

HOODIE

BLACK HOODIE

$39.99

GREY HOODIE

$39.99

NAVY BLUE HOODIE

$39.99

Papa Louies Hoodie

$39.99

ACCESSORIES

KOOZIE

$3.99

POP SOCKET

$4.99

FACE MASK

$11.99

COFFEE MUG

$9.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Seafood Delivered Daily! Beer and Wine on the go

Website

Location

262 Harbor Drive South, Suite 101, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

