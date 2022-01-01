A map showing the location of Lighthouse Pizza View gallery
Pizza

Lighthouse Pizza

No reviews yet

1210 Ocean Trail

Corolla, NC 27927

Popular Items

Large 16"
Wings
Waffle Fries

Pizza

Large 16"

$17.00

Cheese pizza

BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Barbecue Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions

Gluten Free 12"

$16.00

Hawaiian

$20.00

Ham, Pineapple

Lighthouse Special

$28.00

White Sauce, Garlic, Bay Scallops, Shrimps, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers

Margherita

$20.00

Fresh Roma Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil

Meatlover

$24.00

Ham, Meatballs, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

White Sauce, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Sriracha

Supreme

$25.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Olives

Veggie

$23.00

Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives

Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Wings

$16.00

9 units

Loaded Fries

$14.00

Waffle fries w/bacon and mozzarella cheese. Serves 3 to 4

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Serves 2

Chicken Tenders

$11.00Out of stock

4 units

Salads

Ceasar

$9.00+

Greek

$11.00+

romaine, fresh tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, olives, and fetta cheese

Desserts

Chocolate Overload Cake

$6.00Out of stock

N/A Bev

Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

16.9 fl oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1210 Ocean Trail, Corolla, NC 27927

Directions

