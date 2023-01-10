Lighthouse Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Nestled on the shores of cozy Cedar Lake, Lighthouse Restaurant welcomes residents, visitors, and boaters with its beacon of great food, fun, and friends. Surrounded by windows, diners enjoy the scenery of the woods and the water while savoring cuisine that is found nowhere else in the region.
Location
7501 Constitution Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ramen District
No Reviews
1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant