Lighthouse Restaurant

7501 Constitution Avenue

Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Popular Items

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA
LOBSTER TAIL ADD ON
FRENCH ONION

APPETIZER

CRAB CAKES

$18.00

WARM CRAB DIP

$15.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$16.00

SMOKED SALMON CROSTINI

$18.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

TOMATO BASIL BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

TUNA TARTARE

$18.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

SEARED BEEF TATAKI

$18.00

GOAT CHEESE DIP

$16.00

SOUP/SALAD

FRENCH ONION

$8.00

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SMALL WEDGE SALAD

$6.00

SMALL CAESER SALAD

$6.00

LOBSTER BISQUE

$8.00

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

LARGE WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$6.00

PASTA

CHICKEN PARM ALFREDO

$24.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE RIGATONI

$26.00

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$24.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$23.00

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$21.00

FRUTTI DE MARE

$30.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$20.00

SANDWICHES

BRUSH CREEK RANCH WAGYU DOUBLE STEAK BURGER

$21.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

SPICY TACOS

$17.00

BLACKENED RIBEYE SANDWICH

$24.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN MARSALA

$26.00

CRAB CAKE DINNER

$30.00

SALMON

$28.00

FRIED LAKE PERCH

$26.00

LOBSTER

$55.00

MACADAMIA CRUSTED WALLEYE

$33.00

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

$40.00

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$50.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$26.00

BBQ PORK RIBS HALF

$24.00

BBQ PORK RIBS FULL

$32.00

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$38.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$30.00

STEAKS/CHOPS

8 OZ FILET

$45.00

12OZ FILET

$60.00

14OZ DRY AGED BONE IN FILET

$75.00

10OZ SIRLOIN

$30.00

14 OZ NY STRIP

$48.00

20OZ KANSAS CITY STRIP

$59.00

16OZ RIBEYE

$50.00

22OZ COWBOY RIBEYE

$72.00

8OZ LIGHTHOUSE OSCAR

$57.00

36OZ TOMAHAWK

$135.00

32OZ PORTERHOUSE

$100.00

SURF & TURF

$90.00

BELLY ON PORK CHOP

$36.00

12 OZ SURF & TURF

$115.00

STEAK DIANE

$38.00

SIDES

AUGRATIN POTATOES

$9.00

ASPARAGUS

$10.00

FOUR CHEESE MACARONI

$10.00

ROASTED MUSHROOMS

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

CHEFS VEGETABLES

$7.00

THICK CUT BACON

$8.00

TRUFFLE POTATO WEDGES

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

BOURBON SWEET POTATOES

$10.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

MASHED POTATO

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

SPINACH & MUSHROOM

$4.00

DUCKFAT TATOR TOTS

$10.00

ADD ON

LOBSTER TAIL ADD ON

$24.00

CRAB CAKE ADD ON

$9.00

FRIED SHRIMP ADD ON

$9.00

PERCH ADD ON

$9.00

HALF RACK ADD ON

$16.00

CHICKEN ADD ON

$8.00

4 OZ FILET ADD ON

$15.00

SALMON ADD ON

$10.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS STEAK

$10.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

DESSERTS

WARM BUTTER PIE

$8.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM, CARAMEL,PECANS

LIGHTHOUSE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

CARAMEL SAUCE,CANDIED WALNUTS

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER,BLUEBERRY COMPOTE

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

GRAHAM CRACKER, TOASTED MERINGUE

WARM CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SUNDAE

$8.00

VANILLA BEAN ICECREAM , HOT FUDGE, WHIPPED CREAM, ROASTED PEANUTS

BANANA CREME PIE

$8.00

BANANA CUSTARD, BANANAS, GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST , WHIPPED CREAM, CARAMEL

GRAETERS ICE CREAM

$7.00

BLACK RASPBERRY CHIP

VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

$6.00

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$6.00

BUTTER PECAN ICE CREAM

$6.00

FEATURED CHEFS DESSERT

$10.00

BIRTHDAY MOUSSE

ANNIVERSARY MOUSSE

BIRTHDAY SCOOP

WHOLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nestled on the shores of cozy Cedar Lake, Lighthouse Restaurant welcomes residents, visitors, and boaters with its beacon of great food, fun, and friends. Surrounded by windows, diners enjoy the scenery of the woods and the water while savoring cuisine that is found nowhere else in the region.

7501 Constitution Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN 46303

