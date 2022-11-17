Lighthouse Seafood imageView gallery
Seafood

Mama Rita's Restaurant and Pub

review star

No reviews yet

11976 S Crater Rd

South Prince George, VA 23805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Unsweetened tea

$3.25

Sweet tea

$3.25

Water

Arnold palmer

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Club soda

$2.99

Orange juice

$3.25

Cranberry juice

$3.25

Pineapple juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Virgin daiquiri

$5.99

Milk

$3.25

To go cup

To go cup

$0.25

Race Pool Party

Bud Light Bottle

$1.50

Coors Light Bottle

$1.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$1.50

Icehouse

$1.50

Bud Light Draft Small

$1.50

Coors Light Draft Small

$1.50

Miller Lite Draft Small

$1.50

Rail and Soda

$3.00

Starters

Calamari

$11.00

Catfish Nuggets

$10.00

Chips

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Garlic Toast

$4.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Wings

$15.00

Soups and Salads

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Soup and House Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Pastas & Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Chicken Tenders with French Fries

$14.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$14.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$14.00

Veal Marsala

$19.00

Subs

Philly Steak & Cheese

$11.00

Chicken Philly & Cheese

$11.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$9.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

Italian Sub

$9.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.00

Hamburger with Fries

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

Deluxe Pizza

$23.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11976 S Crater Rd, South Prince George, VA 23805

Directions

Gallery
Lighthouse Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Boathouse - at City Point
orange starNo Reviews
701 West Randolph Street Hopewell, VA 23860
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 2,324
1411 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Crab Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
1700 E Main St. Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Sam Miller's Restaurant - Shockoe Slip
orange star4.1 • 690
1210 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
New Market - Building 1
orange starNo Reviews
330 South 4th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South Prince George

Longstreet's Deli
orange star4.3 • 1,013
302 North Sycamore Street Petersburg, VA 23803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Prince George
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston