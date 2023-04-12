- Home
Lighthouse Sports Bar Buxton
526 Reviews
$$
47170 NC-12
Buxton, NC 27920
Popular Items
FOOD
Tasty Appetizers
1/2lb Steamed Shrimp
1/2 pound of 26/30's. Comes with Cocktail, Butter, or both!
1lb Shrimp
A pound of 26/30's. Comes with Cocktail, Butter, or both!
Cheese Tots
A large side of tots, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Scallions. Comes with a side of Ranch!
Cheesed Fries
A large side of Fries, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Scallions. Comes with a side of Ranch!
Chicken Tenders
Five Tenders, w/ your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with Chips & Salsa, or upgrade to a different side for a small charge!
CHIPS & SALSA
Egg Rolls
FRENCH FRIES
Nacho Perfection
Nachos covered with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, & Jalapeño. You can add your choice of meat for a small uncharge. Comes with Salsa & Sour Cream.
ONION RINGS
Smothered Fries
A large side of Fries, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Chicken, Peppers, & Onions. Comes with a side of Ranch!
Smothered Tots
A large side of Tots, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Chicken, Peppers, & Onions. Comes with a side of Ranch!
TATER TOTS
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine, Spinach, Tomato , Onion, Cheese, and Croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Ceasar Dressing. For a little extra add Chicken, Shrimp, or Fish
Seafood & Avocado Salad
Romaine, Spinach, Avocado, and your choice of Fish or Shrimp, and Dressing.
Mini Salad
A tiny version of the Garden Salad. Romaine, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Croutons, & your choice of Dressing
Wings
Burgers & Dogs
Beyond Burger
BEYOND BURGER ON A BUN WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, AND MAYO
Black & Blue Burger
Topped w/ Bleu cheese, Blackening Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Buxton Burger
Topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Cheese & Bacon Dog
Topped with Cheddar Cheese & Bacon. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Chili Dog
Dan's Dog
Topped with Tomato, Onions, Mustard, & Pickle. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Jalapeño Burger
Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Plain Jane Hot Dog
Just a dog on a bun! Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Slider Trio
The Classic
Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Sandwiches & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, in a Garlic Herb Wrap. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, in a Garlic Herb Wrap. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap
Philly
Steak or Chicken, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Lettuce and Mayo on a Hoagie Roll. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
The Taco Bar
3x FISH TACO
FISH, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, LETTUCE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM
3x SHRIMP TACO
SHRIMP, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, LETTUCE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM
3x CHICKEN TACO
CHICKEN, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, LETTUCE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM
3x STEAK TACO
STEAK, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, CILANTRO, ONION, SALSA & SOUR CREAM
TACO PLATTER
3 FISH, 3 SHRIMP, 3 CHICKEN, & 3 STEAK TACOS. COMES WITH SOUR CREAM AND SALSA
Extras
MERCH
Bandana
Fancy Bag
Koozie
Shot Glass
Sweatshirt
Tank Tops
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The greatest sports bar east of the Pamlico Sound. C'mon in for some fantastic food and ice cold beer. See you soon!
47170 NC-12, Buxton, NC 27920