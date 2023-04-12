Lighthouse Sports Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Lighthouse Sports Bar Buxton

526 Reviews

$$

47170 NC-12

Buxton, NC 27920

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
The Classic
Chicken Bacon Ranch

FOOD

Tasty Appetizers

1/2lb Steamed Shrimp

$12.50

1/2 pound of 26/30's. Comes with Cocktail, Butter, or both!

1lb Shrimp

$23.00

A pound of 26/30's. Comes with Cocktail, Butter, or both!

Cheese Tots

$12.00

A large side of tots, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Scallions. Comes with a side of Ranch!

Cheesed Fries

$10.50

A large side of Fries, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Scallions. Comes with a side of Ranch!

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Five Tenders, w/ your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with Chips & Salsa, or upgrade to a different side for a small charge!

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.75+

Egg Rolls

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.25+

Nacho Perfection

$11.50

Nachos covered with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, & Jalapeño. You can add your choice of meat for a small uncharge. Comes with Salsa & Sour Cream.

ONION RINGS

$5.50+

Smothered Fries

$16.50

A large side of Fries, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Chicken, Peppers, & Onions. Comes with a side of Ranch!

Smothered Tots

$18.00

A large side of Tots, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Chicken, Peppers, & Onions. Comes with a side of Ranch!

TATER TOTS

$4.50+

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.75

Romaine, Spinach, Tomato , Onion, Cheese, and Croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Ceasar Dressing. For a little extra add Chicken, Shrimp, or Fish

Seafood & Avocado Salad

$14.25

Romaine, Spinach, Avocado, and your choice of Fish or Shrimp, and Dressing.

Mini Salad

$4.50

A tiny version of the Garden Salad. Romaine, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Croutons, & your choice of Dressing

Wings

Half Dozen Wings

$9.50

Choose 1 sauce, and comes with one dressing.

Dozen Wings

$17.25

Choose up to 2 sauces, and comes with one dressing

Game Day Platter

$32.75

2 Dozen Wings, choose up to 4 sauces, and comes with 2 dressings

Burgers & Dogs

All burgers, except the Buxton burger, come with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. Chips and salsa come free, or you can upgrade to a different side for and extra charge.

Beyond Burger

$13.75

BEYOND BURGER ON A BUN WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, AND MAYO

Black & Blue Burger

$13.75

Topped w/ Bleu cheese, Blackening Seasoning, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Buxton Burger

$12.75

Topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Cheese & Bacon Dog

$10.50

Topped with Cheddar Cheese & Bacon. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Chili Dog

$10.50

Dan's Dog

$9.50

Topped with Tomato, Onions, Mustard, & Pickle. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Jalapeño Burger

$13.75

Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Plain Jane Hot Dog

$8.00

Just a dog on a bun! Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Slider Trio

$13.75

The Classic

$12.75

Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, in a Garlic Herb Wrap. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.50

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, in a Garlic Herb Wrap. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$14.00

Philly

$14.25

Steak or Chicken, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Lettuce and Mayo on a Hoagie Roll. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!

The Taco Bar

3x FISH TACO

$14.25

FISH, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, LETTUCE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM

3x SHRIMP TACO

$14.25

SHRIMP, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, LETTUCE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM

3x CHICKEN TACO

$12.75

CHICKEN, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, LETTUCE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM

3x STEAK TACO

$12.75

STEAK, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, CILANTRO, ONION, SALSA & SOUR CREAM

TACO PLATTER

$48.00

3 FISH, 3 SHRIMP, 3 CHICKEN, & 3 STEAK TACOS. COMES WITH SOUR CREAM AND SALSA

Extras

CARROTS

$1.50

CARROTS & CELERY

$1.50

CELERY

$1.50

Extra Dressing

Extra Guac

$2.50

Extra Mayo (SIDE)

Extra Salsa Green

$0.50

Extra Salsa Red

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

SIDE KETCHUP

MERCH

Bandana

Bandana

$15.00

Fancy Bag

Fancy Bag

$38.00

Hats

Flag Hat

$28.50Out of stock

Black & White Hat

$28.50Out of stock

Koozie

Foldable

$4.50

Long Sleeve

BLACK

$27.00

BLUE

$27.00Out of stock

PINK

$27.00

RED

$27.00

Shot Glass

SHOT GLASS

$4.50

Sweatshirt

BLACK HOODIE

$45.00

Zip Hoodie

$49.00

Tank Tops

Olive Tank

$27.00

Black/Grey

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The greatest sports bar east of the Pamlico Sound. C'mon in for some fantastic food and ice cold beer. See you soon!

Website

Location

47170 NC-12, Buxton, NC 27920

Directions

Gallery
Lighthouse Sports Bar image
Lighthouse Sports Bar image
Map
