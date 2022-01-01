Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Light House Bistro

851 Reviews

$$

202 West Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

Order Again

PAY IT FORWARD

Buy a Bistro Dinner For Someone In Need

Buy a Bistro Dinner For Someone In Need

$11.00

SPECIALS

Cinnamon Bun

$6.00

Caprese Avocado Toast

$15.00

French Omelette

$16.00

Kitchen Sink Bowl

$15.00

Cinnamon Spice Pancakes

$12.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding French Toast

$12.00

with creme anglaise

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

served with hand cut fries

Scrapple

$5.00

Eggs Benny

$16.00

Maryland Benny

$20.00

SNACKS

BUCKET OF HAND CUT FRIES

BUCKET OF HAND CUT FRIES

$8.00

with house spice, garlic aioli

CRAB DIP WITH A KICK

CRAB DIP WITH A KICK

$19.00

warm bread, house fried tortilla chips

Bucket of chicken

$8.00

EGGS

Bistro Breakfast

Bistro Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs* your way, toast, home fries, choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Pick 3 Omelette

Pick 3 Omelette

$16.00

3 Eggs omelette served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Pick 3 Scramble

$16.00

3 Eggs Scrambled with your pick of 3 items, home fries and your choice of toast.

California Omelette

California Omelette

$18.00

3 eggs omelette with bacon, tomato, cheddar, avocado. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Chef's Scramble

Chef's Scramble

$15.00

pulled chicken, salsa roja, cilantro, scallions, cheddar, tortillas, sour cream

Meatloaf Hash and 2 Eggs

Meatloaf Hash and 2 Eggs

$16.00

our famous meatloaf, sautéed onions, potatoes

Pick 3 EGG WHITE Omelette

$18.00

Build your own egg white omelette served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Pick 3 EGG WHITE Scramble

$18.00

Scrambled egg whites with your pick of 3 items, home fries and your choice of toast.

California EGG WHITE Omelette

$20.00

egg white omelette with bacon, tomato, cheddar, avocado. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Chef's EGG WHITE Scramble

$17.00

pulled chicken, salsa roja, cilantro, scallions, cheddar, tortillas, sour cream

CALIFORNIA WRAP

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$15.00

scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, tomato, cheddar, avocado, with home fries

EGG WHITE CALIFORNIA WRAP

EGG WHITE CALIFORNIA WRAP

$17.00

egg whites, potatoes, bacon, tomato, cheddar, avocado, with home fries

EGG SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$12.00

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

mushrooms, spinach, Boursin cheese

Egg White Veggie Omelette

$17.00

mushrooms, spinach, Boursin cheese

Wild, Wild, West Omelette

$15.00

caramelized onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, house made hot sauce

Egg White Wild West Omelette

$17.00

caramelized onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, house made hot sauce

Little Sammy

$8.00

One egg and your choice of cheese and meat on an English muffin

California SCRAMBLE

$18.00

Wild, Wild, West SCRAMBLE

$15.00

Veggie SCRAMBLE

$15.00

French Omelette

$16.00

FLATBREADS

MARGHERITA FLAT

MARGHERITA FLAT

$14.00

fresh Mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil

GOAT AND FIG

GOAT AND FIG

$16.00

goat cheese, fig, thyme, mozzarella, shallots, olive oil

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$16.00

bacon, jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado and arugula

BREAKFAST FLAT

BREAKFAST FLAT

$17.00

ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar, house made salsa

Gluten Free Margherita Flat

$16.00

fresh Mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, cauliflower crust

Gluten Free Goat and Fig

$18.00

goat cheese, fig, thyme, mozzarella, shallots, olive oil, cauliflower crust

Gluten Free BLAT

$18.00

bacon, jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado, arugula, cauliflower crust

Gluten Free Breakfast Flat

$19.00

SANDWICHES and SALADS

BISTRO CLUB

BISTRO CLUB

$14.00

cranberry-pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, greens, on multigrain baguette, hand cut fries

BUILD A TURKEY BURGER

$15.00
BUILD A BEEF BURGER

BUILD A BEEF BURGER

$15.00

ground chuck, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, toasted roll, hand cut fries

THE ORIGINAL GRILLED TURKEY BURGER

THE ORIGINAL GRILLED TURKEY BURGER

$16.00

Pepper jack cheese, avocado, house sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, hand cut fries

PULLED CHICKEN SALAD

PULLED CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil

GOAT AND BEET SALAD

$12.00

BISTRO BLT

$11.00

fried green and fresh tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, garlic aioli, on a biscuit

VEGGIE PITA

VEGGIE PITA

$12.00

artichoke hearts, sprouts, Swiss, cucumber, tomato, tarragon aioli

SEARED SALMON ON BRIOCHE

SEARED SALMON ON BRIOCHE

$18.00

lemon caper sauce, greens, tomato

THE ORIGINAL BEEF BURGER

$15.00
SEARED SALMON QUINOA BOWL

SEARED SALMON QUINOA BOWL

$18.00

quinoa table, arugula, fried leeks, citrus vinaigrette

COLD WEATHER CAPRESE SALAD

COLD WEATHER CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

breaded and fried mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh greens, basil, balsamic drizzle

SPINACH AND BUTTERNUT

SPINACH AND BUTTERNUT

$12.00

pecorino cheese, lemon-almond vinaigrette

AVOCADO TOAST

Multigrain Toast with Fresh Avocado and Tomato
Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$12.00

tomato, sea salt & fresh pepper, on multigrain

Avocado Toast WITH 2 EGGS

Avocado Toast WITH 2 EGGS

$14.00

Multigrain Toast with Fresh Avocado and Tomato with 2 Eggs your way

SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST

SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST

$15.00

Multigrain Toast with Fresh Avocado and Tomato with Smoked Salmon, Capers and Shallots

CAPRESE AVO Toast

CAPRESE AVO Toast

$15.00

Multigrain Toast with Crispy Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Basil, Tomato and Balsamic Drizzle

WAFFLES

BIG WAFFLE

BIG WAFFLE

$10.00

Belgian Waffle served with butter and maple syrup

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$16.00

Belgian Waffle and Crispy Pulled Chicken served with butter and maple syrup

SWEET STUFF

Blueberry Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

house jam, blueberries and whipped cream

Vanilla Pancakes

Vanilla Pancakes

$10.00

2 Vanilla, Sweet Cream Pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

House French Toast served with Creme Anglaise, Fresh Berries

Granola/ Yogurt/ Berry Parfait

Granola/ Yogurt/ Berry Parfait

$8.50

our famous house made granola with vanilla Greek yogurt & berries

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.00

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Cinnamon Bun

$6.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

KIDS' MEALS

Kid Pancakes

$6.00

Kid French Toast

$6.00

Kid Breakfast

$6.00
Kid Pizza

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Kid Burger & Fries

$6.00
Kid Grilled Cheese & Fries

Kid Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kid Bucket Of Chicken & Fries

$6.00

SIDES

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Toast & Jam

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Three Eggs

$5.25

Two Egg Scramble Pick 3

$9.00

Two EggWhite Scramble Pick 3

$11.00
One Vanilla Pancake

One Vanilla Pancake

$6.00
One Blueberry Pancake

One Blueberry Pancake

$7.00

One Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.00

Half Order French Toast

$7.00
Cup of Berries

Cup of Berries

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Side Crab Cake

$13.00

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Juice/Tea/Milk

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Coffee/ Tea

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Grab and Go

1# Cranberry Pecan Granola

1# Cranberry Pecan Granola

$12.00
Pancake Kit

Pancake Kit

$15.00

Hot Sauce (Btl)

$6.00

1/2 Pint of Jam

$5.00

Pancake Kit w/ Coffee

$20.00

Qt Bloody Mary Mix

$8.00
Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$25.00
One Hope Cabernet Bottle

One Hope Cabernet Bottle

$21.00
One Hope Chardonnay Bottle

One Hope Chardonnay Bottle

$21.00
One Hope Brut Bottle

One Hope Brut Bottle

$21.00

Ground Up Kit

$28.00

Ground Up Packet

$2.50

T-Shirts

T-Shirt, Black

T-Shirt, Black

$20.00
T-Shirt, Grey

T-Shirt, Grey

$20.00
T-Shirt, Burgundy

T-Shirt, Burgundy

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

Long Sleeve Black

$20.00

Long sleeve Gray

$20.00

Long Sleeve Burgundy

$20.00

$10.00 Flatbreads

$10.00 Goat and Fig

$10.00

$10.00 Margarita Flatbread

$10.00

$10.00 BLAT Flatbread

$10.00

$10.00 Breakfast Flatbread

$10.00

$12 Gluten Free Goat and Fig

$12.00

$12 Gluten Free BLAT Flat

$12.00

$12 Gluten Free Breakfast Flat

$12.00

$12 Gluten Margarita Flatbread

$12.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Light House Bistro gives people with employment barriers the opportunity to learn while developing a resume and earning a living wage. We are a social enterprise created by The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center to further train culinary students that have graduated from our workforce development and other partnering programs. Light House Bistro serves our community by creating a warm, fun atmosphere where people can gather to eat, drink and give back to the community.ome in and enjoy!

202 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

