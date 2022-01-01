American
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Light House Bistro
851 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Light House Bistro gives people with employment barriers the opportunity to learn while developing a resume and earning a living wage. We are a social enterprise created by The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center to further train culinary students that have graduated from our workforce development and other partnering programs. Light House Bistro serves our community by creating a warm, fun atmosphere where people can gather to eat, drink and give back to the community.ome in and enjoy!
Location
202 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401
