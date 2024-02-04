Lighthouse Drive In
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2121 Simpson Avenue, Aberdeen, WA 98520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Messy Jessy's Bar and Grill - 212 South I Street
No Reviews
212 South I Street Aberdeen, WA 98520
View restaurant
Beach Grub - 2681 Westhaven Dr. Westport,WA
No Reviews
2681 westhaven dr Westport, WA 98595
View restaurant