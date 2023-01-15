Restaurant info

Lighthouse Local is the cafe and market for the Bedford Baking Company. We want to be a modern "mom & pop shop" offering fresh baked breads, pastries, sandwiches, coffees, teas, and much more. Featuring exclusively local products, organic ingredients, and hard-to-find treasures. When you visit us, you are also supporting dozens of local businesses, craftsmen, and artisan producers... some of which can't be found in any other brick-and-mortar shop. Come discover what your neighbors are making in our own community. A market that sells things made by hand like they're supposed to be. When you're not sure where to shop without sacrificing quality, look for the lighthouse!

