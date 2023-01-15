Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lighthouse Local

review star

No reviews yet

21 Kilton Rd

Bedford, NH 03110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Applewood smoked bacon, feta, fresh mozzarella

Pesto Turkey Melt

$12.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto

Margherita Panini

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, feta, sliced tomato, herbed marinara

Three "B" Sandwich

$12.95

Roast Beef, Basil, Balsamic reduction, cucumber, pickled onions, feta

Sloppy Hippy

$12.95

Cranberry coleslaw with black bean hominy salad

Pastries

Chocolate Pinwheels

$3.00Out of stock

Neopolitan

$3.00

Spumoni

$3.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Pinwheels

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate PB Thumbprint

$3.00

Cherry Choc Chip

$3.00Out of stock

Snowdrop Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Thumbprint

$3.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Ball

$3.00

White Choc Macadamia

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Crinkle

$3.75

Lemon Crinkle

$3.75

Molasses Crinkle

$3.75

Choc PB Crinkle

$3.75

Dozen Assorted

$16.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Lemon Coconut Bars

$3.75

Blueberry Scones

$3.75

Raspberry Turnover

$2.25

Everything Biscuits

$2.25

Butterscotch Oatmeal

$2.50

Cinnamon Nut Turn Over Cookies X3

$2.50

Blueberry Jam Turnover Cookies X3

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Focaccia Square

$2.50

Pistachio Walnut Muffin

$2.50

Choc Chip Scotchies X 6

$2.50

Beverages

Coffee - Small

$4.50

Coffee - Large

$5.00

Tea - Small

$4.00

Tea - Large

$5.50

Maine Root Sarsaparilla

$3.25

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.25

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$3.25

Maine Root Lemon Lime Soda

$3.25

Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lighthouse Local is the cafe and market for the Bedford Baking Company. We want to be a modern "mom & pop shop" offering fresh baked breads, pastries, sandwiches, coffees, teas, and much more. Featuring exclusively local products, organic ingredients, and hard-to-find treasures. When you visit us, you are also supporting dozens of local businesses, craftsmen, and artisan producers... some of which can't be found in any other brick-and-mortar shop. Come discover what your neighbors are making in our own community. A market that sells things made by hand like they're supposed to be. When you're not sure where to shop without sacrificing quality, look for the lighthouse!

Website

Location

21 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tucker's-Bedford - 95 South River Road
orange starNo Reviews
95 South River Road Bedford, NH 03110
View restaurantnext
The Friendly Toast - Bedford
orange starNo Reviews
125 S. River Rd Building B Bedford, NH 03110
View restaurantnext
Bagel Cafe- Bedford
orange starNo Reviews
19 South River Rd Bedford, NH 03110
View restaurantnext
KC's Rib Shack
orange starNo Reviews
837 Second St. Manchester, NH 03102
View restaurantnext
Nuevo Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
791 second st Manchester, NH 03102
View restaurantnext
Unity Cafe
orange star4.4 • 124
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S Manchester, NH 03103
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bedford
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Merrimack
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
No reviews yet
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston