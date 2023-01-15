Lighthouse Local
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Lighthouse Local is the cafe and market for the Bedford Baking Company. We want to be a modern "mom & pop shop" offering fresh baked breads, pastries, sandwiches, coffees, teas, and much more. Featuring exclusively local products, organic ingredients, and hard-to-find treasures. When you visit us, you are also supporting dozens of local businesses, craftsmen, and artisan producers... some of which can't be found in any other brick-and-mortar shop. Come discover what your neighbors are making in our own community. A market that sells things made by hand like they're supposed to be. When you're not sure where to shop without sacrificing quality, look for the lighthouse!
21 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110