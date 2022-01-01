Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil B's Lil B @ The Lot

review star

No reviews yet

9308 Massey Avenue

The Lot @ Tomatoes

Margate City, NJ 08402

Popular Items

CLASSIC NJ CHEESE
QUEEN MARGE
SH%TFACED CHICKEN

Pizzas

CLASSIC NJ CHEESE

CLASSIC NJ CHEESE

$18.00

classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo

DIGGER

DIGGER

$30.00

baby clams, dry aged & smoked mozzarella, butter, garlic, parlsey, evoo, lemon

CACIO DI CONQUISTADOR

CACIO DI CONQUISTADOR

$30.00Out of stock

jamon iberico, manchago, fresh mozzarella, pesto ranch, basil evoo

POPE LEO

POPE LEO

$25.00

vodka sauce, smoked pepperoni, dry aged & fresh mozzarella, pesto ranch, basil, evoo

QUEEN MARGE

QUEEN MARGE

$25.00

vodka sauce, truffle burrata, basil, pecorino, truffle evoo

FUCKIN' GINDOLUNE

FUCKIN' GINDOLUNE

$25.00

ribeye, garlic spread, smoked bacon, dry aged mozzarella, celery, coolest ranch

HUNGRY HUNGRY HAOLE (HOW-LY)

HUNGRY HUNGRY HAOLE (HOW-LY)

$30.00

hawaiian n-shore garlic shrimp truck! garlic butter shrimp, sticky rice, aloha sauce

WINGER

WINGER

$25.00Out of stock

buttermilk fried chicken, blue cheese, dry aged mozzarella, celery, coolest ranch

SH%TFACED CHICKEN

SH%TFACED CHICKEN

$25.00
OG VEGAN

OG VEGAN

$25.00

Magic Mushroom

$25.00
AYE AYE CAPTAIN LOBSTA' ROLL 'ZA

AYE AYE CAPTAIN LOBSTA' ROLL 'ZA

$30.00

steamed maine lobster, celery salt, drawn butter, dry aged & fresh mozzarella, parsley

JEWISH COWBOY

$30.00
HEART ATTACK

HEART ATTACK

$25.00

buffalo fried chicken mac n cheese, smoked bacon, coolest ranch

PEPE LE PIZZA

PEPE LE PIZZA

$25.00

pecorino, black & white pepper, dry aged & fresh mozzarella, burrata, tony’s evoo

PANCHO FRANCO

PANCHO FRANCO

$25.00

grilled chicken, avocado salsa, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno crema, cilantro, potato chip

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
FRESH FIRED PIES BY TONY BOLONEY'S

Location

9308 Massey Avenue, The Lot @ Tomatoes, Margate City, NJ 08402

Directions

