Lil Beaver Brewery

Popular Items

Double Smash Burger
Beef Birria Tacos
Pretzel w/ 3 sauces

Appetizers

Fry Basket

$5.00

House-made beer battered fries *Add a side of our house made beer cheese for only $2*

Chip Basket

$5.00

White corn tortilla chips served with our house made salsa, creamy queso or beer cheese

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Served with a side of our house made ranch

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Served with a side of marinara or our house made ranch

Beer Battered Onion Ring Basket

Beer Battered Onion Ring Basket

$9.00

Served with a side of our house made ranch

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Fried pretzel bites served with our house-made beer cheese sauce or creamy white queso

Chorizo Dip

Chorizo Dip

$12.00

Creamy chorizo topped with fresh Pico de Gallo & fresh cilantro. Served with white corn tortilla chips

Luau Nachos

Luau Nachos

$13.00

Pulled pork, creamy white queso, grilled pineapple, and pico de gallo served over a bed of white corn tortilla chips and topped with fresh cilantro

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$12.00

Seasoned and seared steak covered in our creamy white queso and topped with pico de gallo Served on a bed of white corn tortilla chips

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.00

1lb of fried wings tossed in your choice of one of our made from scratch sauces: Parmesan Garlic, Honey BBQ, Ancho BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of our house ranch or bleu cheese

Pretzel w/ 3 sauces

$13.00

Soups/Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with carrots, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, croutons and your choice of protein*. *Seasoned and seared steak, pulled pork, chicken, or buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of house made Ranch, Vinaigrette, Italian, French, Bleu Cheese, or Honey Mustard

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with carrots, red onion, cucumber and cherry tomatoes

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Ask your server about our Soup of the Day

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza - 9''

Cheese Pizza - 9''

$9.00
Sausage Pizza - 9''

Sausage Pizza - 9''

$9.00
Pepperoni Pizza - 9''

Pepperoni Pizza - 9''

$9.00
Supreme Pizza - 9''

Supreme Pizza - 9''

$12.00

Roasted garlic marinara, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, onions pepperoncini, button mushrooms, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Topped with crispy prosciutto crumbles

Margherita Pizza - 9''

Margherita Pizza - 9''

$11.00

House made roasted garlic marinara topped with marinated cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese and finished with fresh basil

Hawaiian Pizza - 9''

Hawaiian Pizza - 9''

$11.00

Ham, bacon and fresh grilled pineapple with our house made roasted garlic marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Pizza - 9''

$11.00

Handcrafted ancho BBQ sauce, with BBQ chicken and Brisket, smoked poblano, grilled pineapple, beer braised onions, with a mozzarella & white cheddar cheese blend

Handhelds & Wraps

The Dam Burger

The Dam Burger

$13.00

Three all beef patties smashed with our house seasoning blend, seared and topped with White Cheddar, bacon jam, arugula, and crispy fried onions on a toasted brioche bun.

Double Smash Burger

$11.00

Two all beef patties smashed with our house seasoning blend, seared and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon and american cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Beef Birria Tacos

Beef Birria Tacos

$15.00

This fan favorite is made from Corn tortillas dipped in ancho beef stock, filled with braised shredded beef & melted cheese and topped with a fresh pico de gallo. Served with lime wedges & a side of ancho consomme

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Beer braised pulled pork topped with coleslaw, smoked gouda cheese and our made ancho bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Turkey Avocado Panini

Turkey Avocado Panini

$12.00

Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and creamy garlic parmesan dressing between our toasted house-made white bread

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.00

Pulled buffalo chicken, bacon, cream cheese, white cheddar cheese, tomato & red onion between our toasted house-made white bread

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.00

4 pieces of tender juicy chicken coated in a crispy tempura batter and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, buffalo or bbq sauce

Turkey Club Croissant Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon on a fresh croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

A blend of tender chicken, freshly-cut celery and onion blended with sweet mayonnaise dressing served on a flaky croissant

Beaver Wrap

Beaver Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & cilantro and your choice of marinated steak, chicken, or buffalo chicken *Substitute a Beyond Burger for only $2 more*

Beer Braised Cuban

Beer Braised Cuban

$13.00

Beer braised pulled pork, roasted ham, swiss cheese, pickles & a spicy ale mustard on a toasted brioche bun

Dessert

Original Skillet Cookie

Original Skillet Cookie

$7.00

Made from scratch chocolate chip cookie cooked and served in a cast iron skillet with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel chocolate sauce

Churro Donuts

Churro Donuts

$5.00

Two flash fried, crispy and moist churros donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar. A warm and tasty delight! *Make it a Deluxe - Add ice cream, chocolate sauce and mixed berries sauce for only $2 more*

Vegan/Vegetarian

Vegan Steak Beaver Wrap

$15.00

Vegan Chicken Beaver Wrap

$15.00

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Vegan Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Vegan Margherita Panini

$11.00

Sauces

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Beer Cheese Sauce

$1.00+

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Of Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Queso

$1.00+

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ancho BBQ

$0.50

Side of Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side of Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$1.00+

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Beer Bacon Jam

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Bowl of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Chili Lime Ranch

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Pickle

Side Of Horseradish Mustard

$0.50

Sides

Side of French Fries

$2.50

Side of Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$1.50

Burger Patty

$2.50

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Of Veggies

Side Of Jalapenos

Side Of Avocado

Side Of Pickles

Kids

Kraft Mac and Cheese

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Penne pasta tossed in a house-made cheese sauce with mixed veggie and your choice of side. Consider adding grilled chicken to complete this dish!

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Fried chicken fingers with your choice of side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

House-made white bread toasted to perfection with American and white cheddar cheese and your choice of side.

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

4oz pressed beef burger topped with American cheese on a pressed brioche bun

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$9.00+

Our hand-pressed crusted topped with house-made roasted garlic marinara topped with mozzarella cheese.

4 - Packs

A Plethora Of Pinatas 4-Pack

A Plethora Of Pinatas 4-Pack

$9.99

BA Maple Cheat Day 12oz 4-pack

$19.99

BA Peach Crumble 12oz Can 4-Pack

$19.99

BA Rye Cheat Day 12oz 4-pack

$19.99

Bahan Boomtastic Creame Ale 4-pack

$9.99

Blueberry Crumble A La Mode 4-Pack

$15.99

Cherry Napkin Magic 4-Pack

$13.99

Cherry Vanilla Space Crystals 4-Pack

$15.99

Come With Me 4-Pack

$13.99

Dad Jokes VII 4-Pack

$13.99

Hazy Hawk 4-Pack

$13.99
Hook & Logger 4-Pack

Hook & Logger 4-Pack

$9.99

Legendary Lemon 4-Pack

$13.99

Lil D'Vine 4-Pack

$9.99
Logger Lager 4-pack

Logger Lager 4-pack

$9.99

Ocky 4-pack

$9.99
Pineappulous 4-Pack

Pineappulous 4-Pack

$13.99

POG Space Crystal 4- Pack

$15.99

Rock Your Peach Off! 4- Pack

$9.99

Silky Smooth 4-pack

$15.99

St Marys Crusader 4 Pack

$9.99

Wainbows 4-Pack

$10.99

Willy's Watermelon 4- Pack

$13.99

Non Alcoholic Beers

NA Untitled Chocolate Milk Stout 12oz Can Pour

$6.00

NA Lychee Sherbert 12oz Can Pour

$6.00

NA Watermelon Gose 12oz Can Pour

$6.00

NA Hazy IPA 12oz Can Pour

$6.00

NA Smores 12oz Can Pour

$6.00

NA Untitled Arts Juicy Ipa 12oz Can Pour

$6.00

NA Fruited Sour 12oz Can Pour

$6.00

Untitled Art Italian Pilsner12oz Can Pour

$6.00

Soda

MTN DEW

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade Tropicana

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Water

Refill

Tea

$2.50

Kids

Soda

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Meal Drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

You can expect big flavors out of our lil brewery. With an emphasis on Hazy IPAs, Fruit Beers, Stouts, and even Sours. We brew what you want to drink! Check Untappd or our website for our current tap list. LIL BEAVER SERVES FOOD! We have a full menu and a full kitchen, offering many options that pair great with our selection of brews. Food is available for dining in or to-go via pickup. We are kid friendly, but no dogs allowed in the taproom due to county health code. Dogs are welcome on the patio!"

Website

Location

5 Finance Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

Gallery
Lil Beaver Brewery image

