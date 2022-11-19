Brewpubs & Breweries
Lil Beaver Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
You can expect big flavors out of our lil brewery. With an emphasis on Hazy IPAs, Fruit Beers, Stouts, and even Sours. We brew what you want to drink! Check Untappd or our website for our current tap list. LIL BEAVER SERVES FOOD! We have a full menu and a full kitchen, offering many options that pair great with our selection of brews. Food is available for dining in or to-go via pickup. We are kid friendly, but no dogs allowed in the taproom due to county health code. Dogs are welcome on the patio!"
Location
5 Finance Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Baxters American Grille - Bloomington
4.5 • 2,676
3212 E Empire St Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
More near Bloomington