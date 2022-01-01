Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil Bit Nola Kempsville Market Place

240 Reviews

$$

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl Gumbo
Shrimp Po'Boy
Beignet (4)

Apps

Local oysters marinated in tangy buttermilk and fried golden brown. Served with housemade cocktail sauce!
Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$12.95

Cajun boudin sausage mixed with long grain rice rolled in seasoned bread crumbs and fried, served with house honey creole mustard.

Catfish Nuggets

$12.95Out of stock

Catfish nuggets served with Remoulade

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$19.95

Three lump Crab cakes seared to perfection and topped with remoulade.

Creole Empanadas

Creole Empanadas

$11.95Out of stock
Debris Fries

Debris Fries

$13.95

Crispy seasoned fries topped with tender short ribs, tangy gravy and finished with our Sauce Monica

Fried Gator

Fried Gator

$17.95Out of stock

A creole favorite!! Marinated tail meat, lightly seasoned and flash-fried.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.92

Deep fried gulf shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Fried Crawfish Tails

Fried Crawfish Tails

$13.95

Lightly dusted, fried crisp and served with remoulade sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.95

Virginia farm to table heirloom tomatoes soaked in buttermilk and fried crispy. Topped with goat cheese, pork belly, and Cajun remoulade.

Fried Oyster

$17.95Out of stock

Local oysters marinated in tangy buttermilk and fried golden brown. Served with housemade cocktail sauce!

Mardi Gras Shrimp

Mardi Gras Shrimp

$13.95

Our newest and most popular appetizer. Our version of Bang Bang shrimp tossed with our Honey citrus pepper sauce.

Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$10.95Out of stock

Our Famous wings are back!! Jumbo (and I mean JUMBO) wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Unfortunately we are unable to honor requests for all flats or all drumsticks.

Wings (12)

Wings (12)

$19.95Out of stock

Our Famous wings are back!! Jumbo (and I mean JUMBO) wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Unfortunately we are unable to honor requests for all flats or all drumsticks.

Small Sampler

$39.95Out of stock

Large Sampler

$65.95Out of stock

Salmon Bites

$10.95Out of stock

Boils

Heads OFF Boil

Heads OFF Boil

$19.95+

Head off served with corn, potatoes, and sausage already in the bag!! Your choice of lemon garlic butter, Creole butter, our newest Ragin Cajun or add all 3!!

Snow Crab Boil

Snow Crab Boil

$31.95+Out of stock

Snow crab legs served with corn, potatoes, and sausage already in the bag!! Your choice of lemon garlic butter, Creole butter or our newest Ragin Cajun sauce...or add all 3!!!

Combo, 1lb each

Combo, 1lb each

$91.95Out of stock

A Full lb each of jumbo shrimp and snow crab legs. Your choice of lemon garlic butter, Creole butter, our newest Ragin Cajun butter or add all 3!!!

Veggie Boil

$11.95

Combo 1\2lb Each

$47.95Out of stock

Soups And Salad

Corn and Crab Bisque Bowl

Corn and Crab Bisque Bowl

$13.50

Tender juicy shrimp and crab, sweet corn, holy trinity in rich, creamy seafood stock.

Bowl Gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$15.95

Pulled chicken, andouille sausage and holy trinity served over rice.

Bowl Red Beans

Bowl Red Beans

$14.50

Red beans simmered in our rich creole broth, rice and garnished with andouille sausage. There is pork in the base of this dish, not vegetarian.

Bowl Etouffee

$14.50

A Cajun favorite, smothered crawfish, slow-cooked with the holy trinity and dark roux, served over long grain rice.

Entree Salad

Entree Salad

$9.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$10.95

Fresh NOLA bread cubed, soaked in cream, topped with house-made whipped cream and drizzled with spiced rum caramel.

Beignet (4)

Beignet (4)

$6.95

A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!

Beignet (8)

Beignet (8)

$10.95

A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!

Beignet (12)

Beignet (12)

$14.95

A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!

King Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Beignets With Strawberry

$6.95Out of stock

Entrees

Cajun Honey Salmon

Cajun Honey Salmon

$24.95
Catfish

Catfish

$24.95Out of stock

All entrees served with house-made cornbread. Chesapeake bay invasive blue catfish fried golden brown and served with dirty rice and steamed broccoli. Remoulade on the Side

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$28.95

All entrees served with house-made cornbread. Long grain rice, crawfish, andouille sausage, holy trinity, stewed tomatoes and okra in creole broth topped with gulf shrimp.

Pasta Monica

Pasta Monica

$24.95

Straight from Jazz Fest. Fettucine Pasta served with sauce Monica (similar to an herbed cream sauce) and sautéed crawfish or fried chicken nuggets

Pastalaya

Pastalaya

$22.95
Shrimp & Chicken Creole

Shrimp & Chicken Creole

$24.95

Cajun seasoned Chicken breast and shrimp smothered in a house made Creole sauce and served over white rice. Garnished with green onions and fresh diced tomatoes

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$25.95

All entrees served with house-made cornbread. Cheesy stone-ground grits, jumbo shrimp, Cajun scampi butter, blistered tomatoes and andouille sausage.

Kids

Kid's Shrimp

$8.95

Comes with Fried Shrimp, French fries and a beignet.

Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$7.95

Comes with Chicken Tenders, French fries and a beignet. (Picture shows a funnel cake that we don't serve anymore)

Kid's Pasta

$5.95

Fettucine Pasta simply with butter and Parmesan.

Lil' Extras

Honey Butter

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Sauce - Remoulade

$1.50

Extra Sauce - Beer Cheese

$1.50

Extra Sauce - Cocktail

Po' Boy Bread (Each)

$3.00

Add Debris to Side Fries

$7.95

Voodoo Zaps

$2.25

Crawdad Zaps

$2.25Out of stock

Side Monica Sauce

$1.50

Po' Boys

Our famous fried gator turned into a Po' Boy! Lettuce, tomato and remoulade with Zapps potato chips.

The Beach Po'Boy

$19.95

We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Served dressed or undressed with Zapps potato chips. Fried shrimp and blue crab, tossed in garlic lemon butter. Sauced, dressed and topped with Cajun remoulade.

Debris Po'Boy

Debris Po'Boy

$14.95

We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Served dressed or undressed with zapps potato chips. Abita braised short ribs and gravy served with a little shredded lettuce and mayo.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.95

We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Deep fried jumbo shrimp served over lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce with zapps potato chips. (To Go orders will typically have remoulade on the side)

Oyster Po'Boy

$17.95

We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Deep fried gulf oysters served over lettuce, tomato and Remoulade sauce. Served with Zapps potato chips. (Typically to go orders will have remoulade on the side)

Catfish Po'Boy

$14.95

We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Deep friend crawfish tails served over lettuce, tomato and remoulade with zapps potato chips. (Typically to go orders will have remoulade on the side)

Muffuletta Sandwich

$8.45+

New Orleans classic!!! 9" round served hot or cold...just let us know! Sopressata, Mortadella and Hot Capicola with olive relish and provolone cheese! Served with Zapps chips or upgrade to Cajun fries or a small salad for $2.95

Fried Green Tomato Po Boy

$14.95

Our famous Fried Green Tomatoes served as a Po' Boy with mixed greens and remoulade sauce, garnished with red bell peppers, goat cheese and smoked bacon.

Crawfish Po'Boy

Crawfish Po'Boy

$14.95

We use authentic 8" leidenheimer bread from New Orleans for all of our potboys. Deep friend crawfish tails served over lettuce, tomato and remoulade with zapps potato chips. (Typically to go orders will have remoulade on the side)

Boudin Po' Boy

$14.95
Andouille Sausage Po' Boy

Andouille Sausage Po' Boy

$13.95

Andouille Sausage link served with sautéed onions and peppers and a little shmear of our Creole Honey Mustard! Best of both worlds!

Gator Po' Boy

Gator Po' Boy

$17.95Out of stock

Our famous fried gator turned into a Po' Boy! Lettuce, tomato and remoulade with Zapps potato chips.

Chicken Po' Boy

$13.95

Fried chicken nuggets served over lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce. Served with Zapps potato chips.

Sides

Grits

Grits

$7.95

A side of our stone ground white cheddar grits

Cajun Fries

$7.95

Steamed Broccoli

$7.95Out of stock

Cornbread

$7.95
Side NOLA Salad

Side NOLA Salad

$7.95
Loaded Brussels Sprouts

Loaded Brussels Sprouts

$7.95Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts sauteed with garlic, parmesan and pork belly

Plain Rice

$6.95

Dirty Rice

$7.95

Long grain rice sauteed with trinity, cajun seasonings and andouille sausage.

Collards/Cornbread

$7.95

12 pc Cornbread

$30.00

Corn

$7.95
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.95Out of stock

Chef Medley

$7.95Out of stock

Back Eyed Peas

$5.95Out of stock

Wines By the Glass

Athena Cabernet

$9.00Out of stock

Athena Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Hess Select Pinot Grigio

$3.00

Shone Riesling

$3.00

Black Ink

$3.00

Proverb Chardonnay

$3.00

Proverb Cabernet

$3.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$3.00

Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir

$3.00

Proverb Rose

$3.00

Hayes Ranch Cabernet

$3.00

Parducci Merlot

$3.00

Big Smooth Cabernet

$3.00

Shannon Ridge Chardonnay

$3.00

Mimosa

$3.00

William Hill

$3.00

19 Crimes Rose

$3.00

Wines By the Bottle

Hess Pinot Grigio Bottle

Hess Pinot Grigio Bottle

$12.00
Athena Chardonnay Bottle

Athena Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00Out of stock
Athena Cabernet Bottle

Athena Cabernet Bottle

$12.00
Shone Riesling Bottle

Shone Riesling Bottle

$12.00
Black Ink Bottle

Black Ink Bottle

$12.00

Proverb Chardonnay Bottle

$12.00
Proverb Cabernet Bottle

Proverb Cabernet Bottle

$12.00
Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

$12.00
Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir Bottle

Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir Bottle

$12.00

Proverb Rose Bottle

$12.00

Big Smooth Cabernet Bottle

$12.00

Hayes Ranch Cabernet Bottle

$12.00

Parducci Merlot Bottle

$12.00

Shannon Ridge Chardonnay Bottle

$12.00

Cava D'Oro Pinot Grigio Bottle

$12.00

19 Crimes Rose

$12.00

Food

Honey Butter

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Sauce - Remoulade

$1.50

Extra Sauce - Beer Cheese

$3.00

Extra Sauce - Cocktail

Po' Boy Bread (Each)

$3.00

Add Debris to side fries

$3.95

Voodoo Zaps

$2.25

Crawdad Zaps

$2.25

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Cherry Limeade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Club Soda

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Milk/Juice

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Drink

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Bottled Sodas

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

6 pack root beer

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some fine cuisine that was inspired by the flavorful ingredients and traditions only found in the bayou. That’s why we call it a “Lil Bit NOLA”.

Website

Location

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Directions

Gallery
Lil Bit Nola image
Lil Bit Nola image
Lil Bit Nola image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gelati Celesti - Hilltop
orange starNo Reviews
754 First Colonial Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Lebanese + Mediterranean + Greek
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727 Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1620 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Le Yaca French restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
741 First Colonial Road suite 107 Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Hilltop Roastery - Hilltop Roastery Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
612 Jack Rabbit Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 101 Hilltop
orange starNo Reviews
1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704 Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston