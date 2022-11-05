Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil Bites

review star

No reviews yet

3079 Hidden forest ct. Suite 104

Marietta, GA 30066

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Empanada
Buffalo Chicken Empanada
Fries

Sides & Shareable

Big Pickle

Big Pickle

$0.99

It's just a big pickle!

Chips

$1.50+

Choose from plain, bbq or Cheetos

Frickles

Frickles

$6.75

Who doesn't love deep fried pickles? Served with ranch or spicy ranch

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$6.75

6 ravioli sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with vodka marinara.

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Okra

Okra

$4.25+

Served with spicy or regular ranch

Scrappy Fries

Scrappy Fries

$8.75

Our crispy fries smothered with beer cheese, bacon and green onions. Add ranch, spicy ranch or bleu cheese. Kick it up a notch with some wing sauce.

Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$6.00

We suggest ordering them The Right Way...parmesan garlic sprinkle and beer cheese on the side.

Empanadas

Minimum of 2 Empanadas
Bacon Mac & Cheeseburger Empanada

Bacon Mac & Cheeseburger Empanada

$5.50
Brisket Empanada

Brisket Empanada

$5.50

Slow cooked brisket and cheese. We suggest cilantro lime crema for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$5.50

We suggest ranch or spicy ranch for dipping.

Ham & Swiss Empanada

Ham & Swiss Empanada

$5.50

We suggest honey mustard for dipping.

Pepperoni Empanada

Pepperoni Empanada

$5.50

We suggest parmesan garlic butter for dipping.

Pulled Pork Empanada

Pulled Pork Empanada

$5.50

We suggest spicy bbq for dipping.

Tenders

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$6.75

5 Tenders

$11.25

Chicken & Waffles

$9.75

Flatbreads

Brisket Flatbread

Brisket Flatbread

$11.95

Thin and crispy flatbread with caramelized onions and a drizzle of cilantro lime crema

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.50

Thin and crispy flatbread with wing sauce base, mozzarella, buffalo chicken and a drizzle of ranch.

Cheese Flatbread

$9.50
Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.75
Roasted Peppers

Roasted Peppers

$11.50Out of stock

Our vege flatbread. Pesto sauce base, goat cheese, roasted red peppers.

Big Dogs

Big Dog

Big Dog

$5.00

1/4 lb all beef hot dog on an Amoroso roll.

Lunch Special

Big Dog w/fries and drink

$9.75

Brisket w/fries and drink

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken w/fries and drink

$9.75

Ham & Swiss w/fries and drink

$9.75

Pepperoni Pizza w/fries and drink

$9.75

Pulled Pork w/fries and drink

$9.75

2 Chicken Tenders w/fries and drink

$9.75

Kids Menu

Kids Nuggets

$7.50

Kids Empanada

$7.50+

Desserts

Kenny's Key Lime Bites

Kenny's Key Lime Bites

$6.75

Your mouth will thank us. Deep fried Kenny's Key Lime in funnel cake batter. Served with berry dipping sauce.

Cinnamon Pretzels

$6.50

Served with Vanilla cream sauce.

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$4.99

4 Oreos deep fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Extras

XTRA BACON

$1.00

XTRA BBQ

$0.25

XTRA BEER CHEESE

$0.75

XTRA BERRY SAUCE

$0.50

XTRA CILANTRO LIME CREMA

$0.25

XTRA HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

XTRA PARM GARLIC BUTTER

$0.50

XTRA PEPPERONI

$0.75

XTRA RANCH

$0.25

XTRA SPICY BBQ

$0.25

XTRA SPICY RANCH

$0.25

XTRA VODKA MARINARA

$0.50

XTRA WING

$0.25

Add Chili

$1.50

XTRA TENDERS

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dare To Be Truly Happy! These are the words we live by at Lil Bites. We want you to be happy with your food and drinks all the time. We also want you to feel comfortable hanging out with us and having a great time!

Website

Location

3079 Hidden forest ct. Suite 104, Marietta, GA 30066

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

