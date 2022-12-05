Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil' Brooklyn PDX 851 SW 6th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

851 SW 6th Ave

Portland, OR 97008

Breakfast

Quaker Oatmeal

$2.95

Red Mill/ Specialty Oatmeal

$3.50

Egg bites

$4.50

Whole Wheat Toast

$2.00

Bagel

$2.25

Lunch

Lasagne

Vegetarian Lasagne

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Riva Sandwhich

Chicken Riva

Vegetarian Riva

Out of stock

Soup

Caesar salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chopped Bleu Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Incendio with Rice

$9.50

Pizza Bagel

$8.00

Tomato Basil Soup

Baked Goods/Dessert

Bagel

$2.25

Belgin Waffle

$2.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Cinnamon Roll

$3.65

Coffee Cake

$3.95

Cookies

$2.95

Croissant

$3.65

Donut Cups

$5.50

Marionberry Empanada

$2.75

Muffin

$3.95

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.95

Very Berry Bar

$2.85

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Pickle

$1.00

Fig Bar

$1.75

Viet Pho bowl

$3.00

Miso Ramen

$3.00

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Jerky

$3.00

Madeleines

$0.75

Single Ghirardelli Square

$0.50

Seasonal

Godiva Truffle Star Ornament

$10.00

Pocky Sticks

$1.00

Ferrero Rocher Gift Box

$6.50

Ferrero Rocher (16 ct)

$10.00

Lago Cherry Crostatine

$1.00

Lago Vanilla Wafer

$1.00

Lago Mixed Berry Crostatine

$1.00

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Box

$12.00

Mint Fudge PEACE Gift Box

$16.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

White Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Matcha

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Smart Water

$2.75

Pellegrino

$2.00

ZOA energy

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Izze Soda

$2.25

N/A IPA

$3.00

Bai Drink

$2.50

Naked Smoothie

$2.50
A smalll cafe located in the first floor of the Pacific Building! Come in and enjoy!

851 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97008

