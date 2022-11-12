Lil' Cooperstown imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Lil' Cooperstown Oregon City

1,018 Reviews

$$

19352 Molalla Ave

Oregon City OR, OR 97045

Order Again

Popular Items

Coops Classic Cheeseburger
Chicken Strips
Spicy Ranch Wrap

Burgers

Coops Classic Cheeseburger

Coops Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two 1/4 lb. patties, Coops sauce and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Whiskey BBQ Bacon

Whiskey BBQ Bacon

$15.00

1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Pepper Jack, bacon, crispy fried onions and whiskey BBQ sauce.

ICON Burger

ICON Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Swiss, bacon, and your choice of avocado or sautéed mushrooms.

Voodoo Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. Cajun spiced burger patty, Tillamook Pepper Jack, onion strings, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, guacamole, tomato, onion.

Veggie Cheese Burger

$15.00

Veggie burger Patty, coops sauce, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion and tomato on a brioche bun.

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Fudgy Gluten-Free Brownie, 1 scoop vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.

Hand Dipped Milkshake

$7.00

Jr Oreo Sundae

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Dessert of the Moment

$8.50

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Hefeweizen beer-battered Alaskan cod, French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.50

Crispy breaded chicken sautéed with ginger, garlic, peanuts and green onion in a sweet and spicy Kung Pao Sauce. Served with steamed white rice.

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Grilled and seasoned cod, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and chipotle créma. Served with black beans, chips and Coach’s Salsa.

Chicken Strips

$12.00

3 large crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Corn Dog

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Pizza

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$15.50

Build your own 10" pizza with up to 4 toppings

Meat Me at Coops Pizza

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, and Black Olives. Garnished with Parmesan and Oregano.

Salads

Southwestern Chop

$15.00

Crunchy cabbage and iceberg lettuce, roasted corn, cilantro, tomato, black beans, pepper jack cheese, chicken breast, tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette and BBQ sauce drizzle.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and house made caesar dressing.

The Ty Cobb

$15.00

Avocado, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, hardboiled egg, mixed greens and blue cheese dressing.

Taco Salad

$16.00

Seasoned taco beef, black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, roasted corn, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, iceberg-cabbage blend and cilantro lime vinaigrette served in a crispy taco shell bowl.

Sandwiches

BLTA

BLTA

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough.

NY Style Rueben

$17.00

Hot, house beer-brined corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.00

USDA prime rib, mozzarella, grilled onions and a soft hoagie. Served with au jus and horseradish aioli.

The Club House

The Club House

$15.50

Cured ham, turkey breast, bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, lettuce , tomato and mayo on sourdough. In the classic tripple-decker style.

Tuna Melt

$14.50

House made tuna salad, caramelized red onion, pickle chips, Tillamook Cheddar and Mayo on grilled sourdough bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.50

House made tuna salad, pickle chips, green leaf lettuce and Tillamook cheddar on sourdough bread.

Turkey & Havarti

$16.00

Hot smoked turkey, bacon and Havarti cheese, served on grilled whole wheat bread with Garlic-herb mayo, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and avocado.

Uncle Matt's Fried Chicken

$15.50

Pickle brined and seasoned fried chicken breast, Tillamook pepper jack cheese, bacon, crispy fried onions, pickle chips, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo on a grilled brioche bun.

Sides

Cajun Tots Basket

$6.00

French Fries Basket

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$7.00

Tater Tots Basket

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Salad Bread

$2.00+

Side Kale Caesar

$8.00

Soups & Combinations

Soup Du Jour

$6.50+

Soup & Salad

$11.00

Soup & Half Sandwich

$13.50

Salad & Half Sandwich

$13.50

Starters

Hall of Fame Nachos

$16.00

Crispy Corn chips layered with Seasoned ground beef, cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, sour cream, black olives, pico de Gallo, pickled jalapeños and cilantro.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Whiskey BBQ, Kung Pao or Naked

Boneless Wings

$11.00+

Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Whiskey BBQ, Kung Pao or Naked

Steak Bites

$14.00

Tender steak bites marinated in honey, apple cider and balsamic. Served with blue cheese crumbles and horseradish aioli.

Crispy Fried Cauliflower

$12.50

Duck Potstickers

$9.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$9.00

French fries covered in crumbled parmesan and savory minced garlic.

Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

Brussels sprouts, crispy bacon, pickled sweet peppers & lemon aioli.

Mac and Cheese Wedges

$10.50

Basket of crispy and gooey Mac & cheese wedges, served with house made buffalo sauce.

State Fair Cheese Curd Basket

$10.50

Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, batter dipped and tossed in a signature breading with a little kick! Served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce.

SW Eggrolls

$12.00Out of stock

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders coated in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in blue cheese dressing, all wrapped in a warm tomato basil tortilla.

Spicy Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Fried chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce tossed in a spicy ranch dressing and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Southwestern Wrap

Southwestern Wrap

$14.50

Smoked turkey, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, black beans, pepper jack cheese and shredded lettuce tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette with a drizzle of BBQ sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Beverages

Large 2% Milk

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Club Soda

Coops Cream Soda

$5.00

Italian flavored syrup of your choice, soda water, cream, whipped cream and a cherry.

Large Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Flavored Tea

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Large Apple Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Beer/Cider

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken 0 (non-Alcoholic)

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Stella Solstice

$6.50

White Claw

$5.00

Pelican N/A

$5.00

Wine

Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

Charles & Charles

$28.00

Sokol Blosser Evolution Red

$24.00

Three Rivers Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Wine by Joe Pinot Noir

$28.00

Wine by Joe, Pinot Noir (Can)

$10.00

Inscription King Estate Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Eola Hills Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Mt. Fury Merlot

$9.00+

Joel Gott Red Blend

$9.00+

Growers Guild Cabernet

$9.00+

22 Acres Cab

$8.00+

Korbel Brut

$21.00

Poema Cava

$6.00+

Blanc De Blanc Brut

$10.00+

Chateau Ste Michelle Riseling

$24.00

King Estate Pinot Gris

$34.00

Wine by Joe Pinot Gris

$28.00

Wine by Joe Pinot Blanc

$28.00

Wine by Joe Pinot Gris (Can)

$10.00

Eola Hills Pinot Gris

$7.00+

Evolution Sokol Blosser Riesling

$8.00+

Giesen Sauv Blanc

$7.00+

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$9.00+

Willamette Valley Rosé

$10.00+

To-Go Cocktails

To Go Sweet Tea Mojito

$10.00

To Go Lavender Colins

$10.00

To Go Rum Jungle

$9.00

To Go Pendleton & Coke

$9.00

To Go Titos Soda w/ Lime

$8.00

To Go Hendricks Gin Tonic

$13.00

To Go Mango Marg

$9.00

To Go Strawberry Marg

$9.00

To Go Classic Marg

$8.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

19352 Molalla Ave, Oregon City OR, OR 97045

Directions

Lil' Cooperstown image

Map
