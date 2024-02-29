Lil Donkeys Lombard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
810 Springer Drive, Lombard, IL 60148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Lombard, IL
No Reviews
340 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
OMG! Grill - Glen Ellyn - 874 Roosevelt Road
No Reviews
874 East Roosevelt Road Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lombard
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant