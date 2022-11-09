Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lil Donkeys Naperville

review star

No reviews yet

120 Water Street Suite 122

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne
Frijol & Queso
Especial " Tinga En Salsa Verde"

Family Pack

Four Lil Donkeys of your choice plus four small Guacamoles and chips
Lil Donkeys Combo

$39.00

Package contains: four burritos of your choice + guacamole (6oz) & chips

Nachos

$13.00

tortilla chips, pinto beans, smoked cheddar-morita sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, crema, pickled jalapenos & carrots.

Burritos

Especial " Tinga En Salsa Verde"

$8.25

shredded chicken breast, beans, rice, pickled onions, crema & queso fresco Allergies: onion, garlic, cilantro, flour

Carne

$8.50

braised beef in salsa morita, pinto beans, rice, crema.

Puerco "Carnitas"

$8.25

confit pork shoulder, pickled jalapeno & carrots, pinto beans, rice, avocado salsa cruda rice

Camaron "Diabla"

$8.25

sautéed shrimp, butter mojo de ajo, chipotle-lime, avocado, pinto beans, rice

Pollo "Almendrado"

$8.25

shredded braised chicken in red almendrado sauce, pickled onions, crema, rice, beans, toasted sesame seeds

Vegetal

$7.00

potato, poblano peppers, onion, pinto beans, crema.

Frijol & Queso

$6.00

chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, crema

Chilaquiles

$7.00

Crispy tortilla strips, onion, cilantro, crema & queso fresco, beans, salsa verde.

Cheese "aka Quesadilla"

$5.00

chihuahua cheese - perfect for the kiddos or the non adventurous.

Sides

Guaca-Salsa & Chips

$7.50

avocado, tomatillo, serrano. (6oz)

Frijoles & Chips

$4.00

pinto beans, chipotle, queso fresco served with chips

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, onion, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)

Sodas

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00
Jarritos Mineragua

$3.00
Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Mexican Coke

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

