Sandwiches

Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy 818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114

No reviews yet

818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

The OG
The Crew
Spicy Mami

Lil Mama's Favorites

The OG

The OG

$12.00+

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo + Mustard, Oregano, Salt & Pepper

Hella Ham and Hella Chedda'

$12.00+

Hella Ham, Hella Chedda, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Oregano, Mayo + Mustard, Salt & Pepper

Herby Baby

$10.00+

Our Vegetarian Hoagy: Extra Sharp Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, JP Sauce, Oregano, Salt & Pepper

The Crew

The Crew

$14.00+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, JP Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Spicy Mami

Spicy Mami

$14.00+

Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Cajun Mayo + Spicy Mustard, topped with crushed red pepper

Side Thangs

Chips

$1.50
All That and a Bag of Chips

All That and a Bag of Chips

$3.00

Plain chips, topped with our famous oil + parmesan cheese. Feeling spicy? Add some crushed red pepper!

JP Sauce

$0.50

2 small cups of our JP Sauce

Cajun Ranch

$0.50

2 small cups of our homemade Cajun Ranch

Caj Mayo

$0.50

Mayo Packs

Mayo Packs

$0.25

Mustard Packs

Caj Mustard

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Make it Hot

The Dip (Italian Beef)

The Dip (Italian Beef)

$16.00

Thin-sliced roast beef drenched in its own au jus sittin' pretty on bread. If that's not enough, the entire sandwich is dipped in jus and topped with spicy giardiniera + mozzarella or nacho cheese! This one is a BANGA'

Big Dawg (Chicago Style Hotdog)

Big Dawg (Chicago Style Hotdog)

$7.50

Just like you're in Chicago, our BIG Dawg is an authentic Vienna Hotdog topped with yellow mustard, chopped onion, bright green sweet relish, tomato slices, a pickle spear and a sports pepper for a kick.

Family Affair

The Simpsons

$45.00

Two 12" Hoagies of your choice (Crew +$2) 4 Bags of Chips - 1 Gallon of Punch Feeds 4-6

The Cosby's

$65.00

Two 12" Hoagies of your choice (Crew +$2) 6 Bags of Chips - 1 Salad - 1 Gallon of Punch Feeds 6-8

Full House

$85.00

Three 12" Hoagies of your choice (Crew +$2) 6 Bags of Chips - 1 Salad - 2 Gallon of Punch Feeds 6-8

Do Ya Thing

The Crew Salad

$10.00
Spicy Mami Salad

Spicy Mami Salad

$10.00

The OG Salad

$10.00

Hella Ham and Hella Chedda' Salad

$10.00

Herby Baby Salad

$10.00

Special Features

BussDown Salmon Sammich

BussDown Salmon Sammich

$16.00

Drinks

Punch

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Juicy Jae

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gallon of Punch

$8.50

Gallon of Tea

$8.50

Gallon of Juicy Jae

$8.50

Lil Mama's Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$1.50

Summer Patio Menu

3 for $12 Chicken Tacos

3 for $12 Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Single Chicken Taco

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location

818 Georgia Ave, Suite 114, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy image
Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy image
Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy image

