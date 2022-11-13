Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil Mike's Family Restaurant

55 Reviews

$

611 Gaskin Ave S

Douglas, GA 31533

Order Again

Drinks

Small Drink

$1.50

large drink

$2.25

Small Cup of Ice

$0.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Grape

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.50

Water

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.00

Various Desserts

Strawberry shortcakes

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$2.00

Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Red velvet

$2.50

Pound cake

$2.50

Pecan Chewy

$3.00

Key Lime Cake

$2.50

Bluberry Icebox Pie

$3.00

Strawberry crunch

$3.00

Sw Pot Pie

$2.00

Sides

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Dressing

$2.50

Collards

$2.50

Cabbage

$2.50

Gr Limas

$2.50

Dry Limas

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Black Eyed Peas

$2.50

Yelloiw Rice

$2.50

Mustards

$2.50

SINGLE Meat ITEMS

Turkey wing

$5.00

Thigh

$2.50

Leg

$2.00

Wing

$1.50

Stew Beef Only

$8.00

1pc Fish

$3.00

P Chop

$4.00

Oxtail N Rice

$11.00

12 Pc Shrimp Only

$10.00

Leg Qtr

$4.00

Bbq Ribs

$7.00

6 Pc Shrimp

$5.00

Meat Loaf

$5.00

Ostails Only

$10.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

611 Gaskin Ave S, Douglas, GA 31533

Directions

