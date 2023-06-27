Main picView gallery

Lil' Nicky's Wings & Things

review star

No reviews yet

Food Truck

Round Rock, TX 78665

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

10 Wings

$16.00

Things

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Fries, queso, pinto beans, crema, green salsa, pico de gallo

Loaded Nachos

$10.50

Chips, queso, pinto beans, crema, avo sauce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

Elote

$8.00

corn, cojita cheese, butter, red chili sauce

Mexi-Dog

$10.00

10" bacon wrapped hot dog, pinto beans, queso, pico de gallo

Dori-Dog

$10.00

10" bacon wrapped hot dog, pinto beans, queso, crushed doritos

Flamin-Dog

$10.00

10" bacon wrapped hot dog, pinto beans, queso, crushed hot cheetos

Sancho-Dog

$12.00Out of stock

10" bacon wrapped hot dog, pinto beans, queso, pico de gallo, roasted jalapeno, descada, shredded cheese

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Barbacoa Tacos

$12.50Out of stock

4 street tacos with a side of borracho beans

Discada Tacos

$12.50Out of stock

4 street tacos with a side of borracho beans

Drinks

Water

$1.75

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Plain chicken strips

Grilled Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Rodeo

6 wings

$12.50

Nachos

$11.50

Plain Fries

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$10.50

Elote

$8.00

Kid Strips Plus Fry

$8.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wings & Things!

Location

Food Truck, Round Rock, TX 78665

Directions

