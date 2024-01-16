- Home
Lil Rizzo's - Osage Beach
929 Premium Outlets Drive
Osage Beach, MO 65065
Appetizers
- Balsamic Flatbread$11.99
Gluten Free flatbread topped with balsamic vinaigrette, house blend pizza cheese, Roma tomatoes and shredded parmesan.
- Battered Shrimp$11.95
Battered shrimp served with Rizzo’s cocktail sauce.
- BreadSticks$6.99
Made from our hand tossed pizza dough.
- Cheese Sticks$9.95
Mozzarella sticks, deep fried, sprinkled with parsley flakes, parmesan cheese and served with a side of marinara
- Chicken Tenders$11.95
Hand-breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown, served with a side of sweet and tangy mustard-based BBQ sauce or tossed in your favorite wing sauce
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Sliced French bread topped with garlic butter and a blend of mozzarella and provel cheese
- Meatball$7.95
Homemade meatball topped with chunky meat sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and parsley
- Portobello Mushrooms$8.95
Sliced and sautéed in our Rizzo’s marinade.
- Sauteed Shrimp$11.95
Sauteed in our white wine, lemon butter and garlic sauce.
- Spinach, Green Chili & Jalapeno Dip$9.95
Creamy, cheesy dip with spinach, green chilies and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips
- Toasted Ravioli$8.95
Beef ravioli deep-fried to a golden brown, topped with parsley flakes, parmesan cheese and served with a side of meat sauce
- Wings BBQ$8.95+
Tossed in Barn-B-Que Smokehouse sweet sauce..
- Wings Dirty$8.95+
A dry mildly spiced wing
- Wings Italian$8.95+
Marinated in our house dressing, baked and tossed with parmesan cheese and crushed red peppers
- Wings Original$8.95+
Tossed in a buttery hot sauce
Soup & Salad
- Caesar Salad$8.95+
- Goat Cheese Salad$8.95+
- House Salad$5.95+
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade, red wine vinegar based creamy Italian house dressing with diced red peppers, green onions, provel and parmesan cheeses.
- House Salad To Go$5.95+
- Italian Chef Salad$16.95
Our “World Famous” house salad topped with sliced pastrami, Italian roast beef and smoked turkey breast
- Minestrone Soup$6.45
A tomato based, made from scratch soup that contains, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus, peas, and carrots
- Soup of the Day$6.45
Artisan Ciabatta rolls topped with butter, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
- “Extra” Parmesan Ciabatta Rolls$3.25+
Artisan Ciabatta rolls topped with butter, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
- Sub Goat Cheese Salad$3.00
- Sub Caesar Salad$3.00
Pasta
- Baked Mostaccioli$13.95
Tubular noodles and our chunky meat sauce topped with a homemade Béchamel sauce and a blend of baked Italian cheeses.
- Cajun Shrimp$18.95
Succulent shrimp, yellow onion, red and green bell peppers. Served with linguine noodles in a Cajun Alfredo Sauce.
- Cannelloni con Bianco$13.95+
Rolled pasta stuffed with beef and pork. Served in a creamy Béchamel mushroom sauce.
- Cannelloni con Salsa$13.95+
Rolled pasta stuffed with beef and pork. Served in a creamy Béchamel meat sauce.
- Cavatelli con Broccoli$14.95
Shell shaped noodles, mushrooms and broccoli in our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce
- Creamy Chicken Mostaccioli$16.95
A buttery Alfredo sauce with bacon, mushrooms and roasted garlic chicken
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.95
Wide, flat noodles in our homemade Alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Con Pollo$18.95
Fettucine alfredo and broccoli topped witha grilled chicken breast.
- Lasagna$15.95
Our lasagna is homemade. Layers of pasta, meat sauce, ricotta cheese and Italian sausage
- Linguine con Pesce$18.95
Scallops, shrimp, clams and mushrooms. Served in Alfredo or a delicate wine sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$23.95
Ravioli stuffed with lobster and Romano cheese, served in a vodka cream sauce with diced tomatoes.
- Manicotti$13.95+
Rolled pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, on a bed of Marinara, topped with our traditional Béchamel and baked.
- Mostaccioli with Marinara Sauce$10.95
Mostaccioli noodles and our homemade, meatless marinara sauce
- Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce$11.95
Mostaccioli noodles and our homemade, chunky meat sauce
- Roasted Garlic Chicken$14.95
Roasted Garlic Chicken, green onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and fresh chopped garlic sautéed in a delicate wine sauce and served with angel hair pasta
- Sausage & Peppers$17.95
Sautéed red and green bell peppers, onion and sliced Italian sausage in our homemade marinara sauce with linguine noodles
- Shrimp Scampi$16.95
Shrimp, green onions, tomatoes and fresh chopped garlic sautéed in a delicate wine sauce. Tossed with angel hair pasta
- Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$10.95
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade, meatless marinara sauce
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$11.95
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade, chunky meat sauce
- Spaghetti with Meatball$14.95
Spaghetti noodles and our chunky meat sauce topped with a homemade meatball, sprinkled with parmesan.
- Tortellini Alfredo$16.95
Ring shaped pasta filled with beef and pork in our homemade Alfredo sauce with peas, bacon and mushrooms
Entrees
- Chicken Modiga$23.95
Lightly breaded, chicken breast, over a bed of angel hair pasta topped with mushrooms, chopped garlic, bacon and melted provel cheese in a white wine, lemon, butter and garlic sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$23.95
Lightly breaded, chicken breast, smothered in marinara and a blend of mozzarella and provel cheese then baked.
- Chicken Speidini$23.95
Lightly breaded, marinated chicken breast, baked and topped with a garlic butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta with a side of lemon wedges.
Pizza
- 8" Alfredo Pizza$11.00
Alfredo Sauce, fresh chopped garlic, roasted garlic chicken and artichoke hearts sprinkled with grated parmesan
- 8" BBQ Chicken$12.00
Sweet Barn-B-Que Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Red Onion and Bacon
- 8" Big 10$13.00
Our 10 most popular toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bacon, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onion, black olives, green peppers, tomato and topped with extra cheese!
- 8" Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Buffalo Wing Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion. Drizzled with our Original Wing Sauce. .
- 8" BYO$8.98
All build your own pizzas come with red sauce and house blend cheese.
- 8" Hawaiian$12.00
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon and Green Bell peppers..
- 8" Macho Meat$13.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon and Canadian Bacon. .
- 8" Primo Pizza$15.00
- 8" Prosciutto and Parm$13.00
- 8" Salami Basil$12.00
- 8" Seafood Pizza$14.00
Alfredo Sauce topped with shrimp, clams, scallops, mushrooms and bacon
- 8" Supreme$12.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon and Black Olives..
- 8" The Sicilian$12.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatballs and chopped garlic and sprinkled with parmesan
- 8" THUR 3 TOP Pizza$14.95
- 8" Veggie$12.00
Mushroom, Tomato, Green Bell Peppers and Onion
- 12" BYO$12.98
All build your own pizzas come with red sauce and house blend cheese.
- 12" Supreme$19.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon and Black Olives..
- 12" Macho Meat$20.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon and Canadian Bacon. .
- 12" Veggie$19.00
Mushroom, Tomato, Green Bell Peppers and Onion
- 12" Hawaiian$17.00
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon and Green Bell peppers..
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Buffalo Wing Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion. Drizzled with our Original Wing Sauce. .
- 12" BBQ Chicken$12.00
Sweet Barn-B-Que Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Red Onion and Bacon
- 12" The Sicilian$12.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatballs and chopped garlic and sprinkled with parmesan
- 12" Seafood Pizza$14.00
Alfredo Sauce topped with shrimp, clams, scallops, mushrooms and bacon
- 12" Alfredo Pizza$11.00
Alfredo Sauce, fresh chopped garlic, roasted garlic chicken and artichoke hearts sprinkled with grated parmesan
- 12" Big 10$13.00
Our 10 most popular toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bacon, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onion, black olives, green peppers, tomato and topped with extra cheese!
- 12" Primo$25.00
- 12" Prosciutto & Parm$21.00
- 12" Salami Basil$19.00
- 14" Alfredo Pizza$22.00
Alfredo Sauce, fresh chopped garlic, roasted garlic chicken and artichoke hearts sprinkled with grated parmesan
- 14" BBQ Chicken$21.00
Sweet Barn-B-Que Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Red Onion and Bacon
- 14" Big 10$27.00
Our 10 most popular toppings on one pizza! Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bacon, hamburger, Canadian bacon, onion, black olives, green peppers, tomato and topped with extra cheese!
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$21.00
Buffalo Wing Sauce, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion. Drizzled with our Original Wing Sauce. .
- 14" BYO$14.98
All build your own pizzas come with red sauce and house blend cheese.
- 14" Hawaiian$21.00
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon and Green Bell peppers..
- 14" Macho Meat$25.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon and Canadian Bacon. .
- 14" Primo$36.00
- 14" Prosciutto Parm$26.00
- 14" Salami Basil$24.00
- 14" Seafood Pizza$28.00
Alfredo Sauce topped with shrimp, clams, scallops, mushrooms and bacon
- 14" Supreme$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon and Black Olives..
- 14" The Sicilian$22.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatballs and chopped garlic and sprinkled with parmesan
- 14" Veggie$22.00
Mushroom, Tomato, Green Bell Peppers and Onion
Kids
- Gummy Bear Pizza$8.98
8" inch cheese pizza served with a side of gummy bears.
- Kids Cavatelli Con Broccoli$6.98
Shell shaped noodles, mushrooms and broccoli in our homemade Alfredo sauce.
- Kids Fettuccini Alfredo$6.98
Wide flat noodles served with our homemade Alfredo sauce.
- Kids Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce$6.98
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade meat sauce.
- Kids Tender W/ Fries$7.98
One hand-breaded, deep fried chicken tender with a side of fries.
- Side of Gummy Bears$2.95
Beverages
Sides
- Side Alfredo Sauce$5.95
- Side Cavatelli Con Broccoli$6.95
- Side Fettucini Alfredo$6.95
Wide flat noodles in our homemade Alfredo sauce.
- Side House Dressing$1.95
- Side Italian Sausage$6.95
- Side Marinara$3.95
- Side Meat Sauce$3.95
- Side Meatball$7.95
- Side Mostaccioli w/Meatsauce$6.95
Penne noodles with our homemade meat sauce.
- Side of Fries$3.95
- Side Ranch Dressing$1.95
- Side Sautee Vegetables$3.95
- Side Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce$6.95
Spaghetti noodles and our homemade meat sauce.
- Side Veggie$3.95
Dessert
Sandwiches
- All American Sub$13.95
Roast beef, turkey and ham topped with American cheese, sliced pickles, red onion, lettuce and tomato.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.95
Hand breaded chicken tender smothered in marinara and melted cheese.
- Ham & Cheese Sub$12.95
Sliced ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Hot Italian Sub$13.95
Italian roast beef, smoked turkey breast and pastrami served hot on a goagie with our house dressing, melted provel cheese and green onions. Served with potato chips or fries.
- Meatball Sub$12.95
A homemade meatball sliced and laid on a hoagie with marinara and melted pizza cheese.
- Pastrami and Cheese Sub$12.95
Sliced Pastrami, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Roast Beef and Cheese Sub$12.95
Sliced roast beef, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Salami and Cheese Sub$12.95
Genoa salami and and American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- The Godfather Sub$16.95
Roast beef and capocollo topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- The Primo Italian Sub$19.95
Genoa salami, capocollo, prosciutto topped with provolone, red onion, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, Italian seasoning, lettuce and tomato.
- Turkey and Cheese Sub$12.95
Sliced turkey and American cheese, lettuce and tomato
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The truth is you can get great pizza and pasta lots of places these days. We know that. That’s why our mission is to become your favorite restaurant by crafting Gourmet Pizza, Pasta, our World-Famous House Salad and providing legendary service. The atmosphere is unpretentious, fun and “Lake Casual.” And oh “Gourmet” refers to our fresh ingredients secret hand-crafted recipes and the love we put into every dish, not the price…
929 Premium Outlets Drive, Osage Beach, MO 65065