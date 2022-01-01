Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil Sambos Lincoln City

3262 NE Hwy 101

Lincoln City, OR 97367

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Biscuits & Gravy w/eggs
Crepes

Pancakes Plus

Pancakes

$3.50+

Our famous "Pixie Pancakes" served with homemade syrup since 1957!!

Strawberry Pancakes

$14.75

Our famous "Pixie Pancakes" topped with strawberry compote & whipped cream.

Crunchy Wrap

$14.75

Eggs, potatoes, cheese & choice of bacon, link or ham in a tortilla. Served with fruit.

Crepes

$5.00+

With choice of apple, blueberry, or strawberry & whipped cream.

Swedish Cakes

$5.00+

Served with Lingonberries & powered sugar.

Pigs in a Blanket

$6.25+

Sausage links wrapped in our famous "Pixie Pancakes"!!

Layered French Toast

$4.00+

French toast stacked with sweet cream cheese & apple, blueberry or strawberry.

French Toast

$4.50+

Hearty slices dusted with powered sugar, & served homemade syrup.

French Toast w/Strawberries

$8.50+

Hearty slices topped with strawberry compote & whipped cream.

Waffle Scramble

$14.75

Our "Golden Waffle" served with scrambled eggs & bacon or links.

Waffle

$9.00

Our "Golden Waffle" served with homemade syrup.

Waffle / Strawberries

$12.75

Our "Golden Waffle" served with strawberry compote & whipped cream.

Waffle/ Blueberries

$11.75

Our "Golden Waffle" served with blueberry compote & whipped cream.

Egg Breakfast

Two Egg Meal

$10.75

Eggs cooked any style and your choice of side.

Eggs & Bacon

$13.75

Eggs cooked any style, our signature center cut bacon or $4 more crazy THICK bacon.

Eggs & Ham

$13.75

Eggs cooked any style, ham & choice of side.

Eggs & Links

$13.75

Eggs cooked any style, links & choice of side.

Breakfast Platter

$17.75

Three eggs, ham, bacon & link & choice of side.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.75

Eggs and our hand breaded beef cube steak topped with sausage gravy.

Corned Beef Hash & eggs

$14.75

Slow-cooked hand shredded brisket mixed with our red potatoes & onions. Topped with eggs.

Corned Beef Hash Ala Carte

$12.00

Slow-cooked hand shredded brisket mixed with red potatoes & onions.

Cheesy Ham Scramble

$13.50

Scrambled eggs & diced ham topped with cheese. Served with side.

10oz Ribeye Steak & Egg

$22.75

Omelettes

California Omelette

$15.75

Avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese & tomato

Meat Omelette

$15.50

Diced bacon, sausage, ham & cheese

Denver Omelette

$13.75

Onion, bell pepper, ham & cheese

Chili, Cheese & Onion Omelette

$12.50

Mushroom, Spinach & Swiss Omelette

$14.50

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.25

Diced ham & cheese

Spanish Omelette

$14.75

Seasoned beef, onions, olives, tomato & cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Mediterranean Omelette

$13.75

Spinach, Feta cheese, olives & tomato.

Veggie Omelette

$13.75

Olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell pepper, spinach, onions & cheese.

Sambos Favorites

Eggs Benedict

$14.75

Grilled Canadian bacon & English muffin topped with eggs & Hollandaise sauce. Reds go great with this one!

Breakfast Burrito

$13.75

Scrambled eggs with your choice of diced ham, bacon, or link & cheese. Salsa & sour cream on side.

Californa Benedict

$14.50

Tomato atop an English muffin with eggs, spinach, mushrooms avocado & Hollandaise sauce.

Croissant Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled Canadian bacon, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese on a croissant roll. Served with fruit.

Red Potato Scramble

$13.50

Red potatoes & onions, topped with scrambled eggs & cheese & choice of diced bacon, link, or ham.

Biscuits & Gravy w/eggs

$12.75

Biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with eggs & bacon or links.

Seafood Breakfast

Crab Omelette

$24.75

Simple...Eggs, lots of crab & cheese.

Seafood Benedict

$21.50

Poached eggs on an English muffin topped with crab, bay shrimp, scallops and Hollandaise sauce.

Seafood Omelette

$23.50

Stuffed with bay shrimp, crab, scallops & cheese.

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.00

Grilled crab cakes (herbs, lemon & panko) on a croissant topped with poached eggs & Hollandaise sauce.

Half Crab Cake Benedict

$11.25

Razor Clams & Eggs

$12.50

Hand breaded & grilled. Served with lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce.

Seniors Breakfast

Senior Cub

$9.75

Eggs, pancakes or hash-browns or Reds with bacon or ham or links.

SR Chicken Fried & Eggs

$10.50

Senior size hand breaded CFS and gravy, with eggs & red potatoes or hash-browns.

SR Biscuits & Gravy

$8.25

One biscuit & gravy & eggs (add bacon, ham, or links for $1).

SR Cheesy Ham Scramble

$9.50

Scrambled eggs & diced ham topped with cheese. Served with hash-browns or reds.

SR Meditarranean Omelette

$10.00

Two egg omelette with spinach, tomato, Feta cheese, & olives.

SR Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Two egg omelette with diced ham and cheese.

SR Denver Omelette

$10.50

Two egg omelette with onion, bell pepper, ham & cheese.

Kids Breakfast

Kids 1 Scrambled Egg

$5.75

A scrambled egg and choice of pancakes, French toast or hash browns.

Kids 1 Egg & Bacon

$7.75

A scrambled egg, 1 piece of bacon, and choice of pancakes, French toast, or hash browns.

Kids 1 Scrambled & Link

$7.75

A scrambled egg, 1 link, and choice of pancakes, French toast, or hash browns.

Half Waffle

$4.25

Served with whipped butter and homemade maple syrup.

Half Waffle & Strawberry

$6.75

Served with strawberry compote, whipped cream and whipped butter.

Kids Half Waffle Combo

$6.75

A scrambled egg, 1 piece of bacon or 1 link, and 1/2 waffle served with whipped butter and homemade syrup.

Kids Half Waffle & Strawberry Combo

$8.00

A scrambled egg, choice of 1 piece of bacon or 1 link, 1/2 waffle served with whipped butter, strawberry compote and whipped cream.

Side (2) Links

$3.50

Side(2) Bac

$4.00

Breakfast Sides

Side (1) egg

$2.75

Side (2) egg

$4.50

Side Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Red Potatoes

$4.00

Side (2)Toast

$3.75

Side (2) biscuits

$3.75

Side croissant

$3.75

Side Breakfast Gravy

$4.00

Side (1) Beef Patty

$3.25

Side (2) Beef Patty

$5.00

Side Ham

$4.75

Side (3)links

$4.25

Side (4) Bacon

$6.50

Side (4) Limp Bacon

$6.50

Side (4) Crisp Bacon

$6.50

Side (2) Thick Bacon

$5.75

Side (4) Thick Bacon

$9.75

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.75

Double patty hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

Cheese Burger

$12.75

Double patty hamburger with your choice of cheese & lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$15.75

Double patty hamburger topped with our delicious bacon, your choice of cheese & lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce & tomato.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.75

Double patty hamburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions & Swiss cheese.

Black & Blue Burger

$14.75

Double patty hamburger topped with Cajun seasoning, blue cheese crumbles & our delicious bacon.

California Burger

$15.75

Double patty hamburger topped with avocado, tomato & pepper jack cheese.

Hawaiian Chicken Burger

$14.50

Double patty hamburger topped with teriyaki sauce, pineapple & Swiss Cheese.

Chicken Bacon & Ranch Burger

$15.75

Grilled chicken breast topped with our delicious bacon, ranch, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chili Burger

$13.75

Double patty hamburger served open faced, smothered with chili & topped off with onions & cheddar cheese!

SR Hamburger

$9.00

Single patty hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

Sandwiches

Club Sand

$14.75

Triple Decker turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce & tomatoes on your choice of toasted bread!

BLT Sand

$14.75

Our delicious bacon, lettuce & tomato served on your choice of toasted bread.

Patty Melt

$13.50

Grilled onions, Swiss cheese melted over two beef patties on grilled rye!

Reuben Sand

$14.50

Fresh made corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Isle & Swiss on grilled rye.

Tuna Melt

$13.75

Our Albacore tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese served on grilled white bread!

Cod Sandwich

$14.75

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$19.50

Steak

10 Oz Rib Eye Lunch

$22.75

Grilled Ham Steak

$12.50

Baskets

Our baskets are served with coleslaw & garlic bread along with your choice of side.

Chicken Strips

$13.75

Deep fried chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Halibut & Chips

$17.75

Hand breaded halibut deep fried served with tarter & lemon wedges!

Cod & Chips

$15.75

Hand breaded cod deep fried served with tarter & lemon wedges!

Clam Strip Bk

$13.25

Flash fried clam strips served with tarter or cocktail sauce & lemon wedges.

Crab Cakes Basket

$15.00

Our special in house prepared grilled crab cakes served with tarter or cocktail sauce & lemon wedges!

Razor Clam Bk

$12.50

Hand breaded grilled razor clams served with tarter or cocktail sauce & lemon wedges.

Kids Lunch

Kids Ch Burg

$7.75

1/4 pound hamburger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with choice of French fries or fruit.

Kids Hamburger

$6.75

1/4 pound hamburger, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with choice of French fries or fruit.

Kids Corndogs

$7.75

8 miniature corndogs, served with choice French fries or fruit.

Kids Grill Ch

$7.75

White bread grilled to golden brown with melted American cheese. Served with French fries or fruit.

Kids Fries

$3.00

Kids Chicken Strip Bsk

$7.75

2 chicken tenders with choice of ranch or BBQ sauce for dipping, and choice of French fries or fruit.

Mac & Cheese

$7.75

Lunch Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.75

Side (1) Garlic Bread

$1.50

Cup of Chili

$5.50

Bowl of Chili

$6.75

Garden Salad

$8.00

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk/Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75+

V-8

$2.75+

Apple

$2.75+

Grapefruit

$2.75+

Cranberry

$2.75+

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Coffee/Tea

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Espresso

$4.00

Lipton Tea

$2.50

Special Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Ice Tea W/ Lemon

$2.85
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3262 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Directions

Gallery
Lil Sambos image
Lil Sambos image

