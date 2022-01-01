- Home
Lil Sambos Lincoln City
3262 NE Hwy 101
Lincoln City, OR 97367
Popular Items
Pancakes Plus
Pancakes
Our famous "Pixie Pancakes" served with homemade syrup since 1957!!
Strawberry Pancakes
Our famous "Pixie Pancakes" topped with strawberry compote & whipped cream.
Crunchy Wrap
Eggs, potatoes, cheese & choice of bacon, link or ham in a tortilla. Served with fruit.
Crepes
With choice of apple, blueberry, or strawberry & whipped cream.
Swedish Cakes
Served with Lingonberries & powered sugar.
Pigs in a Blanket
Sausage links wrapped in our famous "Pixie Pancakes"!!
Layered French Toast
French toast stacked with sweet cream cheese & apple, blueberry or strawberry.
French Toast
Hearty slices dusted with powered sugar, & served homemade syrup.
French Toast w/Strawberries
Hearty slices topped with strawberry compote & whipped cream.
Waffle Scramble
Our "Golden Waffle" served with scrambled eggs & bacon or links.
Waffle
Our "Golden Waffle" served with homemade syrup.
Waffle / Strawberries
Our "Golden Waffle" served with strawberry compote & whipped cream.
Waffle/ Blueberries
Our "Golden Waffle" served with blueberry compote & whipped cream.
Egg Breakfast
Two Egg Meal
Eggs cooked any style and your choice of side.
Eggs & Bacon
Eggs cooked any style, our signature center cut bacon or $4 more crazy THICK bacon.
Eggs & Ham
Eggs cooked any style, ham & choice of side.
Eggs & Links
Eggs cooked any style, links & choice of side.
Breakfast Platter
Three eggs, ham, bacon & link & choice of side.
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Eggs and our hand breaded beef cube steak topped with sausage gravy.
Corned Beef Hash & eggs
Slow-cooked hand shredded brisket mixed with our red potatoes & onions. Topped with eggs.
Corned Beef Hash Ala Carte
Slow-cooked hand shredded brisket mixed with red potatoes & onions.
Cheesy Ham Scramble
Scrambled eggs & diced ham topped with cheese. Served with side.
10oz Ribeye Steak & Egg
Omelettes
California Omelette
Avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese & tomato
Meat Omelette
Diced bacon, sausage, ham & cheese
Denver Omelette
Onion, bell pepper, ham & cheese
Chili, Cheese & Onion Omelette
Mushroom, Spinach & Swiss Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Diced ham & cheese
Spanish Omelette
Seasoned beef, onions, olives, tomato & cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Mediterranean Omelette
Spinach, Feta cheese, olives & tomato.
Veggie Omelette
Olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell pepper, spinach, onions & cheese.
Sambos Favorites
Eggs Benedict
Grilled Canadian bacon & English muffin topped with eggs & Hollandaise sauce. Reds go great with this one!
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with your choice of diced ham, bacon, or link & cheese. Salsa & sour cream on side.
Californa Benedict
Tomato atop an English muffin with eggs, spinach, mushrooms avocado & Hollandaise sauce.
Croissant Sandwich
Grilled Canadian bacon, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese on a croissant roll. Served with fruit.
Red Potato Scramble
Red potatoes & onions, topped with scrambled eggs & cheese & choice of diced bacon, link, or ham.
Biscuits & Gravy w/eggs
Biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with eggs & bacon or links.
Seafood Breakfast
Crab Omelette
Simple...Eggs, lots of crab & cheese.
Seafood Benedict
Poached eggs on an English muffin topped with crab, bay shrimp, scallops and Hollandaise sauce.
Seafood Omelette
Stuffed with bay shrimp, crab, scallops & cheese.
Crab Cake Benedict
Grilled crab cakes (herbs, lemon & panko) on a croissant topped with poached eggs & Hollandaise sauce.
Half Crab Cake Benedict
Razor Clams & Eggs
Hand breaded & grilled. Served with lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce.
Seniors Breakfast
Senior Cub
Eggs, pancakes or hash-browns or Reds with bacon or ham or links.
SR Chicken Fried & Eggs
Senior size hand breaded CFS and gravy, with eggs & red potatoes or hash-browns.
SR Biscuits & Gravy
One biscuit & gravy & eggs (add bacon, ham, or links for $1).
SR Cheesy Ham Scramble
Scrambled eggs & diced ham topped with cheese. Served with hash-browns or reds.
SR Meditarranean Omelette
Two egg omelette with spinach, tomato, Feta cheese, & olives.
SR Ham & Cheese Omelette
Two egg omelette with diced ham and cheese.
SR Denver Omelette
Two egg omelette with onion, bell pepper, ham & cheese.
Kids Breakfast
Kids 1 Scrambled Egg
A scrambled egg and choice of pancakes, French toast or hash browns.
Kids 1 Egg & Bacon
A scrambled egg, 1 piece of bacon, and choice of pancakes, French toast, or hash browns.
Kids 1 Scrambled & Link
A scrambled egg, 1 link, and choice of pancakes, French toast, or hash browns.
Half Waffle
Served with whipped butter and homemade maple syrup.
Half Waffle & Strawberry
Served with strawberry compote, whipped cream and whipped butter.
Kids Half Waffle Combo
A scrambled egg, 1 piece of bacon or 1 link, and 1/2 waffle served with whipped butter and homemade syrup.
Kids Half Waffle & Strawberry Combo
A scrambled egg, choice of 1 piece of bacon or 1 link, 1/2 waffle served with whipped butter, strawberry compote and whipped cream.
Side (2) Links
Side(2) Bac
Breakfast Sides
Side (1) egg
Side (2) egg
Side Hash Browns
Side Red Potatoes
Side (2)Toast
Side (2) biscuits
Side croissant
Side Breakfast Gravy
Side (1) Beef Patty
Side (2) Beef Patty
Side Ham
Side (3)links
Side (4) Bacon
Side (4) Limp Bacon
Side (4) Crisp Bacon
Side (2) Thick Bacon
Side (4) Thick Bacon
Burgers
Hamburger
Double patty hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
Cheese Burger
Double patty hamburger with your choice of cheese & lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
Bacon & Cheese Burger
Double patty hamburger topped with our delicious bacon, your choice of cheese & lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce & tomato.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Double patty hamburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions & Swiss cheese.
Black & Blue Burger
Double patty hamburger topped with Cajun seasoning, blue cheese crumbles & our delicious bacon.
California Burger
Double patty hamburger topped with avocado, tomato & pepper jack cheese.
Hawaiian Chicken Burger
Double patty hamburger topped with teriyaki sauce, pineapple & Swiss Cheese.
Chicken Bacon & Ranch Burger
Grilled chicken breast topped with our delicious bacon, ranch, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Chili Burger
Double patty hamburger served open faced, smothered with chili & topped off with onions & cheddar cheese!
SR Hamburger
Single patty hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
Sandwiches
Club Sand
Triple Decker turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce & tomatoes on your choice of toasted bread!
BLT Sand
Our delicious bacon, lettuce & tomato served on your choice of toasted bread.
Patty Melt
Grilled onions, Swiss cheese melted over two beef patties on grilled rye!
Reuben Sand
Fresh made corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Isle & Swiss on grilled rye.
Tuna Melt
Our Albacore tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese served on grilled white bread!
Cod Sandwich
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Baskets
Chicken Strips
Deep fried chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Halibut & Chips
Hand breaded halibut deep fried served with tarter & lemon wedges!
Cod & Chips
Hand breaded cod deep fried served with tarter & lemon wedges!
Clam Strip Bk
Flash fried clam strips served with tarter or cocktail sauce & lemon wedges.
Crab Cakes Basket
Our special in house prepared grilled crab cakes served with tarter or cocktail sauce & lemon wedges!
Razor Clam Bk
Hand breaded grilled razor clams served with tarter or cocktail sauce & lemon wedges.
Kids Lunch
Kids Ch Burg
1/4 pound hamburger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with choice of French fries or fruit.
Kids Hamburger
1/4 pound hamburger, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with choice of French fries or fruit.
Kids Corndogs
8 miniature corndogs, served with choice French fries or fruit.
Kids Grill Ch
White bread grilled to golden brown with melted American cheese. Served with French fries or fruit.
Kids Fries
Kids Chicken Strip Bsk
2 chicken tenders with choice of ranch or BBQ sauce for dipping, and choice of French fries or fruit.
Mac & Cheese
Lunch Sides
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3262 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367