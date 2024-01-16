- Home
Lil Shabby's Bistro and Bar
510 Franklin Street
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Brunch
- Shrimp and Grits
Sauteed Shrimp with onions, peppers, and sausage on a bed of cheese grits with a cream sauce$17.00
- Chicken and Bacon Stuffed Waffles
Cripsy deep fried chicken on top a beligan waffle with a chipotle cream sauce with maple syrup$14.00
- Brioche French Toast
Flavorful french toast topped with a berry compote, whipped cream and bacon$12.00
- Steak and Eggs
8oz ribeye, 2 eggs your way, toast, chioice of grits or potatoes$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Eggs Benedict
Sauteed shrimp on a english muffin wiht a poached egg and hollandise$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Traditional Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon on a english muffin with a poached egg and hollandaise$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seafood Biscuits and Gravy
Fresh baked cheese biscuits wiht shrimp and crab topped with gravy$17.00
- Waffle Sandwich
Bacon, egg, and cheese between 2 mini belgian waffles$12.00
- Avocado Toast
1 egg your way, hot sauce, red pepper flakes and everything but bagel seasoning$10.00
Main Menu
Tapas
- Cripsy Brussel Sprouts
Hot honey, ginger, pickled fresnos, roasted peanuts, pickeled chili peppers$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Philly Eggrolls(2)
Beef, onioins, and cheese$10.00
- Famous Wings (6)
Fried golden brown and cripsy$10.00
- Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Creamy Macaroni fried golden brown$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy and Savory Dip served with Pita Chips$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Avocado Eggrolls(2)
Avocado, sundried tomators, red onion, vegan cream cheese, pesto dipping sauce$10.00
- Sweet Potato Tacos
Sweet Potatoes, Mexican Street Corn, Chipotle Sauce (Vegan)$8.00
- Hot Honey Deviled Eggs
Deviled Eggs, Fried Cripsy Shrimp, hot honey sauce$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hummus Plate
Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, fried pita chips$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Soups and Salads
Handhelds
Dinner
- Stuffed Chicken Breast
sundried tomatoes, spinach, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, served with mashed potatoes and broccoli$22.00
- Creamy Cajun Pasta
Penne pasta broccoli, mushrooms with a cajun cream sauce, served with a side salad and garlic bread$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Glazed Salmon
Red pepper, manago, and ginger glazed, served with parm truffle potatoes, and asparagus$21.00
- Tuscan Pasta
Penne pasta, sundried tomatoes, spinach in a parmesan cream sauce served with a side salad and garlic bread$17.00
- Ribeye Steak
8 oz well marbeled, juicy and savory, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus$27.00
- Lamb Chops
Served with mashed potatoes and vegetable couscous and asparagus,$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuscan Chicken$21.00OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
510 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151