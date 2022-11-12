Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil' Shalom

review star

No reviews yet

1128 SW Alder St.

Portland, OR 97205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Falafel Pita
Baharat Chicken Kebab
Shalom Y’all Plate

Salads

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$3.00
Moroccan Carrot

Moroccan Carrot

$10.00

carrot. red onion. cherries. pistachio. house curry vinaigrette

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$11.00

Red onion, radish, candied hazelnuts, sumac vinagarette

Sumac Vinaigrette

$1.50

extra side of sumac vinaigrette

Hummus

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$3.00
Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus

$14.00

tahina. parsley. paprika

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$16.00

Harissa. Lemon. Garlic. Dill.

Burnt Beef Ends Hummus

Burnt Beef Ends Hummus

$16.00

fried green jalepeños. cilantro. sesame

Side Cucumbers

Side Cucumbers

$2.00

Side Sauce

Handheld

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$3.00
Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$14.00

arugula. feta. walnuts. smoked eggplant

Nazareth Kebab Pita

Nazareth Kebab Pita

$15.00

ground lamb & beef. sumac onions. feta.tahina

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$15.00

lamb marinated. savoy cabbage. anaheim red onions. sumac. tahina

Plates

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$3.00
Shalom Y’all Plate

Shalom Y’all Plate

$18.00

moroccan carrot. falafel labneh. hummus. pita

Baharat Chicken Kebab

Baharat Chicken Kebab

$19.00

mejadara. lentils. fried onions

Sides

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$3.00
Mejadara

Mejadara

$10.00

rice. lentils. fried onions

Bowl O’ Falafel

Bowl O’ Falafel

$10.00

5 pieces. green s’hug. tahina

Hawaij Spiced Fries

Hawaij Spiced Fries

$9.00

dill. red s’hug. tahina

Grilled Cauliflower

Grilled Cauliflower

$10.00

za’atar. sumac onions. tahina

Side Cucumbers

Side Cucumbers

$2.00
Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$8.00

Sweets

Tahini Date Blondie

$6.00

walnuts. maldon

Pumkin Caramel Bon Bon

Pumkin Caramel Bon Bon

$2.00

chocolate bites with seasonal filling.

Apple Baharat Whoopie Pie

Apple Baharat Whoopie Pie

$5.00

seasonal filling. cream cheese frosting.

Tahini Cookie

Tahini Cookie

$5.00
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

sesame brittle. tahini buttercream

WHOLE Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

WHOLE Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$45.00Out of stock

sesame brittle. tahini buttercream

Sauces

Side Sauce

Sodas, Coffee, Etc.

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$4.00
Iced Moraccan Mint Tea

Iced Moraccan Mint Tea

$6.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Tahini Frozen Coffee

$8.00

Drip Coffee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

In June of 2021, Sesame Collective opened Lil’ Shalom, a sister concept to Shalom Y’all. Lil’ Shalom centers around being a place to live in the moment, focused on quick bites and grab and go, from day into night. The menu is more casual, featuring hummus, salads, and sandwiches.

Website

Location

1128 SW Alder St., Portland, OR 97205

Directions

