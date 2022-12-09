Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil Trent's Grille & Pizzeria

1501 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Order Again

Burgers

Classic Burger

$6.00

Juicey 8oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onions

Crispy Bacon Burger

$8.99

Crispy Bacon on Brioche Bun with Spring Mix, Red Onions and Tomatoes.

Big Onion Burger

$8.50

8oz Burger topped with Homestyle Onion Rings served on a Brioche Bun.

BBQ Hawaiian Burger

$9.50

Pepper Jack cheese, slice of pineapple, topped with a drizzle of BBQ sauce and avocado spread on a fresh brioche bun

Pizza Burger

$8.50

The juicy Big Burger with Lil Trent's pizza sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese

Veggie Burger

$8.50

California veggie burger, Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onions w/Russian Dressing

Steaks

Real Philly Steak

$12.00

Thinly sliced Philly style with or without sauteed onions

Real Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thinly sliced Philly style with or without sauteed onions and don't forget your cheese, American, Whiz or Provolone

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.00

Thinly sliced Philly style with Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Pickles, Hot/Sweet Peppers (optional) Choice of Cheese American, Whiz or Provolone Sauteed onions or raw onions (optional)

Chicken & Spinach

$14.00

Fresh Spinach (Cooked-in) Choice of Whiz, Provolone or American Cheese, Sauteed onions (optional) Thinly sliced Philly style Chicken Steak

Pizza Steak

$14.00

Philly Steak w/Lil Trent's Pizza Sauce & shredded mozzarella cheese

Salmon Cheesesteak

$20.00

Salmon Filet chopped Philly style, Red Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spring Mix, Grape Tomato, Bell Peppers, Basil with Provolone Cheese

Veggie Cheesesteak

$14.00

Eggplant, Red Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spring Mix, Grape Tomato & Bell Peppers with Provolone

Pizza

10" Cheese

$8.99

A Thin crust pie topped with that LIl Trent's signature sauce & mozzarella cheese

10" Pepperoni

$12.99

Flavorful Turkey or beef sliced pepperoni slices eaters choice

10" Hawaiian Island

$12.99

Ground beef toppings with pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce and avocado spread and pineapple

10" Cheesesteak Pizza

$12.99

Thinly sliced Philly style Cheese Steak with or without sauteed onions over mozzarella cheese and the drizzle of whiz is optional

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Char grilled chicken toppings with blue cheese and buffalo sauce

10" Margarita

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese & basil with a drizzle of olive oil

10" Veggie

$12.99

Seasoned Red onions, crimini mushrooms, broccoli, spring mix, grape tomato and bell peppers

18" Cheese

$16.99

Thin crust pie topped with that Lil Trent's signature sauce & mozzarella cheese

18" Pepperoni

$21.99

Flavorful turkey or beef pepperoni slices eaters choice

18" Hawaiian Island

$21.99

Ground beef toppings with pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce and avocado spread and pineapple

18" Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.99

Thinly sliced Philly style Cheese Steak with or without sauteed onions over mozzarella cheese and drizzle of whiz optional

18" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Char grilled chicken toppings with blue cheese and buffalo sauce

18" Margarita

$21.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese & basil with a drizzle of olive oil

18" Veggie

$21.99

Seasoned red onions, crimini mushrooms, broccoli, spring mix, grape tomato and bell peppers

Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, tomato, red onions, bell peppers & cucumbers

Chargrilled Chicken

$12.00

Char-Grilled Chicken served over a bed of Spring mix, tomato, red onions, cucumber

Homestyle Chicken Salad

$11.00

Served over Spring mix, tomato, red onions, cucumbers

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lok's Fried Chicken served over a bed of Spring mix, tomato, red onions, cucumbers

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Tasty Tuna on top of Spring mix, tomato, red onions, cucumbers topped

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Seasoned Grilled Salmon Filet served over Spring mix, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & Mushrooms

Berry Berry Salad (Seasonal)

$8.00

Black Berries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Crasins Sprinkled w/Parmesan Cheese and drizzled with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Hoagie

Turkey Hoagie

$11.00

Fresh Turkey, Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato & Onion

Roast Beef Hoagie

$11.00

Roast Beef sliced thin, Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato & Onion

Veggie Hoagie

$11.00

Eggplant, Red Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spring Mix, Grape Tomato & Bell Peppers & Choice of Cheese

Tuna Fish Hoagie

$11.00

Tuna Fish, Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato & Onion

Leno's Famous Fried Fish Hoagie

$13.00

Fried Whiting, Russian dressing on a roll, provolone cheese, Spring mix lightly dressed w/raspberry vinaigrette , tomato, red onion

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$11.00

Chicken Salad, Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato & Onion

Seafood

Fish & Fries

$16.00

fried whiting, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$24.00

golden fried shrimp and fries

Fried Shrimp (6)

$11.00

Fried Shrimp (12)

$21.00

Salmon Cheese Steak

$20.00

Salmon Filet, Red Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spring Mix, Grape Tomato, Bell Peppers, Basil with Provolone Cheese

Salmon Egg Roll

$7.00

Salmon Filet, Red Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spring Mix, Grape Tomato, Bell Peppers, Basil with Provolone Cheese wrapped in an egg roll & deep fried

Leno's Famous Fish Hoagie

$13.00

Fried Whiting, Russian dressing on a roll, provolone cheese, Spring mix lightly dressed w/raspberry vinaigrette , tomato, red onion

1/2 DZ Shrimp & Whiting

$20.00

DZ Shrimp & Whiting

$30.00

Chicken & Tenders

Tenders w/fries (3)

$9.00

Tenders w/fries (5)

$11.00

Tenders (5)

$8.50

Tenders (10)

$16.50

Chicken Sandwich (Grilled or Fried)

$5.00

Grilled or fried served on a fresh brioche bun spring mix, tomatoes and red onions

& THEN SOME......

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Drizzled with Cheese Whiz

Cheese Onion Rings

$6.00

Homestyle topped with Cheese Whiz

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Old Bay Onions Rings

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

That pizza garlic sprinkled on top of those golden fries... Tastie 4 sure!!

Garlic Onion Rings

$6.00

Cheesy Old Bay Fries

$7.00

Cheese Whiz topping

Cheesy Old Bay Onion Rings

$7.00

Cheese Whiz Topping

Cheesy Garlic Fries

$7.00

Cheesy Garlic Onion Rings

$7.00

Pizza Fries

$7.00

Lil Trent's Pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Cheesesteak Fries

$18.00

Lil Trent's Philly cheesesteak over a bed of golden fries with your choice of American, Whiz or Provolone cheese

Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$4.00

philly cheesesteak hand rolled and deep fried

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$4.00

Hand Rolled Chicken Cheesesteak with a buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Salmon Cheesesteak

$20.00

Salmon Filet, Red Onion, Crimini Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spring Mix, Grape Tomato, Bell Peppers, Basil with Provolone Cheese

Salmon Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$7.00

All those good ingredients hand rolled and deep fried

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Raspberry Cheese Cake

$5.00

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cheese Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

N/A Beverages

16oz. Fountain Drink

$1.75

24oz. Fountain Drink

$2.50

20oz. Pepsi

$2.50

20oz. Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz. Lemon Snapple Tea

$2.50

20oz. Raspberry Snapple Tea

$2.50

20oz. Peach Snapple Tea

$2.50

20oz. Snapple Apple

$2.50

20oz. Snapple Mango

$2.50

20oz. Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

16oz. Bottle Water

$1.60
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1501 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

