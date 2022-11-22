Lil' Babareeba imageView gallery
Seafood
Mediterranean

Lil' Babareeba

147 Reviews

$$

441 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60654

Vegetable & Cheese Tapas

Catalan-Style "Crystal" Bread

$10.50

Tomato pureé, garlic & manchego

Fried Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Black coarse salt (Gluten Free)

Goat Cheese Baked in Tomato Sauce

$10.50

House garlic bread

House-Marinated Spanish Olives

$7.50

Rosemary, citrus (Gluten Free)

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Spicy potatoes with tomato aioli (Gluten Free)

Butternut Squash Pintxos

$11.50

caña de cabra, arrope

Roasted Hen Of The Woods Mushrooms

$13.00

Manchego cream & chive oil (Gluten Free)

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

$10.50

Manchego, candied marcona almonds (Gluten Free)

Tortilla Española

$11.00

Warm potato & onion omelette (Gluten Free)

Seafood Tapas

Garlic Shrimp

$12.50

Olive oil, red pepper flakes

Spanish Octopus a la Plancha

$20.00

Potatoes, ‘nduja vinaigrette & aioli

Seared Sea Scallops

$21.00

ajo blanco, pickled radish & grape

Beef Tapas

Handmade Beef Empanada

$8.50

Chimichurri

Prime Skirt Steak

$19.00

chimichurri, crunchy garlic, smoked blue cheese

Spanish Meatballs

$10.50

Beef & pork, sherry tomato sauce

Beef Tenderloin TORO Skewer

$36.00

Chicken & Pork Tapas

Roasted Dates Wrapped in Bacon

$11.50

Apple cider vinaigrette

Deviled Eggs Pintxos

$6.50

Crispy jamón serrano & chives

Ibérico Ham Croquetas

$11.00

Sherry aioli

House Meat & Cheese Plate

$20.00

Ibérico Spanish ham, salchichón & chorizo; manchego cheese, olives, tomato bread

Chorizo-Wrapped Dates Pintxos

$11.00

Filled with manchego cheese

Chicken & Chorizo Skewer

$10.50

Piquillo pepper, herb oil

Dessert

Butterscotch Custard

$4.50

Salted caramel

Chocolate Truffle Bite

$4.50

Caramel & whipped cream

Basque Cheesecake

$11.00

Sangria

Red Sangria- To Go

$36.00

White Peach Sangria- To Go

$40.00

Del Dia Sangria- To Go

$42.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Lil' Babareeba image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
