Lilikoi 238 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road

review star

No reviews yet

238 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road

Edgartown, MA 02539

Popular Items

Ya-Ya's Delight

$13.00

Banana, Strawberry, Medjool Dates, Almond Butter, Rolled Oats, Ashwagandha

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Choice of Fish Marinade or Vegan Local Shitake Mushroom, 3 Additions. Comes with Rice, Edamame, Wakame Salad

Build Your Own Smoothie

$13.00

4-5 Ingredients & Choice of Milk


PRE PACK BEVERAGE

Lilikoi Cold Pressed Juice of Day

$13.00

Cloudwater CBD

$8.00

Recess CBD

$7.00Out of stock

Psychadelic Water

$7.00

Bottled VI Kombucha

$8.00

Assorted Flavours

CBD VI Kombucha

$9.00

Assorted Flavours

Psychadelic Mushroom Shot

$4.50Out of stock

San Pelligrino 16 oz

$3.75

Celsius Energy

$4.50Out of stock

Hiyo Beverage

$5.00Out of stock

Assorted Flavours, Adaptogen Infused Beverage

Something Or Nothing

$4.50

Shroomworks

$6.50Out of stock

Taika

$5.00

Kowa

$5.00

Water

$2.50

Noli South Kombucha

$7.00

Aurora Bora

$4.60

SMOOTHIE

Ya-Ya's Delight

$13.00

Banana, Strawberry, Medjool Dates, Almond Butter, Rolled Oats, Ashwagandha

Lilikoi

$13.00

Lilikoi Puree, Mango, White Chocolate, Ginseng, Vanilla Protein Powder, Whipped Coconut Crème

Ol' Gregg

$13.00

Kale, Spinach, Parsley, Lemon, Banana, Chia Seed, Raw Honey & Bee Pollen

Tall, Dark & Handsome,

$13.00

Blackberry, Nutella, Cocoa Nibs, Mushroom Adaptogen Powder, Espresso Float

Talkin' Blues

$13.00

Spirulina, Blueberry, Blackberry, Collagen

Build Your Own Smoothie

$13.00

4-5 Ingredients & Choice of Milk

POKE BAR

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Choice of Fish Marinade or Vegan Local Shitake Mushroom, 3 Additions. Comes with Rice, Edamame, Wakame Salad

ACAI BAR

Acai Bar

$16.50

Organic Frozen Acai Puree Served with Manuka Honey, 1/2 Lilikoi, Granola. Choose 3 Additions

PRE PACK FOOD

Pain D'avignon Pastries

$5.50

Pre Packaged Salad

$13.00

Seasonally Inspired Salads

TOAST

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Salmon Toast

$13.00

Maggie's

$13.00

Capresse Toast

$13.00

RETAIL

BRAZIL

$16.87

COSTA RICA

$17.62

MONTECARLOS

$16.50

ETHIOPIA

$22.50

GUATEMALA

$17.62

KENYA

$19.12

DECAF COLOMBIA

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

238 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road, Edgartown, MA 02539

Directions

