Appetizer

Elote

$4.99

Chicken Avocado soup

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Quesadilla

Steak asada Quesadilla

$9.99

Roasted Brisket Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Avocado & Roasted tomato Quesadilla

$9.99

Rotisserie Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Roasted corn & Zucchini Quesadilla

$8.99

Mixed Grill (Shrimp & Steak) Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesabirria

$10.99

Nachos

Nachos

$6.99

Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Tacos

Order of 3 Regular Tacos

$8.99

Steak Asada Taco

$3.49

Al Pastor Taco

$3.49

Carnitas Taco

$3.49

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49

Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$3.49

Roasted Veggies Taco

$3.49

Fried Avocado Taco

$3.49

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$3.49

Red Chili Pork Taco

$3.49

Bean & Cheese Taco

$1.99

Order of 3 Premium tacos

$10.99

Roasted Brisket Taco

$3.99

Baja Fish Taco

$3.99

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Birria Taco

$3.99

Torta

Steak Asada Torta

$10.29

Al Pastor Torta

$9.29

Roasted Brisket Torta

$10.99

Rotisserie Chicken Torta

$9.29

Carnitas Torta

$9.29

Bean & Cheese Torta

$7.99

Red Chili Pork Torta

$9.29

Ground Beef Torta

$9.29

Burrito

Steak Asada Burrito

$9.95

Roasted Brisket Burrito

$10.95

Carnitas Burrito

$8.95

Al Pastor Burrito

$8.95

Rotisserie Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.95

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

Mixed Grill (Steak & Shrimp) Burrito

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Enchiladas

Roasted Corn & Zucchini Enchiladas

$8.99

Carnitas Enchiladas

$9.99

Green Chicken Enchiladas

$10.99

Roasted Brisket Enchiladas

$10.99

Steak Asada Enchiladas

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas

$10.99

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$9.99

Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas

$8.99

Shredded Cheese Enchiladas

$8.99

Bowl

Red Chili Pork Bowl

$8.99

Roasted Corn & Zucchini Bowl

$8.99

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.99

Steak Asada Bowl

$9.99

Roasted Brisket Bowl

$9.99

Carnitas Bowl

$8.99

Ground Beef Bowl

$8.99

Rotisserie Chicken bowl

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$9.99

Mixed Grill (Shrimp & Steak) Bowl

$10.99

Roasted Veggies Bowl

$8.99

Breakfast

Burrito Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito Eggs & Cheese

$7.49

Burrito Eggs, Avocado & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito Machacado

$9.19

Burrito potatoes, Eggs & Cheese

$7.49

Burrito Sausage, Eggs & Cheese

$8.99

Burrito Steak, Eggs & Cheese

$9.19

Taco Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$3.49

Taco Chorizo, Eggs & Cheese

$3.49

Taco Egg & Cheese

$3.49

Taco Eggs, Avocado & Cheese

$2.99

Taco Machacado

$4.49

Taco potato, Egg & Cheese

$3.49

Taco Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$3.49

Taco Steak, Eggs & Cheese

$4.49

Combo

Bowl Combo

$10.49

Breakfast Plate Combo

$8.99

Burrito Combo

$9.49

Enchilada Plate Combo

$9.99

Fish Taco Plate Combo

$9.99

Nacho Combo

$8.99

Queasadilla Combo

$9.99

Taco Combo Plate

$9.99

Torta Combo

$11.29

Birria Taco Combo

$10.99

Green Chicken Enchiladas Combo

$11.29

Quesabirria combo

$11.99

Drinks

Bottled water

$1.49

Coke Bottle

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.49

Grande Agua Fresca

$4.69

Jarritos

$2.99

Large Soft Drink

$3.49

Medium Agua Fresca

$3.49

Medium Soft Drink

$2.99

Mexican Coke Chica

$2.50

Mexican Coke Grande

$3.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Topo Chico Lime

$2.99

Specials

Bowling Friday Special

$7.99

Burrito Thursday Special

$7.99

Loaded Wednsday special

$7.99

Nacho Monday Special

$7.99

Taco Tuesday Special

$7.99

Sides

Black Beans

$1.99

Charro Beans

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Sour Cream (2)

$0.50

Cup of Queso

$4.99

Chip Boxes

$1.89

Side Roasted Veggies

$2.49

Cup of Salsa

$1.99

Cup of Guacamole

$4.99

Chile Toreado (2)

$1.29

Cup of Consome

$3.99

Cilantro Lime Rice

$1.99