Main picView gallery

Lilla 960 SE Madison St

review star

No reviews yet

960 SE Madison St

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken parmigiana (G,S)
Brussels Sprouts/Apple(N)
Rigatoni alla marinara and sausage (G,S)

Appetizers

Mushrooms & Polenta

$7.00

Soft served polenta topped with marinated grilled mushrooms.

Meatballs (S)

$8.00Out of stock

House-made tvp meatballs, cooked in marinara sauce.

Artichoke Bruschetta (G,S)

$8.00Out of stock

Toasted bread, served with artichokes spread, marinated roasted carrots, soy-ricotta and fresh mint.

Crocchette (S)

$6.00

Deep fried breaded potatoes croquettes, served with a house-made garlic rosemary veganese.

Eggplant Parmesan (S)

$10.00Out of stock

Breaded and deep fried eggplant layered with marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Dos Hermanos Ciabatta (G)

$4.00

Grilled ciabatta slice served with a side of house made garlic butter.

Deep Fried Mushrooms (S)

$8.00

breaded and deep-fried crimini mushrooms served with a side of dill veganese and marinara on the side.

Butternut Squash Soup Bowl

$8.00

Creamy butternut squash soup topped with deep fried sage and EVO.

Butternut Squash Soup Cup

$5.00

Mains

Rigatoni alla marinara and sausage (G,S)

$11.00

Classic house made tomato base sauce, served with rigatoni, sausage and fresh basil topped with parmesan cheese.

Acorn Risotto

$15.00

Creamy with Delicata Squash and Toasted Pine Nuts

Tagliolini al pesto (G,N)

$13.00Out of stock

Basil-hazelnut pesto, served with tagliolini and sun-dried tomatoes.

Gnocchi alla Bolognese (G,S)

$14.00

Potato gnocchi, served with a tvp bolognese.

Bigoli alla Carbonara (G,S)

$15.00

House made "carbonara", served with savory Tempeh and topped with parmesan and parsley.

Chicken parmigiana (G,S)

$15.00

Breaded and fried chicken patty, served on bigly with marinara and sunflower mozzarella.

Tagliolini in Alfredo sauce (G)

$12.00

Alfredo sauce served with mushrooms and topped with parsley and parmesan cheese.

Pizza

Margherita Pizza (G)

$9.00

with tomato sauce, house-made sunflower mozzarella and fresh basil.

Mushroom Pizza (G)

$11.00

tomato sauce, housemate sunflower mozzarella and marinated crimini mushrooms.

Ricotta Spinach Pizza (G,S)

$11.00

Housemade sunflower mozzarella, spinach and soy ricotta.

Sausage and Pepper Pizza (G,S)

$12.00

tomato sauce, house-made sunflower mozzarella, mixed olives, roasted bell pepper, tvp sausage.

Chicken Hazelnut-Pesto Pizza (G,S,N)

$12.00

Pesto base pizza, with btw soy chicken and fresh cherry tomatoes.

Sundried Tomato Pizza

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, sun dried tomatoes, basil marinated mushrooms, chili flakes, balsamic glaze.

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy agave drizzle

Salads

Small salad (G)

$6.00

Arcadia salad mix, cherry tomatoes and croutons dressed with a lemon vinaigrette.

Roasted cauliflower

$9.00

with Arcadia salad mix, chickpeas, parmesan dressed in our lemon vinaigrette.

Brussels Sprouts/Apple(N)

$9.00

Arugula, Brussels sprouts, honey crisp apple, candid almonds, lemon vinaigrette and spicy agave glaze.

Desserts

Orange olive oil cake (G,N)

$9.00

Served with a drizzle of chocolate sauce and roasted hazelnuts.

Panna cotta

$9.00

vanilla flavored panna cotta served with a strawberry compote.

Sides

Polenta

$4.00Out of stock

Soft serve of polenta.

Side Dos Hermanos Ciabatta (G)

$3.00

3 slices of ciabatta bread.

N/A Drinks

Cock n Bull Ginger beer

$3.50

House-Made Lemon Soda

$3.50

House-Made Orange Soda

$3.50

House-Made Grapefruit Sage Soda

$3.50

House-Made Almond Maple Soda

$3.50

Ginger Lemonade

$4.00

Beer and Cider

Rotating Cider

$6.50

Rotating Pilsner

$6.50

Rotating IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Cocktails

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Amaro Old Fashion

$14.00

Bourbon, Cynar, Bitters.

Amaro Boulevard

$14.00

Burnside Bourbon, Disaronno, Sweet Vermouth.

Spritz

St. Germain Spritz

$9.00

Limoncello Spritz

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Campari Spritz

$9.00

Red wines

Barolo Albe 2017

$68.00

Barolo Albe 2017 - Piedmont, IT - GD Vajra

Pelaverga Grosso 'Divacaroli' 2018

$50.00

Pelaverga Grosso 'Divacaroli' 2018 - Piedmont, IT - Cascina Melognis

Nebbiolo - Langhe Nebbiolo

$41.00

Langhe Nebbiolo - Piedmont, IT - Reverdito

Nebbiolo - Nebbiolo Ciel du Cheval

$58.00

Nebbiolo Ciel du Cheval - Columbia Valley, WA - Cana's Feast

Barbera d' Asti

$42.00

Barbera d' Asti - Piedmont, IT - Cantina del Pino

Pinot Noir - Coopers Hall

$12.00+Out of stock

Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, OR - Coopers Hall

House Red

$9.00+

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo - Abruzzo, IT - Cantina Frentana -

White Wines

House White Wine

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio - Primorska, SL - Giocato

Pinot Nero vinificato in bianco

$11.00+Out of stock

Pinot Nero - Oltrepo Pavese, IT - Ca Montebello

Falanghina "Bruemm" 2021

$47.00

Falanghina "Bruemm" 2021 - Campania, IT - Ciro Picariello

Sylvaner 2020

$58.00

Alto Adige - Valle Isarco - Kuenhof

Vasa Bianco

$34.00

Rose/Bubbles

Lambrusco

$9.00+

Vinii del Re' NV - - Cantina Settecani

Prosecco

$14.50+

Sui Lieviti Prosecco Treviso 2020 - Veneto, IT - Col Di Luna

House rose

$13.00+

Rose of Pinot Gris - Chehalem Mountains, WV, OR - Anne Amie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lillá is an entirely plant-based Italian restaurant, featuring house made pasta, pizza, and more!

Location

960 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fried Egg I'm In Love - Takeout Only - 940 SE Madison St.
orange starNo Reviews
940 SE Madison St. Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi Central Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,470
1660 SE 3rd Avenue Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
GARDEN BAR - PEARL
orange starNo Reviews
1430 SE Water Ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
GARDEN BAR - COMMISSARY 1 OLD
orange starNo Reviews
1430 SE Water Avenue Portland, OR 97212
View restaurantnext
Le Bistro Montage
orange star4.8 • 1,190
1080 SE Madison st Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
orange star4.8 • 690
815 SE Oak St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston