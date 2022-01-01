Main picView gallery

Lillie Pearl 416 East Grace Street

review star

No reviews yet

416 East Grace Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Order Again

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Beer

Bingo Free Space 16oz

$8.00

Bryant's Cider Unicorn Fue 16oz

$7.00

Bud Light 16oz

$6.00

Buskey RVA Cider 16oz

$8.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager 16oz

$7.00

Trippel Crossing Falcon Smash 9oz

$9.00

Väsen Grisette

$8.00

No Backsies Hefeweizen

$7.00

Bryant's Cider Sumthin' Juicy 16oz

$8.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Hardywood Singel 6.2 abv

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Victory Golden Monkey 9.5 abv

$8.00

COTU Pocahoptas 6.8 abv

$7.00

Aslin Volcano Sauce

$8.00

Hofbrau Oktoberfest Bier

$7.00Out of stock

Brunch Cocktails (Copy)

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cirrusly Good Watermelon

$12.00

Pitcher Cranberry

$25.00

Pitcher Grapefruit

$25.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$25.00

Pitcher Pineapple

$25.00

Porch Sipper Cognac

$12.00

Porch Sipper Whiskey

$12.00

Summer Sangria

$12.00

Mimosa Glass

$7.00

Mimosa Cran Glass

$7.00

Mimosa Pineapple Glass

$7.00

Mimosa Grapefruit Glass

$7.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Liquor

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Cirrus

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Titos Vodka

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Botanist

$14.00

Gordons

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanquaray ten

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Afrohead

$12.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Baccardi 8

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling's

$11.00

Meyers

$10.00

Meyers Silver

$10.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Plantation OFTD

Plantation Xaymaca

$12.00

Virago

$12.00

Casamigo Anejo

$21.00

Casamigo Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigo Reposado

$17.00

Casamigo Silver

$15.00

Del Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Espolon Silver

$12.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda 1.5

$45.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda 2. oz

$60.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Lunazul Anejo

$16.00

Lunazul Anejo

$18.00

Lunazul Reposado

$13.00

Peloton

$10.00

Phrases Blanco 1.5

$12.00

Phrases Blanco 2oz

$16.00

Querendon Blanco 2oz

$16.00

Querendon Reposado 2oz

$25.00

Querendón Blanco 1.5oz

$12.00

Querendón Reposado 1.5oz

$17.00

Vida Mezcal

$14.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Bookers

$45.00

Bowman Bros

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit 10

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Heavens Door 10 year 1.5 oz

$30.00

Heavens Door 10 year 2. oz

$40.00

Heavens Door Dbl Barrel 1.5

$15.00

Heavens Door Dbl Barrel 2.0

$20.00

Hunter Scott

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jefferson Oceans

$16.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$15.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$14.00

Larceny

$12.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michter's Bourbon

$15.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Michters Sour Mash 1.5

$15.00

Old Forrester

$12.00

Old Overholt Rye

$12.00

Old Weller Antique 107 1.5 oz

$15.00

Reservoir

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$15.00

Whistle Pig 12

$47.00

Whistle Pig 6

$15.00

Whistle Pig Farmhouse Rye

$28.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glen Morangie

$12.00

Glenlivet 14

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$75.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$45.00

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Ardbeg 10

$15.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$15.00

Cocchi Americano

$7.00

Cocchi Torino

$7.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Dom. De Canton

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

St. Germain

$9.00

Christian Bros

$9.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Meukow VS

$14.00

NA Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OJ

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

A Night in Kingston

$14.00

Cirrusly Good Watermelon

$12.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Mint Margarita

$12.00

Hibiscus Negroni

$14.00

Porch Sipper Cognac

$12.00

Porch Sipper Whiskey

$12.00

Rich and Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Summer Storm

$12.00

Tikki

$12.00

Tito's Mule

$12.00

Bartender 14

$14.00

Bartender 16

$16.00

Bartender 18

$18.00

Lilli Pearl Negroni

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

5 Spice Old Fasioned

$14.00

Wine

Cricova Blanc de Noir

$65.00

Cricova Brut Sparkling BTL

$28.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose BTL

$44.00

Moët & Chandon Champagne BTL

$90.00

Pellegrino Moscato BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Cricova Brut Sparkling BTG

$8.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose BTG

$12.00

Pellegrino Moscato BTG

$12.00Out of stock

Aslina Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$85.00

Bodegas Artazu Garnacha

$60.00

Highway 12 Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$125.00

Aplanta Red Blend BTL

$46.00

Riojana Organic Malbec BTL

$48.00

Routestock Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$65.00

Stags Leap Artemis BTL

$125.00

The Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$78.00

Twenty Bench Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$56.00

Unshackled Red Blend BTL

$54.00

Upwell Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$46.00

Highway 12 Pinot Noir BTG

$13.00

House Red G

$9.00

Aplanta Red Blend BTG

$12.00

Riojana Organic Malbec BTG

$13.00

Twenty Bench Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$15.00

Unshackled Red Blend BTG

$14.00

Upwell Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$12.00

Barboursville Viognier BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Bordeaux 58 BTL

$52.00

Bosman Fides Grenache Blanc BTL

$78.00

Fannia Falanchina del Molise BTL

$44.00

Mada Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Raig de Raïm Garnatxa Blanca BTL

$44.00

Stonestreet Chardonnay 2017 BTL

$78.00Out of stock

Taking Root Cabernet Blanc BTL

$44.00

Traimare Frizzante BTL

$44.00

Vera Rose Vinho Verde BTL

$44.00

Zestos Rosado

$44.00

Chasing Lions B

$48.00

Bordeaux 58 G

$14.00

Fannia Falanchina del Molise G

$12.00

House White G

$9.00

House Rose G

$9.00

Mada Chardonnay G

$13.00

Raig de Raïm Garnatxa Blanca G

$12.00

Taking Root Cabernet Blanc G

$12.00

Traimare Frizzante G

$12.00

Vera Rose Vinho Verde G

$12.00

Zestos Rosado

$12.00

Chasing Lions G

$13.00

Desserts

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

416 East Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

