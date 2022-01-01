Lilly’s Kitchen Table 4008 Broadway

A map showing the location of Lilly’s Kitchen Table 4008 BroadwayView gallery
Breakfast Platters

Lilly's Big Breakfast

$10.99

Day Lilly

$9.99

Lilly's Original

$11.49

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Ham & Eggs

$10.99

Morning Glory

$7.99

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

Oatmeal Cup

$2.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.29

Broadway Buster

$10.59

Broadway Buster (half order)

$6.99

Breakfast Sandwhich

$8.69

Eggs & Kielbasa

$11.99

New Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Griddle Greats

Belgian Waffle

$8.49

Cinnamon French Toast

$7.99

Pancakes Triple Stack

$7.99

Stuffed French Toast

$9.49

Pancake Double Stack

$5.00

Pancake Single

$3.50

1/2 French Toast

$4.75

1 slice FT

$3.25

Omelets

Omelet Wrap

$11.49

Western Omelet

$11.49

Smoke Sausage Omelet

$11.59

Vegetarian Omelet

$10.79

Turkey Spinach Tomato Omelet

$10.99

Steak Omelet

$11.99

Ham Omelet

$11.49

Bacon Omelet

$11.49

Sausage Omelet

$11.49

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Build Your own omelet

$9.99

Skillet Scrambler

Skillet Scrambler

$11.49

Burgers

Bison Burger

$13.99

Wally Burger

$12.49

Broadway Bacon Burger

$13.49

Comet Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Mozzarella

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Spicy Black Bean

$9.29

Plain burger

$10.99

Starters

Fries

$4.49

Chilli Cheese Fries

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.79

Fried Mushrooms

$4.79

Onion Rings

$4.79

Fried Cauliflower

$4.79

Chips

$4.29

House Salad

$4.49

Sides

Homemade Potato Chips

$4.29

Applesauce

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Yogurt

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Baked Apples

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Macaroni Salad

$3.49

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$3.49

sub bacon

$2.50

sub sausage patties

$3.00

sub sausage links

$3.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.79

Tuna Salad Melt

$10.79

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.49

Tuna Salad

$8.79

Egg Salad

$8.79

1/2 LB Chicken Salad

$5.99

1 LB Chicken Salad

$10.29

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

1 scoop chicken salad

$3.99

Soup Salad Sandwich

Pick 2 - Soup, Sandwich

$11.99

Pick 2 - Salad, Sandwich

$11.99

Pick 2 - Soup, Salad

$11.99

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.59

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Salads

Sonoma Salad

$11.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$13.89

Chicken Strip Salad

$11.99

Triple Salad Plate

$11.69

Chicken Salad Plate

$11.69

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.69

House Salad

$4.99

Sandwich and Wraps

Club

$11.79

BLT

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Turkey Rueben

$10.49

Rueben

$11.49

Fried Bologna

$9.79

Boom Boom Melt

$11.79

Chicken Philly Wrap

$10.79

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.79

Red Hot Chicken Wrap

$10.79

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Subs

Blackened Ribeye

$13.99

Chicken Philly

$10.79

Itailian

$10.99

Philly Cheese Sub

$10.79

Turkey Bacon Sub

$10.79

Kids Menu

House Mouse Cakes

$5.99

Half Belgian Waffle Kids

$5.99

Half Biscuit & Gravy Kids

$5.99

2 Eggs Hashbrown & Toast Kids

$5.99

Half French Toast Bacon or Sausage Kids

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Kids

$5.99

Chicken Fingers Kids

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs Kids

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$5.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Dr Pepper

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Mt Dew

$2.79

Diet Mt Dew

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

OJ

$2.99+

Apple Juice

$2.99+

Tomato Juice

$2.99+

Coffee

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Milk

$2.49+

A La Carte Breakfast

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$4.79

Bowl of Sausage Gravy

$5.99

Cup of Grits

$2.49

Bowl of Grits

$2.99

Bacon

$4.59

Ham Steak

$4.99

Kielbasa

$4.99

Sausage Links

$4.59

Sausage Patties

$4.59

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.59

Toast

$2.49

Biscuit

$2.49

Hash

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$4.49

Cinnamon Roll

$4.49

Muffin

$2.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Pecan Roll

$4.59

Egg

$1.45

Single Pancake

$2.99

Two Pancakes

$6.29

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.29

Biscuit and Gravy

$8.49

1/2 Biscuit and Gravy

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$3.49

Banana bread

$3.99

Dessert

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Cookie

$1.95

Pumpkin Roll

$3.99

Specials

Breakfast Special

$8.99

Lunch Special

$9.29

Banquet special

$10.00

Fish and chip

$12.99

1\2 fish and chip

$6.99

5 Traditional wings

$6.99

10 Traditional wings

$11.99

Carl breakfast

$8.99

Carl lunch

$9.99

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$11.99

5 Wing Deal

$3.00

10 Wing Deal

$6.00

Starters

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Fries

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Onion Rings

$5.49

Traditional Wings

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Tator Keggs Explosion

$10.99

Sampler

$13.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewer Scampi

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewer Spicy Sweet Thai

$9.99

Salads

Sonoma Salad

$11.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$12.89

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Beulah Burger

$13.99

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Chicken salad Sandwich

$12.49

Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Club

$11.79

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Rueben

$12.99

The Monster Kegg Burger

$13.99

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Favorites

Fish and Chips

$13.95

1912 Bowl

$12.99

Stuffed Peppers

$12.99

Famous Chicken Noodles

$11.99

Chicken Salad Plate

$11.49

Evening Glory

$7.99

B&G

$6.99

Meatloaf

$14.99

Honey Garlic Salmon

$16.99

Dessert

Ice Cream

$2.99

Special dessert

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$2.99

Kids menu

Kids Mini corn dogs

$7.99

Kids Chicken tenders

$7.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheese burger

$7.99

BBQ Special

Pulled Pork Sandwich Spicy

$14.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich Sweet

$14.99

Pulled Pork Plate Sweet

$14.99

Pulled Pork Spicy

$14.99

Pulled Pork Platter Sweet

$54.99

Pulled Pork Platter Spicy

$54.99

Wing Special

5 Traditional Wings

$3.00

10 Traditional Wings

$6.00

Food

Breakfast 1

$9.99

Drink Tickets

Drink ticket redemption

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Bud light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller lite

$3.00

Mic Ultra

$3.00

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$3.00

PBR

$2.50

Truly

$4.00

Bud Zero

$3.00

Bucket of Beer

$12.00

downeast

$4.00

Coors

$3.00

Busch

$2.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Red Cream Soda

$6.00

Bohdi

$7.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Mic ultra

$4.00

Oh Sure

$6.50

Guinness

$7.00

CBC IPA

$6.50

Elvis Juice

$6.50

Downeast Cider

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Humulus Nimbus

$6.00

Summer Ale

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

pumpkin beer

$7.00

Beard Crumbs

$6.50

Hershey Porter

$4.00

Christmas Ale

$6.50

Liquor

Altos Reposado

$7.00

Altos Silver

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Bombay

$6.00

Bulleit

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Green Spot

$11.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jose reposado

$5.00

Jose Silver

$5.00

Makers

$7.00

Patron

$9.00

Screwball

$7.00

Smirnoff citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Whistlepig

$19.00

Woodford

$7.50

Yellow Spot

$11.00

Gun powder gin

$7.00

Amaretto sour

$6.00

ryans

$5.00

Jose gold

$5.00

crown peach

$7.00

courvousier

$6.00

Debowa Vodka

$8.00

Wine

Sweet Red

$5.00

Shiraz

$6.00

Moscato

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

bottle of shiraz

$15.00

Cab

$5.00

Cocktails

1912 Margarita

$9.00

Appletini

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bourbon Smash

$7.50

Buckeye Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Holiday Mimosa

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish coffee

$7.99

KEGG juice

$9.00

Kegg Sunrise

$7.00

Long Island

$9.00

Maple Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$7.50

Mary Pickford

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.99

Mule

$6.00

MYO Mimosa

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.99

Sugar Cookie

$9.00

Buckets

Miller Bucket

$12.00

Bud Light Bucket

$12.00

Budweiser Bucket

$12.00

Ultra bucket

$12.00

Mixed Drinks

Vodka Cranberry

$5.00

jack and Pepsi

$5.00

Rum and Pepsi

$5.00

Vodka Soda

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

Draft Beer

Oh Sure

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Budlight

$3.00

Apps

Loaded Fries

$4.24

Tater Keggs

$4.99

Pretzels

$4.49

Fries

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4008 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

