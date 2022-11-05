Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

726 West Ave.

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Popular Items

Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa
Butter Chicken

Appetizers

Paneer Tikka

$11.97Out of stock

Marinated cottage cheese cubes baked on a skewer with peppers and onions

Vegetable Pakora

$7.47

Deep fried mixed vegetable fritters

Vegetable Samosa

$5.97

2 Crispy turnovers stuffed with potatoes and peas

Gobhi Manchurian

$10.97

Battered fried cauliflower florets tossed in an Indo-Chinese sauce

Aloo Papri Chaat

$8.97

Crispy wafers topped with potatoes, chickpeas, cool seasoned yogurt sauce and chutneys

Samosa Chaat

$9.97

Vegetable turnovers topped with chickpea masala, yogurt sauce and chutneys

Amritsari Fish

$12.97

Crispy and savory, battered, fried Swahi fish

Tandoori Wings

$13.97

Grilled Chicken wings cooked in the tandoori oven

Chicken 65

$12.97

South Indian style spicy fried chicken

Shrimp Coco

$14.97

Fried Coconut jumbo shrimp, served with mango chutney

Chole Batura

$14.47

Slices of fried Naan with chickpea masala dip

Soup

Mulligatawny Shorba

$7.47

Mixed vegetable soup with lentils and a touch of specially blended spices and herbs

Murg Shorba

$8.47

Boneless chicken soup with tomatoes, herbs and spices

Seafood Shorba

$10.97

Creamy seafood medley soup

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.97

Mix of Lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers , tomatoes and onions with a side of dressing

Green Salad

$9.97

Chopped lettuce topped with dried cranberries, almonds and crumbled paneer cheese with a side of dressing

Indian Tandoori Breads

Tandoori Roti

$4.47

Whole wheat bread

Naan

$4.47

Leavened, oven-baked white flatbread

Fried Bread

$4.97

Bhatura - Fried Naan / Poori – Fried Roti

Makhani Naan

$4.97

Buttered leavened white flatbread

Lachedaar Paratha

$4.47

Layered whole wheat bread

Lasooni Naan

$4.97

Garlic leavened white flatbread

South Indian Parotta

$4.97

Two layered South Indian style flatbreads

Onion Kulcha

$5.47

Naan stuffed with spiced cooked onions

Aloo Paratha

$5.47

Layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes

Keema Naan

$6.97

Naan stuffed with minced lamb or chicken, herbs and spices

Amritsari Kulcha

$6.47

Naan stuffed with onions, potatoes, hot chili and paneer

Peshwari Naan

$6.47

Naan stuffed with coconut, raisins, dates, cashews, almonds, and pistachios

Fresh Out The Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

$17.97

Roasted chicken marinated in homemade yogurt and herbs

Chicken Tikka

$17.97

Spiced cubes of chicken breast broiled in clay oven

Reshmi Kabab

$17.97Out of stock

Finely minced chicken seasoned with fresh onions and herbs

Bombay Chops

$39.97Out of stock

Tender lamb chops marinated in Indian spices

Salmon Tikka

$20.97

Salmon marinated in garlic, ginger, spices and lemon

Tandoori Jhinga

$20.97

8 Jumbo grilled shrimp infused with a marinade of our very own mixed spices

Veggie Grill

$16.97

Tandoori style mixed vegetables(broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, eggplant, onions and bell peppers with masala potatoes.

Traditional Favorites

Choose your Protein or make it Vegetarian

Tikka Masala

Your Choice cooked in a creamy tomato based gravy

Chettinad

Your Choice cooked in coconut milk and ground spice gravy

Kadai

Your Choice cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic and a special ground spice mix

Vindaloo

Your Choice cooked in a hot and spicy red chili gravy

Madras Curry

Your choice cooked in South Indian style hot and spicy curry

Korma

Your choice cooked with subtle spices in a creamy cashew and herb gravy

Saagwala

Your Choice cooked in blended spinach and spices

Mughali

Your choice cooked in a thick onion, tomato, cashew and masala gravy

Mango Curry

Your Choice cooked in a creamy mango gravy with herbs and spices

Lilly's Favorites

Butter Chicken

$17.97

Tandoori chicken simmered in a creamy tomato gravy

Goat Curry

$19.97

Bone-in goat slow-cooked in onion, tomato and masala gravy

Goat Sukka

$19.97

Bone-in goat cooked tender in a spicy masala dry fry style

Goan Fish Curry

$18.97

Swhai cooked with sautéed onions, lime juice, spices and coconut milk

Keema Mutter

$19.97

Ground lamb cooked with peas, herbs and spices

Bhindi Gosht

$19.97

Okra cooked with cubes of lamb in a rich thick garlic, ginger and mixed masala gravy

Methi Chicken

$17.97

Chicken cooked with fenugreek leaves in a creamy masala gravy

Chili Chicken

$17.97

Battered fried chicken tossed in an Indo-Chinese sauce

Lilly's Vegetarian Specialties

Bhindi Masala

$15.97

Okra sauteed with onions and tomatoes

Baingan Bharta

$15.97

Mashed roasted eggplant cooked with green peas and masala

Navratan Korma

$15.97

Delicious medley of fresh vegetables in a yogurt-based herb gravy

Chana Peshawari

$15.97

Chickpeas cooked in an onion, tomato and ginger-garlic paste

Aloo Gobhi

$15.97

Cauliflower sauteed with potatoes, herbs and spices

Malai Kofta

$16.97

Vegetable meatballs cooked in a creamy basil and herb curry

Dal Maharani

$14.97

Black lentils slow cooked with onion and tomatoes in a cream and butter sauce (makhani)

Dal Tadka

$14.97

Yellow cooked lentils tempered with aromatic spices

Aloo Matar Paneer

$16.97

Cheese cubes and peas slow cooked in a creamy tomato gravy

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$15.97

A medley of vegetables spiced and stir-fried Indian style

Methi Malai Matar

$15.97

Fenugreek leaves and green peas cooked in a rich creamy gravy

Rice Dishes

Vegetable Biryani

$15.97

Biryani dish consisting of long grain basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and flavored with an herb-infused masala. All Biryani dishes are served with Raita

Chicken Biryani

$17.97

Biryani dish consisting of long grain basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and flavored with an herb-infused masala. All Biryani dishes are served with Raita

Lamb Biryani

$19.97

Biryani dish consisting of long grain basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and flavored with an herb-infused masala. All Biryani dishes are served with Raita

Goat Biryani

$19.97

Biryani dish consisting of long grain basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and flavored with an herb-infused masala. All Biryani dishes are served with Raita

Shrimp Biryani

$20.97

Biryani dish consisting of long grain basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and flavored with an herb-infused masala. All Biryani dishes are served with Raita

Fish Biryani

$18.97

Biryani dish consisting of long grain basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and flavored with an herb-infused masala. All Biryani dishes are served with Raita

Lilly's Biryani

$22.97

Mix of vegetables, chicken, lamb & shrimp

Sides

Indian Side Salad

$2.47

Onions, lemon wedges and whole chilies

Papadam

$2.97

Thin lentil flour crisps

Mango Chutney

$3.97

A sweet mango relish

Achar

$4.47

Mixed spicy pickled fruits and vegetables

Raita

$4.97

Homemade fresh yogurt with cucumbers and herbs

Steamed Vegetables

$5.97

A side of mixed vegetables sautéed in herbs and spices

Masala Potatoes

$5.97

A side of potatoes sautéed in a mix of spices

Rice

$3.47

Steamed Basmati Rice - 16oz

Mint/Tamarind Chutney Combo

$1.97

Tikka Masala Sauce 8oz

$5.97

French Fries w/ ketchup

$7.97

Desserts

Chocolate Coma

$9.97

Chocolate cake done right – layers of rich chocolate cake covered with creamy chocolate and fudge icing – with a side of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce

Gulab Jamun

$6.97

Homemade donut holes immersed in a warm, sweet syrup and garnished with almonds

Ice Cream

$5.97

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream, with two toppings of your choice: Oreo crumble, candied walnuts, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel sauce

Kheer

$6.97

A flavorful Indian style rice pudding garnished with pistachios and almond slices

Kulfi

$8.97

Our very own homemade, authentic Indian ice cream – available in vanilla, mango, pistacchio

Ras Malai

$6.97

Indian pressed cheese patties soaked in sweetened cream sauce garnished with pistacchios and almond slices

Cold Beverages

Mumbai Breeze

$5.97

A mix orange, strawberry and pineapple fruit punch

Lemonade

$3.97

Freshly squeezed

Soda Naranga

$4.97

A lightly sweetened, refreshing blend of club soda and lime

Sodas

$2.97

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.97

Juices

$3.97

Lassi

$6.47

Premium Bottled Water

$5.47

Plain Bottled Water

$1.97

Hot Beverages

Masala Chai

$3.47

Tea

$2.97

Coffee

$2.97

Indian Bru Coffee

$3.97
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
726 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046

