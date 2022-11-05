Lilly's Cocktail & Wine 50 West 72nd Street
50 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Draught
Catskill Pilsner
$8.00
Cigar City Jai Alai
$9.00
Craft $10
$10.00
Craft $8
$8.00
Craft $9
$9.00
Delirium Tremens
$10.00
Desthl Sour
$8.00
EBBS IPA
$8.00
FB Pumpkin
$8.00
Five Boro Pilsner
$8.00
Founders Porter
$9.00
Lilly's IPA
$8.00
Lilly's Pilsner
$8.00
Montauk Easy Rise
$8.00
Montauk Pumpkin
$8.00
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA
$8.00
RP Fest
$8.00
Can
Can $7
$7.00
Can $8
$8.00
Can $9
$9.00
Can Braven IPA
$8.00
Can Catskill Ale
$8.00
Can Catskill Oktoberfest
$8.00
Can Catskill Pilsner
$8.00
Can Darbee Lager
$8.00
Can EBBS No.1
$8.00
Can FB Summer Ale
$8.00
Can Founders IPA
$8.00
Can Jack's Cider Original
$8.00
Can Jack's Rose
$8.00
Can Montauk Pilsner
$8.00
Can Montauk Summer Ale
$8.00
Can Montauk Watermelon
$8.00
Can RP IPA
$8.00
Can UFO white
$8.00
DUCLAW MAD BISHOP
$8.00
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$16.00
Aphrodite
$19.00
APPLE CIDER MULE
$16.00
AUTUMN SANGRIA
$17.00
Bee Bold
$17.00
Big City Sun-Ryes
$18.00
Black Swan
$18.00
BlackCherry Mule
$15.00
BlackJack
$18.00
Blue Me Away
$16.00
Bombay Bramble
$15.00
Burning Passion
$17.00
CHANGE OF SEASON
$18.00
Dark Thymes
$18.00
Double Take
$17.00
Enchantment Spell
$17.00
Espressotini
$16.00
FALL FEELS
$16.00
FALLIN' FOR YOU
$16.00
FIRESIDE HOT TODDY
$16.00
French 75
$16.00
Guava Give
$17.00
Honey Badger
$16.00
HOT SPIKED CIDER
$16.00
HOT TODDY SPICED APPLE
$16.00
I'M LEAFIN' YOU
$17.00
Koi Me Crazy
$17.00
LILLY'S CIDER
$18.00
Mad Mango
$16.00
Mar Paraiso
$18.00
Melodrama
$18.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Mulled Wine
$17.00
OLD MAPLE
$17.00
Ophelia
$17.00
Peachy Summer
$16.00
Penicillin's Jam
$17.00
Pulp Fiction
$17.00
Purple Rain
$17.00
Red Sangria
$16.00
Sassy Paloma
$17.00
She's a Vibe
$19.00
Smooth Talker
$18.00
Spring Fling
$18.00
Strawberry Smash
$16.00
Teddy Bear George
$19.00
Tequila Mockingbird
$19.00
Textin' My Ex
$19.00
Thorn to be Wild
$17.00
Uptown Girl
$16.00
Whisk me Away
$19.00
White Sangria
$16.00
Wicked Fella
$16.00
Bourbon
Gin
Irish Whiskey
Scotch
Auchentoshan 12
$15.00
Bowmore 15
$18.00
Dewar's
$13.00
Glenfidich 12
$15.00
Glenfidich 14
$16.00
Glenlivet 12
$15.00
Glenliver 15
$16.00
Glenrothes 12
$15.00
Johnnie W Black
$14.00
Johnnie W Blue
$55.00
Johnnie W Gold
$18.00
Johnnie W Red
$12.00
Laphroaig 10
$16.00
Macallan 12
$16.00
Macallan 15
$18.00
Macallan 18
$70.00
Oban 12
$18.00
Shots
Tequila
Vodka
Absolut
$12.00
Absolut Citron
$12.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Russian Standard
$13.00
Stoli
$12.00
Stoli Blueberi
$12.00
Stoli Rasp
$12.00
Stoli Oranji
$12.00
Tito's
$12.00
Well vodka
$9.00
Grey Goose Pear
$13.00
Absolut Mango
$12.00
Absolut Watermelon
$12.00
Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass
$14.00
Grey Goose Watermelon Basil
$14.00
Grey Goose Peach Rosemary
$14.00