Lilly's Cocktail & Wine 50 West 72nd Street

No reviews yet

50 West 72nd Street

New York, NY 10023

HEALTH INSPECTOR

HH Wine

HH Albiano

$14.00

Draught

Catskill Pilsner

$8.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$9.00

Craft $10

$10.00

Craft $8

$8.00

Craft $9

$9.00

Delirium Tremens

$10.00

Desthl Sour

$8.00

EBBS IPA

$8.00

FB Pumpkin

$8.00

Five Boro Pilsner

$8.00

Founders Porter

$9.00

Lilly's IPA

$8.00

Lilly's Pilsner

$8.00

Montauk Easy Rise

$8.00

Montauk Pumpkin

$8.00

Montauk Wave Chaser IPA

$8.00

RP Fest

$8.00

Bottle

BTL Harpoon Pumpkin

$8.00

BTL Mckenzie Black Cherry

$8.00

Can

Can $7

$7.00

Can $8

$8.00

Can $9

$9.00

Can Braven IPA

$8.00

Can Catskill Ale

$8.00

Can Catskill Oktoberfest

$8.00

Can Catskill Pilsner

$8.00

Can Darbee Lager

$8.00

Can EBBS No.1

$8.00

Can FB Summer Ale

$8.00

Can Founders IPA

$8.00

Can Jack's Cider Original

$8.00

Can Jack's Rose

$8.00

Can Montauk Pilsner

$8.00

Can Montauk Summer Ale

$8.00

Can Montauk Watermelon

$8.00

Can RP IPA

$8.00

Can UFO white

$8.00

DUCLAW MAD BISHOP

$8.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Aphrodite

$19.00

APPLE CIDER MULE

$16.00

AUTUMN SANGRIA

$17.00

Bee Bold

$17.00

Big City Sun-Ryes

$18.00

Black Swan

$18.00

BlackCherry Mule

$15.00

BlackJack

$18.00

Blue Me Away

$16.00

Bombay Bramble

$15.00

Burning Passion

$17.00

CHANGE OF SEASON

$18.00

Dark Thymes

$18.00

Double Take

$17.00

Enchantment Spell

$17.00

Espressotini

$16.00

FALL FEELS

$16.00

FALLIN' FOR YOU

$16.00

FIRESIDE HOT TODDY

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Guava Give

$17.00

Honey Badger

$16.00

HOT SPIKED CIDER

$16.00

HOT TODDY SPICED APPLE

$16.00

I'M LEAFIN' YOU

$17.00

Koi Me Crazy

$17.00

LILLY'S CIDER

$18.00

Mad Mango

$16.00

Mar Paraiso

$18.00

Melodrama

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mulled Wine

$17.00

OLD MAPLE

$17.00

Ophelia

$17.00

Peachy Summer

$16.00

Penicillin's Jam

$17.00

Pulp Fiction

$17.00

Purple Rain

$17.00

Red Sangria

$16.00

Sassy Paloma

$17.00

She's a Vibe

$19.00

Smooth Talker

$18.00

Spring Fling

$18.00

Strawberry Smash

$16.00

Teddy Bear George

$19.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$19.00

Textin' My Ex

$19.00

Thorn to be Wild

$17.00

Uptown Girl

$16.00

Whisk me Away

$19.00

White Sangria

$16.00

Wicked Fella

$16.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Michter's Bourbon

$13.00

Seagram's 7

$10.00

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

Gin

Aviation

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Gunpowder

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Stout

$11.00

Jameson IPA

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Powers

$12.00

Liqueur

Aperol

$12.00

BAILEY'S

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

FERNET

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Myer's

$10.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Goslings

$11.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Scotch

Auchentoshan 12

$15.00

Bowmore 15

$18.00

Dewar's

$13.00

Glenfidich 12

$15.00

Glenfidich 14

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenliver 15

$16.00

Glenrothes 12

$15.00

Johnnie W Black

$14.00

Johnnie W Blue

$55.00

Johnnie W Gold

$18.00

Johnnie W Red

$12.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 15

$18.00

Macallan 18

$70.00

Oban 12

$18.00

Shots

Fireball Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Shot

$8.00

Jameson Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Maker's Mark Shot

$10.00

Patron Shot

$11.00

Pickle Back Shot

$10.00

Shot $9

$9.00

Shot $10

$10.00

Shot $11

$11.00

Well Shot

$8.00

Tequila

Altos

$13.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$15.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Teremana Reposado

$14.00

Well tequila

$9.00

Hornitos Blanco

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Russian Standard

$13.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Blueberi

$12.00

Stoli Rasp

$12.00

Stoli Oranji

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Well vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose Pear

$13.00

Absolut Mango

$12.00

Absolut Watermelon

$12.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$14.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$14.00

Grey Goose Peach Rosemary

$14.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$6.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Iced tea

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced tea

$6.00

Mocktails

Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$10.00

Hot Cider

$10.00

Mocktail $8

$8.00

Mocktail$10

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Glass

Albiano

$16.00

Bordeaux

$17.00

Cabernet

$16.00

Chardonnay

$16.00

Chateau Routas

$16.00

Chenin Blanc

$18.00

Chianti

$18.00

Cotes du Rhone

$16.00

Friulano

$19.00

Fuenteseca

$16.00

Le Paradou

$17.00

Malbec

$16.00

Montepulciano

$16.00

Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Pinot Noir

$16.00

Pinot Noir Secco

$16.00

Prosecco