Lillys Craft & Kitchen 675 9th Avenue

Small Plates

^^^^^1st Course^^^^^

Poutine

$19.00

Crispy Fries topped with pulled short rib, fontina cheese and Guinness brown gravy

Hot Baked Pretzel

$11.00

served with house made mustard and beer cheese sauce

Hummus & pita

$13.00

Creamy Irish cheddar, gruyere and fontina cheese topped with bread crumbs. Add Buffalo Chicken (6) or Bacon (3) additonal cost

Wings

$16.00

Choice of Sauce Buffalo (hot, medium or mild), BBQ, Thai Chili, Dry

Nachos

$15.00

Crispy house made tortilla chips topped with chilli, melted cheddar, jalapeno peppers and sour cream

Steamed Mussels and Jalapenos

$19.00

Served with a cheese dipping sauce

Fried pickles

$12.00

served with black beans, roasted corn salsa and chipotle aioli

Chips and Guacamole

$13.00

House made Guacamole, Pico De Gallo and Chips

Homemade Empanadas

$7.00

Choice of Sauce Buffalo (hot, medium or mild), BBQ, Reverse or Kung Pao

Grilled asparagus

$14.00

Spicy bites of buffalo cauliflower

Three cheese quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of Sauce Fra diavolo or Marinara

Brussels sprouts

$14.00

served with a side of marinara sauce

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Blackened fish, cilantro pablano slaw, green tomatillo sauce, avocado, white cabbage and red onions

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Tots

$17.00

Crispy Sriracha Spring Rolls

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

Soups and Salads

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Lilly's Salad

$16.00

Cannellini beans, feta cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, toasted walnuts, black olives, lettuce, raspberry vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

baby arugula, roasted asparagus, carrots, red onions, toasted walnuts, avocado, cilantro cumin vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

Tossed with a homemade dressing, garlic croutons

Avocado Salad

$17.00

Portobello Salad

$16.00

Portobello mushrooms, avocado, arugula, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette, feta cheese

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$34.00

Tricolor roasted potato, sauteed broccoli, whole grain mustard and rosemary sauce

Shepard's Pie

$22.00

Angus ground beef with green peas and carrots in brown sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Beer battered Icelandic cod and fresh cole slaw served with hand-cut fries

Bang Pow Chicken

$26.00

Red Snapper Francese

$27.00

Linguine Frutti di Mare

$28.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$27.00

Roasted Lamb Shank

$33.00

Marsala Pork Chop

$29.00

Sandwiches

Lilly's Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, caramelized onions, jalapeño, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo

Cajun Turkey Burger

$18.00

Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole

Cowboy Burger

$19.00

Grilled bacon and onions, smokey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$17.00

Topped with pepper jack cheese

Crab Cake Burger

$22.00

8oz homemade crab cake, arugula, tomato, and lemon caper aioli served with sweet potato fries

Salmon Burger

$25.00

Arugula, avocado, tartar sauce

Lamb Burger

$26.00

Tomato, green pepper, cucumber, arugula, bleu cheese, garlic aioli

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, and cheddar cheese on a toasted baguette

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Cornflake breading, cole slaw, pickles, ranch dressing, on a butter toasted brioche bun

Chicken Gyro

$17.00

Grilled chicken, hummus, tomato, cucumbers, and garlic aioli on a pita

Blackened Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Caramelized onions, arugula, Swiss, horseradish sauce cream sauce

Smoked Salmon Wrap

$20.00

Lilly’s IPA cured smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tomato, red onion, capers, arugula, cucumber, served with sweet potato fries

Veggie Wrap

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper, cucumber, avocado, red onion, balsamic glaze

Create Your Own Burger

$15.00

House made beef burger comes originally with lettuce, tomato and raw onion. Choice of add ons at additional cost

Lobster Rolls

$28.00

Lilly's Lamb Burger

$26.00

Salmon Burger

$25.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Waffle Fries

$10.00

Tater Tots

$10.00

Avocado

$4.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Mashed Potaoes

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Apple Crumb

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Ice cream

$7.00

Sliders

Lilly's Sliders

$18.00

Choice of cheese, served with chipotle mayo

Short Rib Sliders

$19.00

Fried pickles, caramelized onion

Fried Chicken Sliders

$17.00

Topped with guacamole and mozzarella cheese, with waffle fries

Pulled Pork Sliders

$18.00

BBQ sauce, coleslaw

Specials

Grilled Ribeye Steak Special

$35.00

Blackened Shrimp and Linguine Pasta

$27.00

Cornflakes Crispy Fried Chicken Wrap

$24.00

Lobster Tacos

$24.00

Fast Bar

Happy Hour Drink

$7.00

Signature cocktail

$16.00

Lilly's Pilsner

$8.00

Lillys' IPA

$8.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jameson SHOT

$11.00

Titos

$13.00

Well Shot

$8.00

Fireball SHOT

$10.00

Green Tea SHOT

$11.00

Shot 10

$10.00

Shot 11

$11.00

Margarita

$12.00

Well Drink

$9.00

House Wine

$10.00

Beer 7

$7.00

Beer 8

$8.00

Beer 9

$9.00

Beer 10

$10.00

Premium Drink

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

675 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

