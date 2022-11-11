Li'l Nonna's - St. Elmo

Black Shirt

$24.00

Printed on Original Favorites brand organic Supima Cotton shirts, which are the most comfortable, durable, and ethical we could find. Original Favorites is certified WRAP (a non-profit org promoting safe, lawful, humane, and ethical manufacturing around the world), SA 800 (Social Accountability Management System), FLO (Fairtrade Labeling Organizations) which are dedicated to alleviating poverty afflicting the majority of the world’s farmers and workers by setting and certifying the compliance of stringent, socially conscious production standards.