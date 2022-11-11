Pizza
Vegan
Food Trucks
Li'l Nonna's - St. Elmo
1,102 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
100% Vegan scratch made pizza in a li'l red trailer. Hot ‘n Tasty. All pizzas feature our famous house-made vegan mozz (contains pumpkin seed, soy, coconut oil)
Location
440 East Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, TX 78745
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd - AT COSMIC
4.3 • 329
121 Pickle Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurant
Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress
4.1 • 1,070
2206 South Congress Austin, TX 78748
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant