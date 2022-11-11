Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Vegan
Food Trucks

Li'l Nonna's - St. Elmo

1,102 Reviews

$$

440 East Saint Elmo Rd

Austin, TX 78745

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
14" Half n Half
Sicilian Slice

Classic Hand Tossed Pizza

14" Build Your Own/Plain Cheese

14" Build Your Own/Plain Cheese

$15.00

Starts with vegan mozz and red sauce. Do your thing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

14" Plain Cheese

14" Plain Cheese

$15.00

Vegan mozz and red sauce. Want toppings? Select the "Build Your Own" pizza.

14" Margherita

14” Margherita

$17.00

San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.

14" Beeteroni

14" Beeteroni

$18.00

Beeteroni, vegan mozzarella, red sauce.

14" Pina Jalapeno

14" Pina Jalapeno

$19.00

Vegan mozzarella, pineapple, house-pickled jalapeños, roasted garlic, red sauce.

14" Veg Out

14" Veg Out

$19.00

Vegan mozzarella, baby spinach, shallots, house-marinated artichoke hearts, red sauce.

14" Meat Out

14" Meat Out

$22.00

Vegan cheese, beeteroni, seitan sausage, smokey tempeh, red sauce.

14" Supreme

14" Supreme

$22.00

Vegan mozzarella, black olives, shallots, bell peppers, mushrooms, smokey tempeh, red sauce.

14" VBR (verde bianco rosso)

14" VBR (verde bianco rosso)

$20.00

Vegan mozz, herbed extra virgin olive oil, fresh cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh baby spinach & arugula, a light lemon spritz, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

14" Half n Half

14" Half n Half

$15.00

Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!

Pear It Up!

$23.00
Whole Sicilian

Whole Sicilian

$34.00Out of stock

Gluten-Free Pizza

12" Gluten-free Build Your Own

$15.00

Starts with vegan mozz and red sauce. Do your thing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

12" Gluten-free Plain Cheese

$15.00

Vegan mozz and red sauce. Want toppings? Select the "Build Your Own" pizza.

12" Gluten-free Margherita

$17.00

San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.

12" Gluten-free Beeteroni

$18.00

Beeteroni, vegan mozzarella, red sauce.

12" Gluten-free Pina Jalapeno

$19.00

Vegan mozzarella, pineapple, house-pickled jalapeños, roasted garlic, red sauce.

12" Gluten-free Veg Out

$19.00

Vegan mozzarella, baby spinach, shallots, house-marinated artichoke hearts, red sauce.

12" Gluten-free VBR (verde bianco rosso)

$20.00

Vegan mozz, herbed extra virgin olive oil, fresh cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, roasted garlic, *fresh baby arugula, a light lemon spritz, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.

12" Gluten-free Meat Out

$22.00

Vegan cheese, beeteroni, smokey tempeh, red sauce.

12" Gluten-free Supreme

$22.00

Vegan mozzarella, black olives, shallots, bell peppers, mushrooms, smokey tempeh, red sauce.

12" Gluten Free Pear It Up

$23.00

Slices

Pizza by the slice. Various styles.

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.

Appetizer

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$1.50

2oz portion of our delicious house-made vegan ranch (contains cashew and soy)

Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

2oz portion of our house-made red sauce. Made with organic tomatoes.

Drinks

Maine Root - Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Waterloo

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon-Lime Waterloo

$2.00Out of stock

Black Cherry Waterloo

$2.00

Watermelon Waterloo

$2.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Waterloo

$2.00Out of stock

Peach Waterloo

$2.00Out of stock

Summer Berry Waterloo

$2.00Out of stock

Mane Root Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$3.50Out of stock

Check out @juliasvegancookies6969 on instagram for the current cookie selection.

Shirts

Black Shirt

Black Shirt

$24.00

Printed on Original Favorites brand organic Supima Cotton shirts, which are the most comfortable, durable, and ethical we could find. Original Favorites is certified WRAP (a non-profit org promoting safe, lawful, humane, and ethical manufacturing around the world), SA 800 (Social Accountability Management System), FLO (Fairtrade Labeling Organizations) which are dedicated to alleviating poverty afflicting the majority of the world’s farmers and workers by setting and certifying the compliance of stringent, socially conscious production standards.

White Shirt

White Shirt

$24.00

Printed on Original Favorites brand organic Supima Cotton shirts, which are the most comfortable, durable, and ethical we could find. Original Favorites is certified WRAP (a non-profit org promoting safe, lawful, humane, and ethical manufacturing around the world), SA 800 (Social Accountability Management System), FLO (Fairtrade Labeling Organizations) which are dedicated to alleviating poverty afflicting the majority of the world’s farmers and workers by setting and certifying the compliance of stringent, socially conscious production standards.

Julia's Stickers

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% Vegan scratch made pizza in a li'l red trailer. Hot ‘n Tasty. All pizzas feature our famous house-made vegan mozz (contains pumpkin seed, soy, coconut oil)

Website

Location

440 East Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

Gallery
Li'l Nonna's image
Banner pic
Li'l Nonna's image
Li'l Nonna's image

Map
