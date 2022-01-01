Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lilo's Streetfood & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

701 Lake Ave

Lake Worth, FL 33467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cilantro Lime Shrimp TT
Korean Bulgolgi TT
Tri-Tip Taco TT

TACO TUESDAY!

Cilantro Lime Shrimp TT

$4.00

Shrimp/Romaine/Pico/Cilantro Lime Aioli

Grilled Chipotle Grouper TT

$4.00

Grilled or Fried/Cabbage/Pico/Chipotle Aioli

Fried Beef TT

$3.00

Fried/Cheese and Meat Stuffed Tortilla

Fried Tinga Chicken TT

$3.00

Chicken Ranchero, Cheese Stuffed Tortilla

Spicy Beef TT

$3.00

Picadillo Beef/Romaine/Pico/Cheese Blend/

Fried Grouper TT

$4.00

Heart Palm TT

$3.00

Grilled Hearts of Palm/Romaine/Pico/Chimichurri

Tinga Chicken TT

$3.00

Ranchero Chicken/Romaine/Pico/Cilantro

Fried Hot Garlic Steak TT

$4.00

Fried Spicy Garlic Steak and Cheese Stuffed Taco

Burnt Ends TT

$4.00

Tri-Tip Taco TT

$4.00

Peking Duck TT

$5.00

Korean Bulgolgi TT

$5.00

Vegan TT

$3.00

Fried Vegetarian TT

$3.00

Tortillas

To Share

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Fresh Made Pico de Gallo and Corn Chips

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

$16.00
Baked Nachos

Baked Nachos

$20.00

huge Portion in Pizza Boz / Pico de Gallo/Shredded Cheese/Jalapenos/Zesty Sour Served with: Ranchero Chicken, Spicy Beef; ADD Skirt Steak $5

Tinga Quesadilla

$14.00

shredded chicken tinga, cheese, peppers & onions *chicken contains onions & mild chili sauce*

Greens

CBR Salad

$16.00

fresh grilled chicken, crouton, candied bacon, romaine, tomato, onions, smoked onion ranch

Paco Taco Chop Chop Salad

$16.00

grilled shirmp, corn, romaine , tomato, avocado, black beans, cheese, garlic lime Vinaigrette

Classic Ceasar

$14.00

a classic, homemade dressing

Lilos Salad

$14.00

spring mix, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, shredded beets, croutons

Coastal Bites

Market Price

Wahoo Nuggets

$20.00

Grilled or Fried/Sesame Soy Aioli

Fried Grouper Po Boy

$20.00

crispy grouper filet, romaine, tomato, tartar sauce

Smoked Fish Dip

$22.00

in house Cherrywood smoked fish dip, pita carrot chips, candied jalapeños, and pickled onion

Food Truck

All Burgers Come on a Challah Bun, 1/3 lb. Post Cook Weight Rolls Served in a 6 in. Top Sliced Roll

Angry Delray

$15.00

Hand Shaved Rib Steak / Sauteed Onions & Jalapenos / Swiss Cheese / Chipotle Aioli

Chicago Dog

$9.00

Bright Green Relish / Pickle / Sport Peppers / Tomato / Onion / Mustard / Celery Salt

Mojo Plantains

$10.00

caramelized fried plantains tossed in garlic sauce

Crispy Seasoned Fries

$7.00

add Cheese & Candied bacon 5

Parm -Truffle Side Winder Potato Fries

$10.00

thick sidewinder fries, tossed w. seasoning

Dreamy One

$15.00

our brisket, short rib , chuck custom burger blend mustard fried, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, special sauce

Bao Bun

$16.00

(3) spiced duck, pickled vegetables, cilantro, chili marinated cucumber, crispy fried sesame crusted bao buns

Korean Fried Chicken Sand

$13.00

double fried korean style chicken thigh, spicy red pepper slaw, brioche bun - add fries 4

Beyond Billy Goat Plant Burger

$19.00

Beyond Vegan Patty/ Fig Jam / Goat Cheese / Arugula / Add Candied Bacon $2

Fried Chicken Buffalo Sandwhich

$13.00

double fried chicken thigh, served spicy buffalo style

Chili Dog

$9.00

bacon wrapped deep fried hot dog, chili cheese sauce, and crispy fried onions

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$15.00

our custom blend garlic herb burger, 2 slices of swiss cheese, sautéed cremini and shiitake mushrooms, thin sliced steak, demi-glaze, baby arugula

BBQ Tri Tip Burger

$15.00

custom blend bbq burger, aged cheddar, thin sliced tri-tip, apple carrot slaw, crispy onions

Claim to Fame

Gigantic Pretzel

$20.00

our massive pretzel served with amish mustard, homemade honey mustard & cheese sauce

Build Your Own Mac & Cheese

$14.00

made to order mac n cheese

Smoke House

About The BBQ The BBQ: Everyone love’s Barbeque. We are inspired to bring you Hawaiian barbeque and the different salt, marinades, sauces and cooking techniques that create this idea of barbeque style on the islands. As we smoke our chicken at a lower temperature for a much longer period of time, the myoglobin doesn't fully break down. This creates a pink tinge to the meat – the same reaction that causes the smoke ring you see on our brisket and ribs. This doesn't mean it's undercooked, just that it's been smoked.

Niku Yakitori

$22.00

(3) smoked teriyaki veal skirt skewers on a bed of szechuan green beans & mushrooms

Fig on Pig

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Fig Glaze/ Pork Belly / Jalapeno

Smoked Street Corn

$7.00

Chipotle Aioli / Parmesan

Tri Tip Plate

$24.00

garlic & herb crusted, smoked tri tip sliced, topped with red wine demi-glace, arugula salad

Hawaiian Plate Lunch Pick 1

$16.00

Huli Huli 1/2 Chicken, Today's Ribs, Pulled Pork. The BBQ: Everyone love’s Barbeque. We are inspired to bring you Hawaiian barbeque and the different salt, marinades, sauces and cooking techniques that create this idea of barbeque style on the islands. As we smoke our chicken at a lower temperature for a much longer period of time, the myoglobin doesn't fully break down. This creates a pink tinge to the meat – the same reaction that causes the smoke ring you see on our brisket and ribs. This doesn't mean it's undercooked, just that it's been smoked.

Hawaiian Plate Lunch Pick 2

$26.00

Huli Huli 1/2 Chicken, Today's Ribs, Pulled Pork. The BBQ: Everyone love’s Barbeque. We are inspired to bring you Hawaiian barbeque and the different salt, marinades, sauces and cooking techniques that create this idea of barbeque style on the islands. As we smoke our chicken at a lower temperature for a much longer period of time, the myoglobin doesn't fully break down. This creates a pink tinge to the meat – the same reaction that causes the smoke ring you see on our brisket and ribs. This doesn't mean it's undercooked, just that it's been smoked.

Hawaiian Plate Lunch Pick 3

$36.00

Huli Huli 1/2 Chicken, Today's Ribs, Pulled Pork. The BBQ: Everyone love’s Barbeque. We are inspired to bring you Hawaiian barbeque and the different salt, marinades, sauces and cooking techniques that create this idea of barbeque style on the islands. As we smoke our chicken at a lower temperature for a much longer period of time, the myoglobin doesn't fully break down. This creates a pink tinge to the meat – the same reaction that causes the smoke ring you see on our brisket and ribs. This doesn't mean it's undercooked, just that it's been smoked.

Kombu Rice only

$3.00

Hawaiian Style Macaroni Salad only

$3.50

Sides

Hawaiian Mac Salad

$6.00

Kombu Rice

$5.00

Side Mixed Salad

$6.00

Side Crispy Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Szechuan Veggies

$6.00

Apple Carrot Slaw

$5.00

Sweets

Fat Kid Fries

$10.00

served with powdered sugar & seasonal berries

Best Chocolate Cake Ever

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate on Chocolate/By the slice *Order a full cake by calling 24 hours in advance*

Guava Cheesecake

$10.00

graham cracker crust, cream, almonds, guava drizzle

Xangos

$12.00

deep fried cheesecake, blackberry, cream

Kids

Kids 10 & Under Comes with Fries

Nuggets

$10.00

Choice of Sauce: Honey Mustard / BBQ / Ranch

Burger Sliders

$10.00

Two Burger Sliders / Cheese / Pickle

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Texas Toast / American Cheese

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

Chicago-style pizza usually refers to deep-dish pizza, which is a thick pizza baked in a pan and layered with cheese, fillings like meat and vegetables, and sauce–in that order. The crust is usually two to three inches tall and gets slightly fried due to the oil in the pan.
Cheese Deep Dish Pizza

Cheese Deep Dish Pizza

$24.00Out of stock

Chicago-style pizza usually refers to deep-dish pizza, which is a thick pizza baked in a pan and layered with cheese, and sauce–in that order. The crust is usually two to three inches tall and gets slightly fried due to the oil in the pan.

Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza

Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza

$24.00Out of stock

Chicago-style pizza usually refers to deep-dish pizza, which is a thick pizza baked in a pan and layered with pepperoni, cheese, and sauce–in that order. The crust is usually two to three inches tall and gets slightly fried due to the oil in the pan.

Sausage Deep Dish Pizza

Sausage Deep Dish Pizza

$26.00Out of stock

Chicago-style pizza usually refers to deep-dish pizza, which is a thick pizza baked in a pan and layered with sausage, cheese, and sauce–in that order. The crust is usually two to three inches tall and gets slightly fried due to the oil in the pan.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Lake Worth Beach’s Destination for Delicious Meals, Streetfood Style.

Website

Location

701 Lake Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Directions

Gallery
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar image
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar image
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar image
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Monka's Beer and Burger Bar - 921 Lake Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
921 Lake Ave. Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Neptune Fish Market - 531 North Dixie Highway
orange starNo Reviews
531 North Dixie Highway Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Haus Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
18 S J STREET Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Los Diablos Tacos & Tequila Bar
orange starNo Reviews
717 LAKE AVENUE LAKE WORTH, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
17 S J St Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
El Rinconcito Colombiano 3
orange star4.5 • 437
2107 10th Ave N Lake Worth, FL 33461
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Worth

Benny's On The Beach - 10 S Ocean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 5,372
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Cucina Moderna - Lake Worth
orange star4.5 • 770
9835 Lake Worth Rd Lake Worth, FL 33467
View restaurantnext
Oceano Kitchen - Lantana
orange star4.6 • 484
201-1 East ocean ave Lantana, FL 33462
View restaurantnext
El Rinconcito Colombiano 3
orange star4.5 • 437
2107 10th Ave N Lake Worth, FL 33461
View restaurantnext
Mathews Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 418
130 S H St Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's on the Beach
orange star4.4 • 376
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Worth
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston