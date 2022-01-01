Lilo's Streetfood & Bar

Smoke House

About The BBQ The BBQ: Everyone love’s Barbeque. We are inspired to bring you Hawaiian barbeque and the different salt, marinades, sauces and cooking techniques that create this idea of barbeque style on the islands. As we smoke our chicken at a lower temperature for a much longer period of time, the myoglobin doesn't fully break down. This creates a pink tinge to the meat – the same reaction that causes the smoke ring you see on our brisket and ribs. This doesn't mean it's undercooked, just that it's been smoked.