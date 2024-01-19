Li'l Woody's Capitol Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lil Woody’s Burgers & Shakes has never been just another burger joint. Every day, our gang serves up fast and fresh meals and snacks with quality and creativity.
Location
1211 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery