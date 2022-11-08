Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Lily P's

No reviews yet

50 Binney Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

Popular Items

Timmy Tendies
Ranch Fries
Buttermilk Biscuits

Oyster & Apps

Applefield Popcorn

$5.00

Cheddar Cheese & Sea Salt

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Served with Ritz Crackers

Mini Cornbread Muffins

Mini Cornbread Muffins

$9.00

Served with Sweet Pepper Jam

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Jamaican Jerk Sauce

Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuits

$4.00+

With Honey Butter

Soft Baked Pretzel

Soft Baked Pretzel

$9.00

Served with Sea Salt & Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

House Potato Chips

$8.00

Sour Cream & Onion Dip

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Cojita, Cilantro, Aleppo Chili, Sea Salt

Spicy Pickled Greenbeans

$5.00

$5.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with a boneless thigh on hawaiian roll
Classic Chris P

Classic Chris P

$12.00

Iceberg, Tomato, and Mayo

The Lily P

The Lily P

$12.00

Pimento Cheese & Chow Chow

Lower Broadway

Lower Broadway

$12.00

Nashville Hot Style Chicken, Southern Slaw, Pickles, & Mayo

Mr. Henson

Mr. Henson

$12.00

Iceberg, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing

The Karaage

The Karaage

$12.00

Spicy Kimchi, Crunchy Chili Sauce, & Kewpie Mayo

Hot N' Honey

Hot N' Honey

$12.00

Nashville style hot chicken, black pepper honey, arugula, Duke's mayo

The Matterhorn

The Matterhorn

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Ham , Swiss, Iceberg, Dijonnaise

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken

Small Plate

$14.00

Choice of One White or Dark Meat, With Arugula, Potato Salad, Southern Slaw, & Pickles

Large Plate

$19.00

2 Piece Luxury Fried Chicken, Southern Slaw, Pickles, Potato Salad, & Simple Arugula Salad

Half Bird

$24.00

4 Piece Luxury Bone-In Chicken, Choice of Original, Nashville Hot, Or Black Pepper Honey

Full Bird

$44.00

8 Piece Luxury Bone- In Chicken, Choice of Original, Nashville Hot, Or Black Pepper Honey

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$19.00

2 Piece Pressure Fried Chicken, Honey Butter, Maple Syrup

Timmy Tendies

Timmy Tendies

$8.00+

Choice of Nashville Style Hot, Black Pepper Honey, Or Original.

Cluckin' Big Feast

Cluckin' Big Feast

$67.00

The Full Bird, Potato Salad, Slaw, Pickles, Buttermilk Biscuits, & Arugula Salad

Salad & Other Stuff

House Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Carrots, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Parmesan, With Mustard Dressing

Tuscan Kale Bowl

$14.00

Carrots, Marinated Chickpeas, Bird Seed, Lemon- Tahini Vinaigrette

Classic Burger

$12.00

4 oz Patty, Iceberg, American, Pickles, & Russian Dressing.

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$15.00

Steamed Carolina Rice, Scallions

Sides & Desserts

Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$5.00

Seasoned with Ranch Powder

Grilled Broccoli

Grilled Broccoli

$6.00

Smoked Tomato & Parmesan

Lily P's Slaw & Pickles

$5.00

Southern Slaw & House Made Pickles

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Spicy Korean Chili Sauce, Puffed Rice

Side Salad

$5.00

Arugula, Parmesan, & Mustard Dressing

Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip

Specials

Grilled Bratwurst

$14.00

Crispy Späetzle, Whole Grain Mustard

Shrimp & Salmon Burger

$15.00

Tzatziki, Arugula, Lemon

Baby Back Ribs

$12.00

Sweet n' Spicy Kansas Style BBQ

Sodas

Harmony Springs Cola

Harmony Springs Cola

$3.50

Old-Fashioned Artesian Soda bottled locally in Ludlow, MA.

Harmony Springs Diet Cola

Harmony Springs Diet Cola

$3.50

Old-Fashioned Artesian Soda bottled locally in Ludlow, MA.

Harmony Springs Root Beer

Harmony Springs Root Beer

$3.50

Old-Fashioned Artesian Soda bottled locally in Ludlow, MA.

Harmony Springs Ginger Ale

Harmony Springs Ginger Ale

$3.50

Old-Fashioned Artesian Soda bottled locally in Ludlow, MA.

Harmony Springs Grape Soda

Harmony Springs Grape Soda

$3.50

Old-Fashioned Artesian Soda bottled locally in Ludlow, MA.

Harmony Springs Orange Soda

Harmony Springs Orange Soda

$3.50

Old-Fashioned Artesian Soda bottled locally in Ludlow, MA.

Harmony Springs Lemon Lime Soda

Harmony Springs Lemon Lime Soda

$3.50

Old-Fashioned Artesian Soda bottled locally in Ludlow, MA.

Harmony Springs Black Cherry

$3.50

Harmony Springs Black Cherry

$3.50
Harmony Springs Tangerine Seltzer

Harmony Springs Tangerine Seltzer

$3.50

Old-Fashioned Artesian Soda bottled locally in Ludlow, MA.

Large Flat Mineral Water

$7.00

$7.00

Large Sparkling Mineral Water

$7.00

$7.00

Bottled Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Lily P’s Fried Chicken + Oysters is a one-of-kind fried chicken spot in Kendall Square, Cambridge. Specializing in pressure fried chicken, Lily P’s also features seasonal salads, sandwiches, raw bar, classic pies and freshly spun ice creams. Our full bar offers a large selection of craft beer, ciders, brown spirits and original cocktails. An ode to traveling medicine shows of the early 19th century, our eye catching decore features rustic barn doors, carnival lighting, large murals and a bustling open kitchen. Live music, darts, shuffleboard tables, and bar games add to the lively vibe. Wrap-around floor to ceiling windows overlook our 50 seat patio.

50 Binney Street, Cambridge, MA 02142

