Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2940 sw avalon way, Seattle, WA 98126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Wings - 2329 California Ave SW, Seattle 98116
No Reviews
2329 California Avenue Southwest Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurant