Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant

2940 sw avalon way

Seattle, WA 98126

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN BEANS & CHEESE
COMBINATION 2 PUPUSAS
RICE AND BEANS

PUPUSAS

PORK BEANS AND CHESSE

PORK BEANS AND CHESSE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

CHICKEN BEANS & CHEESE

CHICKEN BEANS & CHEESE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

CHORIZO AND CHEESE

CHORIZO AND CHEESE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

SPINACH AND CHEESE

SPINACH AND CHEESE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

ZUCCHINI AND CHEESE

ZUCCHINI AND CHEESE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

BEANS AND CHEESE

BEANS AND CHEESE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

BEANS/NO CHEESE

BEANS/NO CHEESE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

SPINACH AND BEANS \NO CHESSE

SPINACH AND BEANS \NO CHESSE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

JALAPEÑOS AND CHEESES

JALAPEÑOS AND CHEESES

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

PORK HABANERO

PORK HABANERO

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

CRAZY PUPUSA

$22.99
LOROCO AND CHEESE

LOROCO AND CHEESE

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

COMBINATION 2 PUPUSAS

$12.75

ONE ORDER COMES WITH 2 PUPUSAS CURTIDO AND SAUCE

SOLO QUESO

$12.75

Squash

$12.75

APPETIZERS

SALVADOREAN STYLE PORK PASTELITOS

$12.75

SALVADOREAN STYLE CHICKEN PASTELITOS

$12.75
Yuca With Chipotle

Yuca With Chipotle

$12.75

Samantha's Favorite(Plantains Y Frijoles)

$12.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips Salsa

$4.00

Nachos With Chicken

$14.00

SALAD

ROMAINE SALAD

$8.99

CESAR SALAD

$8.99

Steak Salad

$15.99

CHICKEN SALAD ARUGULA

$14.50

TACOs

BEEF TACO

$3.75Out of stock

PORK TACO

$3.75Out of stock

CHICKEN TACO

$3.75Out of stock

VEGGIE TACO

$3.75Out of stock

ENTREES

FRY FISH

$23.50

A whole fish, seasoned and deep fried to a tender, yet wonderful brown. Served with salad (romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion) and white rice mixed vegetables

SALVADOREAN FRY YUCA

$19.50

PLATO GUANACO

$18.50

CARNE AZADA

$25.75

POBLANO CHILE RELLENOS PORK & VEGETABLES

$23.50

CHILE RELLENO CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES

$23.50

BURRITO BEEF

$14.99Out of stock

BURRITO PORK

$12.99Out of stock

BURRITO CHICKEN

$12.99Out of stock

One Tamal Chicken

$7.25

Salvadorian Special

$23.50

Chille Relleno Combo

$23.50

BREAKFAST

Lily's Breakfast

$14.75

Samanthas Plate Breakfast

$18.50

SALVADOREAN BREAKFAST

$18.50

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.50

Chilaquiles

$14.75

Huevos Rancheros

$14.75

Morning Special Burrito

$9.99

CHORIZO OMELET

$12.50

HUEVOS REVUELTOS

$12.00

MUSHROOMS OMELET

$12.50

DRINK

SALVADOREAN HORCHATA

$5.75

Pink Horchata

$5.75

HIBISCUS DRINK

$5.75

COFFEE

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

SM Mex Coke

$4.00

LG Mex Coke

$5.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Espreso

$5.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

Spindrift - Sparkling Water

$4.00

S. PELLEGRINO AGUA

$5.00

Pilsner

$6.00

Bodhizafa

$6.00

Hard Apple Cider 19.2oz

$9.50

OMELET

CHORIZO OMELET

$12.50

MUSHROOMS SPINACH OMELET

$12.50

SIDES

RICE AND BEANS

$4.75

PLANTAIN

$5.25

WHITE BREAD

$1.00

WHEAT BREAD

$1.00

SALSA

$1.75

CURTIDO

$1.75

SOUR CREAM

$1.75

GUACAMOLE

$1.00

SALSA GUACAMOLE

$2.00

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

Steak

$9.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Chopped Jalapeños

$1.75

Tortillas

$2.75

Just Rice

$4.50

Avocado

$3.00

QUESO FRESCO

$2.00

Side De Bacon

$5.00

Chorizo 2

$3.00

One Egg

$1.50

DESSERTS

SALVADOREAN SWEET POTATOES

$12.75

SALVADOREAN PLANTAIN EMPANADA

$12.75

FLAN

$7.75

Pumkin Cheesecake

$8.75

TAMALES

PORK TAMAL

$14.75

CHICKEN TAMAL

$14.75

TAMAL DE ELOTE

$13.75

Orden

$320.00

One Pork & One Chicken Tamale

$14.75

1/2 TAMAL PORK

$7.00

SALVADORAN ESPECIAL

$23.50

1/2 De Pollo Tamal

$7.00

One Tamale De Elote

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH Piña Colada

$8.00

HH Mojito

$8.00

HH Rumchata

$8.00

HH Michelada

$8.00

HH Bloody Mary

$8.00

HH Paloma

$10.00

HH Margarita

$10.00

HH Martini

$10.00

Tequila

$7.00

Premium Tequila

$10.00

Cerveza

$5.50

HAPPY HOUR - Beer\ Cider\ Seltzer

$5.00

Vino De La Casa

Chardonnay

$6.00

Red Blend

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Rosé Of Sangiovese

$6.00

HH House Wine Bottle

$24.00

Vinos Más Caros

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Syrah Bottle

$42.00

Sparkling

Prosecco

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Lilys Mimosa

$6.00

Jack & Coke

$8.00

Whiskey

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

A bit of Salvador

A bit of salvador

$23.50

Chile relleno combo

$23.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2940 sw avalon way, Seattle, WA 98126

Directions

