Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lima Fresca

review star

No reviews yet

6320 Route 53

Woodridge, IL 60517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00

Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Mahi Taco

$5.00

Hongos Taco

$4.00

Queso Loco Taco

$4.00

Taco Platter

$2.00

Platos

Lima Burrito BARBACOA

$15.00

Chimi Burrito

$14.00

Steak Dinner Plato

$24.00

Lima Burrito CHICKEN

$14.00

Mahi Dinner Plato

$21.00

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.00

Huachinango Platos

$21.00

Salads

Taco Fresca Salad

$11.00

Tijuana Caesar

$10.00

Lima Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Soups

Pozole Soup

$5.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas De Carne

$15.00

Enchiladas De Pollo

$14.00

Enchiladas De Hongo

$14.00

Enchilada De Queso

$13.00

Enchilada Especial

$15.00

Steak Rice Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Spanish Rice

$2.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Chipotle Crema

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Habanero Salsa

$3.00

Side Guajillo Salsa

$3.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Chile Toreado

$1.00

Side Queso Dip

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Diablo Salasa

$1.00

Side Diablo Salsa

$1.00

Side Salsa Special

$1.00

Side Corn Salsa

$0.75

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Bag of Chips N Salsa

$5.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Guacamole Tradicional

$10.00

Casa Nachos

$13.00

Quesadillas Frescas

$9.00

Empanadas

$11.00

Ceviche Del Mar

$13.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Elbondigas

$13.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Mini Churros

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Paleta

$3.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Birthday Churro

$7.00

Choco Flan

$7.00

Extras

$ Crema

$0.75

$ Agave Dressing

$1.00

$ Ranchero Dressing

$1.00

$ Caesar Dressing

$1.00

$ Steak

$3.00

$ Chicken

$2.00

$ Al Pastor

$2.00

$ Barbacoa

$3.00

$ Shrimp Skewer

$5.00

$ Mahi

$3.00

$ Grilled Chicken

$4.00

$ Roasted Tomato Salsa

$1.00

$ Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00

$ Chipotle Crema

$1.50

$ Pickled Onions

$2.00

$ Shred Cheese

$1.50

$ Side Avocado

$3.00

$ Flour Tortilla 3

$1.50

$ Corn Tortilla 3

$1.50

Kids

Kids Chorizo Tacos

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lime Jarrito

$4.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Fruitpunch Jarrito

$4.00

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00

Bottle Beer

Stella

$5.50

Dos XX Amber

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Bohemia

$5.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50Out of stock

White Claw BC

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Heiny

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Draft Beer

Modelo Draft

$6.00

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Pacifico Draft

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Lima Fresca Lager

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Family owned and operated Taco & Tequila Bar with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine. We use 100% Fresh Lime Juice in all our Margaritas and Craft Cocktails.

Website

Location

6320 Route 53, Woodridge, IL 60517

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aurelio's Pizza - Woodridge
orange starNo Reviews
6430 Main St. Woodridge, IL 60517
View restaurantnext
Ike & Oak Brewing Company - 6315 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
6315 Main St Woodridge, IL 60517
View restaurantnext
Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114
orange starNo Reviews
5328 Main Street, Unit 114 Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Mojo's East Coast Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,215
2758 Maple Ave Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Mud and Char
orange starNo Reviews
2742 Maple Ave. Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
El Burrito Loco - Woodridge
orange star3.0 • 67
7520 janes ave woodridge, IL 60517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodridge

Shanahan's Food & Spirits - Woodridge, IL
orange star4.2 • 374
1999 75th St Woodridge, IL 60517
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodridge
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston