Lima Fusion

review star

No reviews yet

32 South Main Street

New Hope, PA 18938

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Peruvian Beef Stew
Empanada Lunch Box
Chicken Fajita

Tapas/Small Plates

Arepas Fusion

$8.50

A Venezuelan specialty made with fresh ground South American corn, grilled cheese, avocados and chilean sauce. Vegan & Gluten Free

Mexican Street Corn

$7.50

Juicy corn on the cob, topped with Mexican creme, lime, queso fresco and chile powder. Vegan & Gluten Free

Yuquita Fritas

$7.50

Fried yucca sticks served with huancaina cream. Vegan and Gluten Free

Peruvian Tamales

$9.50

Pork or chicken tamale made of mashed corn wrapped in banana leaves. Served with salsa criolla. Gluten Free

Tostones and Guacamole

$7.50

Avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro and lime served with fried plantains. Vegan and Gluten Free

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Fresh Fries

Chips And Guac

$5.00

Guacamole

$2.25

Side Beans

$4.00

Guac

$2.25

Wide Of Rice And Beans

$6.60

Puff Pastry Empanadas

Chorizo & Cheese

$3.50

Mexican sausage and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Fajita

$3.50

Mexican chicken fajita with peppers and chipotle Dairy Free

Picadillo

$3.50

Peruvian ground beef with peppers and chipotle Dairy Free

Camarones

$5.00

Shrimp with Peruvian red pepper sauce

Ham and Cheese

$3.50

Traditional Jamon y Queso

Veggie

$3.50

Wok stir fried veggies Dairy Free

Pollo

$3.50

Corn Flour Empanadas (GF)

Vegetables Corn Empanadas

$3.50

Grilled veggies Gluten Free

Pollo Corn Empanadas

$3.50

Seasoned chicken with Peruvian spices Gluten Free

Cheese Corn Empanadas

$3.50

Cheese Gluten Free

Beef Corn Empanada

$3.50

Chorizo And Cheese Corn Empanada

$3.50

Ceviches

The national fish of Peru: Corvina fish marinated in lime juice, Peruvian peppers, red onions, cilantro - served with sweet potatoes, Peruvian corn and Inka roasted corn

Peruvian Yellow Pepper Ceviche

$14.50

Gluten Free

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.50

Gluten Free

Main Dishes

Lima Fusion Salad

$8.85

Spring mix| quinoa| cherry tomatoes| avocados | Peruvian corn I sweet potatoes queso fresco and vinaigrette Vegan and Gluten Free Add Chicken - 3.35

Aji De Gallina

$13.50

Shredded chicken in a light creamy flavorful "Aij Amarillo" Peruvian pepper sauce. Served with white rice.

Peruvian Beef Stew

$16.50

Tender pieces of boneless beef slow cooked for 48 hours in a sauce made of Peruvian Aji Escabeche and Chica de Jora. Served with Canary beans and white rice. Gluten Free

Tacos Mexicanos

$12.50

Four corn tortillas | cheese | scallions jalapeno lime - choice of steak chicken 'sh or veggies. Vegan and Gluten Free

Chicken Anticuchero

$12.75

Delicious grilled chicken breast marinated with Peruvian peppers served with grilled potatoes I side salad and white rice Gluten Free

Lomo Saltado

$17.25

Tender steak strips sauteed with onions and bright tomatoes in a red wine sauce. Served over papas fritas and a side of white rice. Gluten Free

Patacones Con Pollo

$12.50

Fried plantains topped with our delicious Antichuchero chicken and pico de gallo.

Burrito

$11.50+

White rice | black beans lettuce pico de gallo

Arroz Con Mariscos (Paella)

$17.50

Savory rice mixed with seafood in achiote oil tasty broth red pepper sauce and white wine.

Picante de Camarones

$16.50

Peruvian spicy shrimp in red pepper sauce - served with rice I beans and yuquita

Pescado Criollo

$13.50

Grilled fish served with white rice I fried yucca and our delicious salad with Huancaina

Platters & Combos

Empanada Lunch Box

$12.50

Choose 3 empanadas or 2 empanadas with a small house salad and 1 homemade drink or water

Peruvian Sampler

$23.50

Choose one Ceviche Choose one Peruvian Main Dish (Beef Stew, Chicken Anticuchero, Lomo Saltado or Aji de Gallina) Served with rice or quinoa.

Kids

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.50

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.50

Taquitos (2)

$5.50

Chicken or Beef

Desserts

Alfajores Andinos

$6.50

Wheat Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche/caramel

Peruvian Flan

$7.50

Homemade caramel custard with a touch of spice

Sweet Plantain

$2.50

Catering

HALF Lomo Saltado

$80.00

Chicken or steak sautéed with bright tomatoes and onions. Served with crunchy fries and white rice.

FULL Lomo Saltado

$146.00

Chicken or steak sautéed with bright tomatoes and onions. Served with crunchy fries and white rice. Chicken or Steak

HALF Aji De Gallina

$70.00

Shredded chicken with Peruvian yellow peppers serviced with white rice

FULL Aji De Gallina

$126.00

Shredded chicken with Peruvian yellow peppers serviced with white rice

HALF Fajitas De Polo or Carne

$80.00

Delicious steak or chicken fajitas served with flour or corn tortillas Mexican rice and beans vegetable options available

FULL Fajitas De Polo or Carne

$146.00

Delicious steak or chicken fajitas served with flour or corn tortillas Mexican rice and beans vegetable options available

Anticucheros

Grilled meat of choice with Anticichera sauce. Serve with grilled potatoes. Peruvian corn, Huanchina crea,

Drinks

Passion Fruit Drink

$3.25

Home Made passion fruit refreshment

Chica Morada

$3.25

Exotic drink made of purple Peruvian corn with pineapple and Apple zest. Homemade

Jarritos

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Inkakola

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

SANPELLEGRINO

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
First time trying Peruvian Cuisine? You will be delighted with the variety of choices to try at Lima Fusion. If you are already a fan of Peruvian cuisine, you will be amazed at the authentic palate experience. All of our dishes are made from scratch with old world knowledge creating that authentic flavor. Lima Fusion has recently been re-opened from a long-standing family business by Adela Pereira since June 1st, 2020. Lima Fusion is located within the Ferry Market in New Hope, PA.

32 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938

