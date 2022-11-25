Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lime Restaurant and Pisco Bar

655 Reviews

$$

5047 Tamiami Trail East

Naples, FL 34113

Popular Items

Seafood Tacu Tacu
Pescado a lo Macho
Seafood Chaufa Rice

Ceviches

Ceviche Clasico

$21.00

Ceviche LIMA

$23.00

Ceviche Nikkei

$25.00

Ceviche Trio

$41.00

Ceviche Anconero

$23.00

Choritos Chalaca

$18.00

Appetizers

Parmesan Scallops

$26.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Anticucho de Carne

$26.00

Yucas Huancaina

$11.00

Papa A La Huancaina

$12.00

Aji de Gallina Wontons

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Amanda's Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Parihuela

$30.00

Entrees

Seco de Cordero

$49.00

Lomo Saltado

$31.00

Pollo Saltado

$26.00

Tofu Saltado

$26.00

Tacu Tacu Limeño

$36.00

Tacu Tacu Pollo

$31.00

Tacu Tacu Tofu

$31.00

Lomo Saltado Pasta

$38.00

Pollo Saltado Pasta

$33.00

Tofu Saltado Pasta

$33.00

Aji de Gallina

$26.00

Tallarín Saltado

$36.00

Tallarín Saltado Pollo

$31.00

Tallarín Saltado Tofu

$31.00

Seafood Tacu Tacu

$33.00

Pescado a lo Macho

$42.00

Braised Grouper

$41.00

Seafood Rice

$32.00

Octopus

$32.00

Shrimp Tacu Tacu

$32.00

Grouper with Sides

$33.00

Pasta Del Mar

$38.00

Grouper Cau Cau

$42.00

Seafood Chaufa Rice

$33.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Side of Fried Yuca

$6.00

Side of Choclo

$5.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Tacu Tacu

$6.00

Side of Huancaina Sauce

$3.00

Side of Plantains

$5.00

Handmade Pasta

$11.00

Grilled Potatos

$4.00

Boiled Potatos

$4.00

Non Alcoholic

Aqua Panna Still Water

$7.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Glass Chicha Morada

$7.00

Maracuya

$7.00

Passionfruit Fauxjito

$7.00

Iced Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet

$3.00

Glass Classic Lemonade

$6.00

Glass Ginger Lemonade

$7.00

Inka Cola

$3.50

Diet Inka Cola

$3.50

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Fountain Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

Fountain Sprite

$3.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Ginger Ale

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso Decaf

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Fresh Juices

Mango Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolucuma

$11.00

Strawberry Merenqueado

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Selection of Chocotejas

$15.00

Birthday Dessert

Anniversary Dessert

Tiramisu

$12.00

Alfajores

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Salchipapas

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Pop Corn Shrimp

$10.00
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lima, Peru is the gastronomical capital of the Americas, and the goal of Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar is to transmit that excitement and culinary creativity to Naples. With a menu that reflects many aspects of the vibrant Peruvian culture, from traditional flavors to modern cuisine, they all come together under one roof to provide a unique dining experience.

