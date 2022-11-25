Lime Restaurant and Pisco Bar
655 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lima, Peru is the gastronomical capital of the Americas, and the goal of Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar is to transmit that excitement and culinary creativity to Naples. With a menu that reflects many aspects of the vibrant Peruvian culture, from traditional flavors to modern cuisine, they all come together under one roof to provide a unique dining experience.
5047 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113
