Limani - DC 670 Wharf Street SW
670 Wharf Street SW
Washington, DC 20024
Main Menu
Raw Bar
- Salmon Sashimi$22.00
Sashimi or tartare, fresno chili, shallots, cilantro and fresh scallion
- Salmon Tartare$22.00
- Tuna Sashimi$26.00
Sashimi - yuzo kosho, dill, extra virgin olive oil. Tartare - micro basil, serrano chili, orange slice
- Tuna Tartare$26.00
- Mediterranean Ceviche$26.00
Lavraki infused with lime and fresh herbs from the Mediterranean paired with Gigantes beans and feta cheese
- Tsipoura Sashimi$44.00
Mediterranean Royal Dorado. A mild fillet flavored with yuzu kosho and a spicy fillet with Fresno chili and shallot
- 1/2 DZ Blue Point Oysters$20.00
Now a generic term for mild atlantic oysters
- DZ Blue Point Oysters$38.00
Now a generic term for mild atlantic oysters
- 1/ 2 DZ Kumamoto Oysters$25.00
Washington state, creamy and plump with a mild fruity flavor
- DZ Kumamoto Oysters$49.00
Washington state, creamy and plump with a mild fruity flavor
- 1/2 DZ Little Neck Clams$16.00
Massachusetts; firm and crip, fruity and slightly briny clams
- DZ Little Neck Clams$32.00
Massachusetts; firm and crip, fruity and slightly briny clams
- For 2 Limani Sampler$120.00
Chef's choice oysters, little neck clams, shrimp, Maryland crab meat, P.E.I. Mussels and Maine lobster
- For 4 Limani Sampler$240.00
Chef's choice oysters, little neck clams, shrimp, Maryland crab meat, P.E.I. Mussels and Maine lobster
Limani Specialties
- Octopus$29.00
Tunisia; grilled sashimi quality octopus
- Calamari$23.00
Rings of fresh local squid, lightly fried
- Stuffed Calamari$25.00
Grilled and stuffed with feta, manouri and Kefalograviera cheeses
- Scallops$28.00
Canada; grilled on the skewer
- Mussels$23.00
PEI; prepared with white wine, dill, garlic and parsley
- Crab Cake$28.00
Maryland super lump crab meat served with gigantes
- Shrimp$28.00
Charcoal broiled jumbo shrimp, half-pound
- Garides Saganaki$28.00
Three sautéed jumbo shrimp in tomato and feta sauce
- Cauliflower$28.00
Truffle miso, with fresh truffle and chives. Served hot
- Imam Bayildi$18.00
Eggplant stuff with caramelized onions, garlic and tomato
- Limani Chips$27.00
Paper-thin cut zucchini and eggplant served with lightly fried Kefalograviera cheese, and tzatziki
- Greek Meze$26.00
Tzatziki, Tarama, Ktipiti and Skordalia
- Mushrooms$21.00
Selection of grilled shiitake, oyster and king mushrooms
- Saganaki$17.00
Pan fried Kefalograviera cheese
- Hummus$11.00
Chickpeas, garlic, tahini and olive oil
- Gigantes$14.00
Greece: Kastorian giant Lima beans baked with tomato, caramelized onions and parsley
- Halloumi$19.00
Cyprus; Semi-hard cheese, goat's milk. Served grilled over bed of grilled tomatoes and fresh mint
- Spanakopita$16.00
Fresh spinach, leeks and feta cheese wrapped in phyllo
- Feta Wrapped Phyllo$16.00
Served with a honey vinaigrette
- Extra Pita
- Grilled Bread$2.00
- tzatziki$6.00
- Buttered Noodles$20.00
- +1 Shrimp$7.00
Salad
- Tomato Salad$26.00
Classic Greek salad
- Green Salad$18.00
Hearts of romaine served with house dressing
- Limani Salad$26.00
Mesclun, carrot pappardelle, red and white cabbage, Parmesan flakes, and honey vinaigrette or pine nuts
- Arugala salad$22.00
Butterhead lettuce, carrot pappardelle, radish, fennel, avocado and Scottish smoked salmon
Soup
The Land
- Chicken$36.00
Organic half bone-in chicken breast, marinated and grilled with rosemary and thyme
- Filet Mignon$63.00
10 oz. boneless tenderloin
- Gemista$33.00
Peppers and tomatoes stuffed with rice and fresh herbs
- Cowboy$78.00
22 oz. bone-in rib eye, dry aged 30 days
- Lamb Chops$59.00
Grilled lamb chops served with Greek fries and seasonal vegetables
- Moussaka$36.00
Eggplant, potato, chopped meat and bechamel
- +1 lamb chop$19.00
Side Dishes
- Horta$14.00
Red, white and gold swiss chard, escarole and spinach
- Lemon Potatoes$13.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and herbs
- Asparagus$13.00
Steamed and tossed with olive oil and sea salt
- Greek Fries$11.00
Seasoned with oregano
- Broccoli Rabe$14.00
Sautéed with garlic and feta cheese
- Cauliflower & Broccoli$13.00
Steamed and tossed with olive oil
- Grilled Vegetable Medley$24.00
Seasonal vegetables with grilled halloumi cheese
- Organic Beets$15.00
Served with Swiss chard and a yogurt sauce
Whole Fish & Fresh Cuts
- Loup De Mer$39.00
Mediterranean; Moist and mild
- Royal Dorado$38.00
Mediterranean; Very delicate fish from the dorado family
- Dover Sole$80.00
Holland; Fresh Dover sole by the piece
- Organic Salmon$39.00
Scotland; Organic fillet with seasonal vegetables
- Big-eye Tuna$47.00
Sashimi quality center-cut tuna with an Egyptian sesame crust served with sautéed spinach
- Swordfish$44.00
Grilled peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Halibut$44.00
Canada; Grilled steak-cut with seasonal vegetables
Whole Fish and Sizes
- 2 lb Loup$88.00
- 3 lb Loup SALT$120.00
- 4 lb Loup SALT$160.00
Mediterranean; Moist and mild. Serves 4
- 3 lb Red Snapper$146.00Out of stock
- 3 lb Red Snapper SALT$147.00
- Black Seabass$96.00
North Carolina; Wild bass, tender and flaky
- Fagri$110.00
Greece; Firm and meaty snapper
- Red Snapper$98.00
Florida; White fish, moist and sweet
- Barbouni$40.00
- stone crabs$125.00
Shellfish
Wine List
Austraian & German White
Champagne By the Bottle
- Moutard, Brut, NV BTL$105.00
- J. Vignier, Extra Brut, Blanc De Blancs,$195.00
- Ayala, Brut, NV BTL$120.00
- Ayala, Brut, Blanc De Blanc BTL$220.00
- Bollinger, Brut, NV BTL$225.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut, Blanc De Blancs,$425.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Extra Brut, Blanc De Noirs,$425.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut,$195.00
- Billecart-Salmon, Brut, “Cuvée Nicolas François,$625.00
- R. Pouillon, Extra-Brut, “Grand Vallée” NV BTL$400.00
- Dom Perignon, Brut, 2013 BTL$400.00
French Red
- Morgon, Maison Passot, 2021$74.00
- Guillon Fleurie, De Roche, 2020$80.00
- Crozes-Hermitage, J. Denuziere, 2018$74.00
- Hermitage, Jacouton, 2021 2020$245.00
- Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gassier 2021$145.00
- Gigondas, Aime Arnoux$195.00
- Chapoutier CNDP$100.00
- Haut-Médoc, Château Verdignan 2009$84.00
- Haut-Médoc, Château Cissac, Cru Bourgeois, 2009$130.00Out of stock
- Pessac-Leognan, Château Mission-Haut-Brion, 2009$4,800.00
- Saint-Emilion, Château Du Beau Vallon, 2018$84.00
- Saint-Émilion, Château Haut Plantey, 2016$88.00
- Saint-Émilion, Château Du Parc, 2018$182.00
- Saint-Emilion, Château La Croix Chantecaille, 2016$92.00
- Paulliac, Grand Vin de Château Latour, 2017$1,950.00
- Paulliac, Château Pédesclaux, 2015$225.00
- Paulliac, Paulliac De Chateau Latour 2017$350.00
- Lalande de Pomerol, La Fleur de Bouard, 2011$134.00
- Château Famaey, 2019$76.00
French White
- Sancerre, Alphonse Mellot,$285.00
- Sancerre, Alphonse Mellot,$195.00
- Sancerre, Maison Belles Cotes$110.00
- Pouilly-Fumé, Didier Dagueneau,$454.00
- Vouvray, Denis Meunier, Sec,$74.00
- Pinot Gris, Charlotte and Florent Boxler,$120.00
- Bourgogne-Blanc, Francois Mikulski, 2020 BTL$124.00
- Chablis, Domaine Ventoura 2022 BTL$94.00
- Chablis, Jean Marc Brocard,$244.00
- Meursault, François Mikulski, “Les Tillets,$385.00
- Meursault, Domaine Nicolas Rossignol,$264.00
- Chassagne-Montrachet, Jean-Claude Bachelet,$364.00
- Puligny-Montrachet, Pascal Clement, 2021 BTL$294.00
Greece Red
Greek White
Italian Red
- Freisa, Francesco Boschis,$74.00
- Barbera, Villa Sparina,$84.00
- Langhe Rosso, Sori Della Sorba 'Solo Per Amore' 2020 BTL$144.00
- Barolo, Massolino, “Serralunga$156.00
- Barolo, Giovanni Rosso,$288.00
- Barolo, Cordero Di Montezemolo, “ Monfalletto,$164.00
- Barolo, Casa E Di Mirafiore, 2017 BTL$174.00
- Barbaresco, Antiche Cantine Dei Marchesi Di Barolo, 2017 BTL$164.00
- Barbaresco, Produttori Barbaresco, 2019 BTL$96.00
- Barbaresco, Ca' Del Baio,$164.00
- Barbaresco, Fontanabianca,$158.00
- Barbaresco, Prunotto, 2019 BTL$144.00
- Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico, Ca'La Bionda,$185.00
- Castello Di Bolgheri, Bolgheri Superiore, 2020 BTL$204.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Tenuta Di Collosorbo, 2017 BTL$144.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Il Poggione, 2017 BTL$188.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Ridolfi, 'R' 2017 BTL$118.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Fiorita 2016 BTL$244.00
- Chianti Classico, Caparsa, “Caparsino$124.00
- Bolgheri, Tenuta San Guido,$454.00
- Bolgheri Superiore, Antinori Guado Tasso 2020 BTL$385.00
- Greppi Greppicante Rosso 2020 BTL$88.00
- Le Pupille Saffredi 2019 BTL$298.00
- Sassicaia$375.00
Italian White
- Sauvignon, Kelleri St. Pauls, 2020 BTL$115.00
- Verdicchio RISERVA Dei Castelli Di Jesi Classico Sartarelli, “Milletta$74.00
- Chardonnay, Albino Rocca 2020 BTL$74.00
- Arneis, Monchiero Carbone, Riserva, 'Renesio Incisa' 2018 BTL$82.00
- Gavi Di Gavi, Villa Sparina, 2022 BTL$76.00
- Gavi Di Gavi, La Scola, 2022 BTL$84.00
- Gavi Di Gavi, La Mesma, Riserva,$88.00
Red BTL
- Bottle Pinot Noir, Shane "The Charm", 2019, Russian River Valley, California$95.00
Bright, red apple skin, raspberry, red cherry, cinnamon, vanilla spice, silky smooth
- Bottle Agiorgitiko, Lafazanis 'Geometria', 2022, Nemea, Greece$72.00
Juicy, cherry, red plum, wild berry, black pepper, soft and easy
- Bottle Rhone Blend, M. Chapoutier "La Bernadine", 2019, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, France$100.00
Aromatic, red cherry, blackberry, dark plum, white pepper, vanilla spice, velvety
- Bottle Tempranillo/Cabernet Sauvignon, Vega Clara 'Seleccion', 2019, Ribera Del Duero, Spain$68.00
Intense, black cherry, ripe plum, cassis, spicy oak, toasted vanilla, luscious
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Worthy 'Sofia's Cuvee', 2017, Napa Valley, California$84.00
Concentrated, black currant, ripe plum, graphite, smoke, bold and lingering
Spanish Red
- Gomez Cruzado, Reserva, 2017 BTL$94.00
- CUNE, Imperial, Gran Reserva, 2016 BTL$225.00
- Contino, Gran Reserva 2015 BTL$164.00
- Beronia, Gran Reserva 2014 BTL$126.00
- Bodegas Y Vinedos Maurodos,$154.00
- Termanthia, 2014 BTL$545.00
- Vega Clara 'Seleccion' Tempranillo/Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 BTL$68.00
- Bodegas Alion 2018 BTL$325.00
- TORMARESCA TORCICODA PRIMITIVO Apulia, Italy, 2019$85.00
- Frappato, Centonze 2020$78.00
- Statella Etna Rosso 'Pettinociarelle' 2016$142.00
Spanish White
Sparkling Rose by the bottle
USA Red
- Domaine Serene, “Yamhill Cuvee,$244.00
- Colene Clemens Vineyards,$124.00
- Trisaetum, Coast Range Estate 2019 BTL$142.00
- Resonance, Yamhill-Carlton 2021 BTL$108.00
- Rex Hill, Willamette, 2019 BTL$118.00
- Funky Jozy, Willamette, 2021 BTL$84.00
- Bold, Pinot Noir, Monterey, 2020 BTL$84.00
- RAEN,$185.00
- Pedestal Merlot, Napa Valley, 20 BTL$185.00
- Stags Leap, Napa Valley, 2019 BTL$94.00
USA White
- Riesling, Tatomer ‘Steinhugel' 2021 BTL b12$74.00
- Chardonnay, “Bunker Hill,$188.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Lieu Dit, Santa Ynez Valley, 2022 BTL$74.00Out of stock
- Sauvignon Blanc, Chimney Rock, “Elevage,” Napa Valley, 2020 BTL$134.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Lail,$365.00
- Chardonnay, Tyler, Santa Barbara 2021 -$78.00
- Chardonnay, Presqu'ile, “Estate,$88.00
- Chardonnay, Rivers-Marie, Sonoma Coast 2020 BTL$124.00
- Chardonnay, Mount Eden,$84.00
- Chardonnay, Groth, Hillview Vineyard, Napa Valley 2020 BTL$114.00
White BTL
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Joseph Mellot La Graveliere, 2022, Sancerre, Loire, France$84.00
Bright, white grapefruit, Anjou pear, wet stone, lemon zest, lingering finish
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Loveblock, 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand$64.00
Crisp, gooseberry, white peach, ripe pineapple, fresh basil, refreshing
- Bottle Assyrtiko, Gavala, 2022, Santorini, Greece$82.00
Aromatic, green apple, pear, wet stone, dried herbs, soft and round
- Bottle Chardonnay, Domaine Seguinot-bordet 'Petit Chablis', 2020, Chablis, Burgundy, France$72.00
Lively, white flowers, yellow apple, fresh kiwi, lemon peel, soft and subtle
- Bottle Grenache Blanc/Grenache Gris, M. Chapoutier 'La Bernadine Blanc', 2021, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone, France$90.00
Elegant, yellow apple, ripe peach, pineapple, lemongrass, long and creamy
- Bottle Chardonnay, Trefethen 'Main Ranch', 2019, Oak Knoll, Napa Valley, California$95.00
Lush, baked apple, pineapple, puff pastry, toasted almond, long and luxurious
