Lime 1120 Maunakea St Suite 120
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lime is a vibrant quick service restaurant located in the heart of China town serving fresh authentic Mexican cuisine sourcing high quality ingredients locally. All tortillas are hand pressed and made to order. From our Corazon to yours. Provecho!
Location
1120 Maunakea St Suite 120, Honolulu, HI 96817
Gallery
