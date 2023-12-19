Restaurant info

Lime & Lemon Fusion Grill & Bar offers an immersive dining experience with exquisite dishes that will take you on a culinary journey. We meticulously curate using only the best ingredients to create dishes that are authentic, unsurpassed, and timeless. All this in an ultra-modern setting to ensure your dining affair is nothing short of perfect. Food for us has always been an adventure but professionally it has also been about putting fusion dishes in the forefront, on a podium and at par with some of the most flavorful cuisines out there. Our warm environment, knowledgeable and experienced staff, safe and clean kitchen, and dedication to excellence help us provide our patrons a first-class dining experience.