Lime and Basil
388 Reviews
$$
200 W Franklin St Ste 130
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Requests
Appetizers
Crispy Spring Rolls (3)
Fried rolls filled with pork, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Vegetarian Crispy Spring Rolls (3)
Fried rolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
Soft rice paper rolls filled with shrimp, pork, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
Vegetarian Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
Soft rice paper rolls filled with tofu, tomato, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
House Special Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
Soft rice paper rolls filled with grilled pork, vermicelli, lettuce, crunchy stick, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
House Special Vegetarian Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
Soft rice paper rolls filled with lemongrass, sautéed tvp, vermicelli, lettuce, crunchy stick, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.
House Salad
A blend of shredded lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers tossed in a house-special vinaigrette, topped with peanuts.
Lotus Stem Salad
A refreshing spicy salad with young lotus stems, basil, cilantro, carrots, daikon, pork, and shrimp. Topped with peanuts and fried shallots.
Papaya Salad
A spicy salad with green papaya, fresh herbs, carrots and homemade beef jerky. Topped with sweet peppers.
Saigon Wings (6)
Spicy chicken wings with an Asian flair. Topped with scallions and sesame seeds.
A Taste of Curry
Your choice of chicken or tofu curry served with a demi-baguette
Pho
Create Beef Combo (1-3)
Create Beef Combo (4-6)
Pho #1 - Chin, Gau
Beef broth pho with shank and brisket
Pho #2 - Tai, Chin, Bo Vien
Beef broth pho with eyeround, shank, and meatballs. Note: Eyeround is raw.
Pho #3 - Tai, Chin
Beef broth pho with eyeround and shank. Note: Eyeround is raw.
Pho #4 - Tai, Bo Vien
Beef broth pho with eyeround and meatballs. Note: Eyeround is raw.
Pho #5 - Tai, Gan, Sach
Beef broth pho with eyeround, tendon, and tripe. Note: Eyeround is raw.
Pho #6 - Tai, Chin, Gau
Beef broth pho with eyeround, shank, and brisket. Note: Eyeround is raw.
Pho #7 - Dac Biet
Beef broth pho with eyeround, shank, and brisket. Note: Eyeround is raw.
Pho #8 - Chicken
Chicken broth pho with your choice of white or dark meat.
Pho #9 - Seafood
Pho #10 - Tofu
Vegetarian Broth Pho with lightly fried tofu.
Pho #11 - Vegetables
Vegetarian Broth Pho with mixed vegetables. Carrots, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, peas, and lettuce.
Pho #12 - Soy Chicken
Vegetarian Broth Pho with vegetarian soy chicken.
Pho #13 - Soy Beef
Vegetarian Broth Pho with vegetarian soy beef.
Plain Pho
Stir Fry
Lemongrass Stir-Fry Chicken
Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)
Lemongrass Stir-Fry Beef
Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)
Lemongrass Stir-Fry Shrimp
Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)
Lemongrass Stir-Fry Tofu
Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)
Lemongrass Stir-Fry Soy Chicken
Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)
Lemongrass Stir-Fry Soy Beef
Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)
Vegetarian Delight
Mixed vegetables, carrots, onions, bok choy, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, and bean sprouts, stir-fried in a light ginger soy. Served with steamed rice
Vegetarian Stir-Fried Egg Noodles
Broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onions, tofu, and bean sprouts stir-fried with wonton noodles in a garlic soy sauce. Rice noodles may be substituted.
Garlic Noodles with Prawns
Rich and buttery noodles cooked with prawns in a spicy garlic sauce, with Asian herbs and sweet peppers.
Hanoi Fries and Beef
Vegetarian Hanoi Fries and Soy Beef
Grilled Entree
Grilled Lemongrass Pork
Marinated in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún). Topped with crushed peanuts
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
Marinated chicken in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)
Grilled Barbecue Pork Chop
Marinated pork chop in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)
Grilled Lemongrass Shrimp
Marinated in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún). Topped with crushed peanuts
Grilled Tofu
Slices of tofu cooked on an open flame broiler then dipped in our special glaze. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún) Note: Not Vegan
Speciality
House Special Rice Noodle Soup
Pork and seafood broth soup with rice noodles. Topping includes chicken, roasted pork, fish meatball, scallops, shrimp, lettuce, scallions, and fried shallots.
House Special Egg Noodles Soup
Pork and seafood broth soup with egg noodles. Topping includes chicken, roasted pork, fish meatball, scallops, shrimp, lettuce, scallions, and fried shallots.
House Special Combo
A combination plate with a barbecue pork chop, julienne pork skin, egg loaf, and a fried egg well done. Served with steamed rice, vermicelli may be substituted.
Lime and Basil's Fried Rice
A delightful blend of chicken, roast pork, Chinese sausage, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.
Vegetarian Fried Rice
A delightful blend of tofu. broccoli, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.
Vegetarian Curry
Golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and tofu simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.
Chicken Curry
Chicken, golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and chicken simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.
Saigon Street Noodles
Lemongrass grilled pork with shrimp and a spring roll served over a bed of vermicelli noodles. Topped with peanuts and fried shallots with fish sauce on the side. No substitutions.
A la carte
Bottle of Sriracha
28 oz bottle
Shrimp Chips
Bag of shrimp chips
Side of Rice
Side of Vermicelli
Side of Pho Noodles
Side of Egg Noodles
Pho Broth
Hu Tieu Broth
Side of Veggies (1-3)
Side of Veggies (4-6)
Side of Veggies (6+)
Side of Grilled Items
1 Spring Roll
1 Summer Roll
1 Special Summer Roll
Extra Sauce
Fried Egg
Banh Mi
Banh Mi #1 Cold Cut
Banh Mi Thit Nguoi. Roasted pork, Vietnamese bologna, ham, and pate. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapeno, and daikon, and cilantro.
Banh Mi #2 Grilled Pork
Banh mi thit nuong. Grilled lemongrass pork and pate. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Banh Mi #3 Sautéed Chicken
Banh mi ga. Sauteed lemongrass chicken and onions. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Banh Mi #4 Sautéed Tofu
Banh mi dau hu. Seasoned Tofu. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Banh Mi #5 Sautéed Vegetarian Soy Beef
Banh mi bo chay. Stir-fried vegetarian soy beef and onions. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Non Alcoholic
16.9 oz. Bottle Coca Cola
16.9 oz. Bottle Sprite
Soy Milk
Coconut Juice
Perrier Sparkling Water
Bottle Water
Basil Seed Drink
Lipton Green Tea
Lychee Drink
Chrysanthemum Tea Drink
10.1 oz. Cold can
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
April 5th will be our last day of operation. Thank you for all of your support. <3
200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill, NC 27516