Vietnamese

Lime and Basil

388 Reviews

$$

200 W Franklin St Ste 130

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Summer Rolls (2)
Pho #8 - Chicken
Banh Mi #2 Grilled Pork

Requests

Curbside Pick-up

Out of stock

Please add this item to your cart for curbside pick-up. Please list car make and color in the special requests box.

No Utensils

Please add this item to your cart if you DO NOT need utensils and napkins with your takeout.

Appetizers

Fried rolls filled with pork, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce

Crispy Spring Rolls (3)

$5.00Out of stock

Fried rolls filled with pork, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Vegetarian Crispy Spring Rolls (3)

$5.00

Fried rolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and glass noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Summer Rolls (2)

$5.00

Soft rice paper rolls filled with shrimp, pork, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.

Vegetarian Fresh Summer Rolls (2)

$5.00

Soft rice paper rolls filled with tofu, tomato, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.

House Special Fresh Summer Rolls (2)

$5.50

Soft rice paper rolls filled with grilled pork, vermicelli, lettuce, crunchy stick, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.

House Special Vegetarian Fresh Summer Rolls (2)

$5.50

Soft rice paper rolls filled with lemongrass, sautéed tvp, vermicelli, lettuce, crunchy stick, and basil. Served with peanut sauce.

House Salad

$7.50

A blend of shredded lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers tossed in a house-special vinaigrette, topped with peanuts.

Lotus Stem Salad

$9.00

A refreshing spicy salad with young lotus stems, basil, cilantro, carrots, daikon, pork, and shrimp. Topped with peanuts and fried shallots.

Papaya Salad

$9.00Out of stock

A spicy salad with green papaya, fresh herbs, carrots and homemade beef jerky. Topped with sweet peppers.

Saigon Wings (6)

$9.00

Spicy chicken wings with an Asian flair. Topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

A Taste of Curry

$7.50Out of stock

Your choice of chicken or tofu curry served with a demi-baguette

Pho

Create Beef Combo (1-3)

$9.50

Create Beef Combo (4-6)

$10.50

Pho #1 - Chin, Gau

$9.50

Beef broth pho with shank and brisket

Pho #2 - Tai, Chin, Bo Vien

$9.50

Beef broth pho with eyeround, shank, and meatballs. Note: Eyeround is raw.

Pho #3 - Tai, Chin

$9.50

Beef broth pho with eyeround and shank. Note: Eyeround is raw.

Pho #4 - Tai, Bo Vien

$9.50

Beef broth pho with eyeround and meatballs. Note: Eyeround is raw.

Pho #5 - Tai, Gan, Sach

$9.50

Beef broth pho with eyeround, tendon, and tripe. Note: Eyeround is raw.

Pho #6 - Tai, Chin, Gau

$9.50

Beef broth pho with eyeround, shank, and brisket. Note: Eyeround is raw.

Pho #7 - Dac Biet

$10.50

Beef broth pho with eyeround, shank, and brisket. Note: Eyeround is raw.

Pho #8 - Chicken

$9.50

Chicken broth pho with your choice of white or dark meat.

Pho #9 - Seafood

$10.50

Pho #10 - Tofu

$9.50

Vegetarian Broth Pho with lightly fried tofu.

Pho #11 - Vegetables

$9.50

Vegetarian Broth Pho with mixed vegetables. Carrots, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, peas, and lettuce.

Pho #12 - Soy Chicken

$10.00

Vegetarian Broth Pho with vegetarian soy chicken.

Pho #13 - Soy Beef

$10.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Broth Pho with vegetarian soy beef.

Plain Pho

$6.00

Stir Fry

Lemongrass Stir-Fry Chicken

$9.50

Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)

Lemongrass Stir-Fry Beef

$9.50

Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)

Lemongrass Stir-Fry Shrimp

$11.50Out of stock

Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)

Lemongrass Stir-Fry Tofu

$9.50

Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)

Lemongrass Stir-Fry Soy Chicken

$10.00

Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)

Lemongrass Stir-Fry Soy Beef

$10.00Out of stock

Sautéed carrots, onions, and beansprouts with lemongrass and chili in a garlic stir-fry sauce. Comes with a choice of rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)

Vegetarian Delight

$10.00

Mixed vegetables, carrots, onions, bok choy, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, and bean sprouts, stir-fried in a light ginger soy. Served with steamed rice

Vegetarian Stir-Fried Egg Noodles

$10.50

Broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onions, tofu, and bean sprouts stir-fried with wonton noodles in a garlic soy sauce. Rice noodles may be substituted.

Garlic Noodles with Prawns

$12.50Out of stock

Rich and buttery noodles cooked with prawns in a spicy garlic sauce, with Asian herbs and sweet peppers.

Hanoi Fries and Beef

$10.50

Vegetarian Hanoi Fries and Soy Beef

$10.50Out of stock

Grilled Entree

Grilled Lemongrass Pork

$10.00Out of stock

Marinated in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún). Topped with crushed peanuts

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)

Grilled Barbecue Pork Chop

$11.00

Marinated pork chop in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún)

Grilled Lemongrass Shrimp

$11.50Out of stock

Marinated in our special sauce and cooked on an open flame broiler. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún). Topped with crushed peanuts

Grilled Tofu

$9.50

Slices of tofu cooked on an open flame broiler then dipped in our special glaze. All grilled entrees come with a choice of steamed rice (com) or vermicelli (bún) Note: Not Vegan

Speciality

House Special Rice Noodle Soup

$9.50Out of stock

Pork and seafood broth soup with rice noodles. Topping includes chicken, roasted pork, fish meatball, scallops, shrimp, lettuce, scallions, and fried shallots.

House Special Egg Noodles Soup

$9.50Out of stock

Pork and seafood broth soup with egg noodles. Topping includes chicken, roasted pork, fish meatball, scallops, shrimp, lettuce, scallions, and fried shallots.

House Special Combo

$11.00Out of stock

A combination plate with a barbecue pork chop, julienne pork skin, egg loaf, and a fried egg well done. Served with steamed rice, vermicelli may be substituted.

Lime and Basil's Fried Rice

$10.50

A delightful blend of chicken, roast pork, Chinese sausage, shrimp, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$10.50

A delightful blend of tofu. broccoli, peas, carrots, onions, and eggs tossed with rice.

Vegetarian Curry

$11.00Out of stock

Golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and tofu simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.

Chicken Curry

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken, golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and chicken simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.

Saigon Street Noodles

$12.50

Lemongrass grilled pork with shrimp and a spring roll served over a bed of vermicelli noodles. Topped with peanuts and fried shallots with fish sauce on the side. No substitutions.

A la carte

Bottle of Sriracha

$4.00

28 oz bottle

Shrimp Chips

$3.50Out of stock

Bag of shrimp chips

Side of Rice

$1.50

Side of Vermicelli

$1.50

Side of Pho Noodles

$1.50

Side of Egg Noodles

$1.50

Pho Broth

$3.00

Hu Tieu Broth

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Veggies (1-3)

$1.00

Side of Veggies (4-6)

$2.00

Side of Veggies (6+)

$3.00

Side of Grilled Items

$4.50

1 Spring Roll

$1.75

1 Summer Roll

$2.50

1 Special Summer Roll

$2.75

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fried Egg

$1.00

Banh Mi

Banh Mi #1 Cold Cut

$5.00

Banh Mi Thit Nguoi. Roasted pork, Vietnamese bologna, ham, and pate. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapeno, and daikon, and cilantro.

Banh Mi #2 Grilled Pork

$5.00

Banh mi thit nuong. Grilled lemongrass pork and pate. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.

Banh Mi #3 Sautéed Chicken

$5.00

Banh mi ga. Sauteed lemongrass chicken and onions. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.

Banh Mi #4 Sautéed Tofu

$5.00

Banh mi dau hu. Seasoned Tofu. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.

Banh Mi #5 Sautéed Vegetarian Soy Beef

$5.00Out of stock

Banh mi bo chay. Stir-fried vegetarian soy beef and onions. French bread subs filled with homemade mayo spread, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro.

Non Alcoholic

16.9 oz. Bottle Coca Cola

$1.75Out of stock

16.9 oz. Bottle Sprite

$1.75Out of stock

Soy Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Coconut Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.50

Basil Seed Drink

$2.00Out of stock

Lipton Green Tea

$1.75Out of stock

Lychee Drink

$2.00Out of stock

Chrysanthemum Tea Drink

$2.00Out of stock

10.1 oz. Cold can

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
April 5th will be our last day of operation. Thank you for all of your support. <3

200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

