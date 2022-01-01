Lime - Keystone 100 Dercum Sq
No reviews yet
100 Dercum Sq
Keystone, CO 80435
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Chips & Salsa
House corn chips with choice of Lime’s signature salsa or salsa verde
Guacamole
Avocado, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and onions
Queso Blanco
Melted cheese, green chiles and roasted peppers
Chorizo Sliders
Polodori sausage, green chilis, jack cheese, chipotle ranch on a brioche bun
Edamame
With house seasoning and sweet soy dipping sauce
Flautas
Thin corn tortillas filled with jack & cream cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and red chili. Choice of • Mushroom & Spinach or Chicken Tinga
Green Chili Fries
House fries layered with cheese, hot or mild green chili & pico de gallo
Lime Peppers
Grilled shishito peppers, lime, and chipotle ranch
Lime Wings
Tossed in Lime seasoning, served with chipotle ranch
Queso Flameado
Asadero, Monterrey Jack, & Oaxca cheeses, with your choice of portobello mushroom or chorizo, topped with pico de gallo, & served with warm, corn tortillas
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Black beans, green chiles, corn, cheese, chipotle crema, and rice
Seafood Starters
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Crispy or grilled Tilapia, with avocado, cabbage repollo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, served on white corn tortillas
Lime Tacos
Choice of Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, Seasoned Ground Beef, Carnitas, or Seasoned Vegetables • Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
Mountain Street Tacos
3 mini tacos on hard or soft corn tortilla
Tacos Al Carbon
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of: Grilled Shrimp, Seared Ahi, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak
Nachos
Soup & Salads
Ensalada de Verano
Grilled Chicken • mixed greens, avocado, mango salsa, roasted pepitas and cilantro lime drizzle
Fajita Salad
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Portobello Mushroom with mixed greens, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico de gallo
Lime's Green Chili
Roasted green chili, pork, traditional spices with tortilla strips and cheese
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken, vegetables, cheese, avocado, tortilla strips Roasted green chili, pork, traditional
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Jack and asadero cheese with green chiles
Grilled Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
Margarita Chicken with cream cheese, spinach, sliced avocado, and jack cheese
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Chipotle marinated shrimp with corn salsa jack cheese, topped with spicy guacamole
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled steak with fajita marinated veggies and jack cheese, topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Verde Quesadilla
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and jack cheese
Plates & Combos
Tres Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice from the items below and topped with either red or green chili. Cheese • Potato and Caramelized Onion • Refried Beans Beef Barbacoa • Chicken Tinga • Ground Beef • Carnitas
Sweet Corn Tamales
Our original, award winning, recipe with masa, whole corn, cheese and chiles
Rellenos
Roasted Anaheim chiles, pepper jack cheese, sour cream, crispy panko crust and red or green chili
Cantina Combo
Enchilada, Tamale and a Relleno with red or green chili
Stuffed Avocado
Two avocado halves filled with chicken tinga, cream cheese and jack cheese, lightly battered, fried and served on a bed of red or green chili
Fajitas
Portobello Mushroom Fajita
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Grilled Steak Fajita
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Grilled Shrimp Fajita
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Combo (Choice of Two Fajitas)
Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice
Lime Signatures
Ancho Salmon Signature
Grilled salmon filet in ancho chile and citrus marinade, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Scampi De Arroz
Shrimp, rice, pico de gallo, white wine, garlic, and cream
Margarita Chicken Signature
Grilled citrus marinated chicken breast, guacamole, and pico de gallo with beans and Spanish styled rice
Carne Asada
Flat iron steak, grilled onions, quacamole, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Chipotle Ribs
Burgers & Wrap
Mexican Burger
Grilled burger with jack cheese, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in red or green chili, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with fries.
Lime Burger
Margarita Chx Wrap
Flour tortilla, grilled margarita chicken, jack cheese, romaine lettuce, guacamole, chipotle crema and pico de gallo. Served with fries.
Burritos & Chimichanga
Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese, covered in green or red chili
Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese and sour cream wrapped, then fried. Covered in green or red chili
Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, roasted potato, cheese, covered in green or red chili , with choice of chorizo or bacon
Kiddos
Kids Burrito
Bean, chicken or beef with cheese. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice
Kids Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken breast. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice
Kids Quesadilla
Choose chicken or beef. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice
Kids Soft Taco
Flour tortilla, chicken or beef with cheese and lettuce. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice
Sides
Side 3 Tortillas
Side Avocado
Side Black Beans
Side Cheese
Side Chili
Side Chipotle Cream
Side Cilantro
Side Corn Salsa
Side Dressing
Side French Fries
Side Guac
Side Japs
Side Lettuce
Side Marg CHX
Side Pico
Side Pineapple Salsa
Side Queso
Side Refried Beans
Side Rice
Side Salad
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Tomatillo
Side Tomatoes
Side Uno Enchilada
Side Uno Relleno
Side Uno Taco
Silver Flight
Reposado Flight
Anejo Flight
Flights by House
Mezcal Flight
Mezcal Vs Tequila Flight
Tequila-Mezcal-Mezquila
Bartenders Flights
WhoVille Feast
Cindy Lou Enchiladas
Chicken tinga enchiladas, topped with tomatillo cream sauce, and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
Bricklebaum Birria
2 pan-fried beef barbacoa tacos with beef consommé, served with rice and refried beans
Mayor McGerkle Salad
Refried beans, mixed greens, jack cheese, pico, choice of protein. Served in a flour tortilla bowl
WhoVille Tacos
Seared ahi, cabbage, cilantro lime drizzle, served in wonton shells. Served with rice and black beans
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Mexican Food && Mighty Margaritas!
100 Dercum Sq, Keystone, CO 80435