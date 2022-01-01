Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lime - Keystone 100 Dercum Sq

100 Dercum Sq

Keystone, CO 80435

Order Again

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

House corn chips with choice of Lime’s signature salsa or salsa verde

Guacamole

$9.95

Avocado, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and onions

Queso Blanco

$8.95

Melted cheese, green chiles and roasted peppers

Chorizo Sliders

$12.95

Polodori sausage, green chilis, jack cheese, chipotle ranch on a brioche bun

Edamame

$8.95

With house seasoning and sweet soy dipping sauce

Flautas

$10.95

Thin corn tortillas filled with jack & cream cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and red chili. Choice of • Mushroom & Spinach or Chicken Tinga

Green Chili Fries

$14.95

House fries layered with cheese, hot or mild green chili & pico de gallo

Lime Peppers

$8.95

Grilled shishito peppers, lime, and chipotle ranch

Lime Wings

$15.95+

Tossed in Lime seasoning, served with chipotle ranch

Queso Flameado

$12.95

Asadero, Monterrey Jack, & Oaxca cheeses, with your choice of portobello mushroom or chorizo, topped with pico de gallo, & served with warm, corn tortillas

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$11.95

Black beans, green chiles, corn, cheese, chipotle crema, and rice

Seafood Starters

Ceviche

$14.95

Shrimp, fresh tilapia, avocado, and pico de gallo, fully cooked with lime juice, served with chiles and corn chips

Scorpions

$4.95+

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.95

Crispy or grilled Tilapia, with avocado, cabbage repollo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, served on white corn tortillas

Lime Tacos

$12.95

Choice of Beef Barbacoa, Chicken Tinga, Seasoned Ground Beef, Carnitas, or Seasoned Vegetables • Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese

Mountain Street Tacos

$13.95+

3 mini tacos on hard or soft corn tortilla

Tacos Al Carbon

$14.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of: Grilled Shrimp, Seared Ahi, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak

Nachos

Queso Nachos

$14.95

Corn chips, queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, and guacamole

Lime Nachos

$12.95

Individual white corn tostadas, refried beans, jack cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Soup & Salads

Ensalada de Verano

$14.95

Grilled Chicken • mixed greens, avocado, mango salsa, roasted pepitas and cilantro lime drizzle

Fajita Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Portobello Mushroom with mixed greens, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico de gallo

Lime's Green Chili

$4.50+

Roasted green chili, pork, traditional spices with tortilla strips and cheese

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.50+

Chicken, vegetables, cheese, avocado, tortilla strips Roasted green chili, pork, traditional

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Jack and asadero cheese with green chiles

Grilled Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$13.95

Margarita Chicken with cream cheese, spinach, sliced avocado, and jack cheese

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Chipotle marinated shrimp with corn salsa jack cheese, topped with spicy guacamole

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$13.95

Grilled steak with fajita marinated veggies and jack cheese, topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Verde Quesadilla

$10.95

Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and jack cheese

Plates & Combos

Tres Enchiladas

$13.95

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice from the items below and topped with either red or green chili. Cheese • Potato and Caramelized Onion • Refried Beans Beef Barbacoa • Chicken Tinga • Ground Beef • Carnitas

Sweet Corn Tamales

$12.95

Our original, award winning, recipe with masa, whole corn, cheese and chiles

Rellenos

$13.95

Roasted Anaheim chiles, pepper jack cheese, sour cream, crispy panko crust and red or green chili

Cantina Combo

$14.95

Enchilada, Tamale and a Relleno with red or green chili

Stuffed Avocado

$17.95

Two avocado halves filled with chicken tinga, cream cheese and jack cheese, lightly battered, fried and served on a bed of red or green chili

Fajitas

Portobello Mushroom Fajita

$13.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$15.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Grilled Steak Fajita

$15.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$16.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Combo (Choice of Two Fajitas)

$18.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and choice of flour or corn torillas, served with rice

Lime Signatures

Ancho Salmon Signature

$18.95

Grilled salmon filet in ancho chile and citrus marinade, served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Scampi De Arroz

$15.95

Shrimp, rice, pico de gallo, white wine, garlic, and cream

Margarita Chicken Signature

$14.95

Grilled citrus marinated chicken breast, guacamole, and pico de gallo with beans and Spanish styled rice

Carne Asada

$22.95

Flat iron steak, grilled onions, quacamole, served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Chipotle Ribs

$26.95+

Burgers & Wrap

Mexican Burger

$16.95

Grilled burger with jack cheese, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in red or green chili, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with fries.

Lime Burger

$15.95

Margarita Chx Wrap

$15.95

Flour tortilla, grilled margarita chicken, jack cheese, romaine lettuce, guacamole, chipotle crema and pico de gallo. Served with fries.

Burritos & Chimichanga

Burrito

$12.95

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese, covered in green or red chili

Chimichanga

$13.95

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese and sour cream wrapped, then fried. Covered in green or red chili

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Large flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, roasted potato, cheese, covered in green or red chili , with choice of chorizo or bacon

Kiddos

Kids Burrito

$9.95

Bean, chicken or beef with cheese. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Breaded chicken breast. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice

Kids Quesadilla

$9.95

Choose chicken or beef. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice

Kids Soft Taco

$9.95

Flour tortilla, chicken or beef with cheese and lettuce. Served with choice of two sides: Lime rice, refried beans, edamame, black beans, or fries with complimentary soda or juice

Dessert

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$7.95

Churros

$7.95

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

H/B Dessert

Sopapillas

$7.95

Sides

Side 3 Tortillas

$2.75

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Chili

$1.50

Side Chipotle Cream

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$0.75

Side Corn Salsa

$1.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Guac

$4.50

Side Japs

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Marg CHX

$7.00

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Pineapple Salsa

$1.50

Side Queso

$4.50

Side Refried Beans

$0.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Salsa

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tomatillo

$2.75

Side Tomatoes

$0.50

Side Uno Enchilada

$5.00

Side Uno Relleno

$5.00

Side Uno Taco

$4.00

TT Sides

TT Chips & Salsa

$3.95

TT Side Guac

$0.75

TT Side Pico

$0.50

TT Side Sour Crm

$0.50

TT Side Salsa

$0.75

TT Drinks

TT $5 Marg

$5.00

TT Rocks Flav

$6.00

TT Frozen

$6.00

TT FRZN Flav

$7.00

TT $4 Monte Alban

$4.00

TT Drafts

$4.00

Silver Flight

1800, Cabo Wabo, Corralejo

$20.00

Avion, Corzo, Arta

$22.00

Organic 123, Azunia, Casa Noble

$24.00

Reposado Flight

Hornitos, Herradura, Amor Mio

$22.00

Patron, KAH, Suavecito

$24.00

Casamigos, Don Julio, Dos Armadillos

$26.00

Anejo Flight

El Tesoro, Herradura, Amor Mio

$24.00

Pura Vida, Milagro, Mucha Liga

$26.00

Suavecito, Chamucos, Blue Nectar Founder's Blend

$28.00

Flights by House

One Blanco One Reposado One Anejo

KAH

$24.00

Amor Mio

$28.00

Casamigos

$22.00

Corralejo

$20.00

Don Julio

$26.00

El Tesoro

$22.00

Herradura

$24.00

Partida

$22.00

Patron

$24.00

Suavecito

$24.00

Milagro

$22.00

1800

$24.00

Mezcal Flight

Mezcal Flight

$24.00

Mezcal Vs Tequila Flight

Mezcal Vs Tequila Flight

$24.00

Tequila-Mezcal-Mezquila

Tequila-Mezcal-Mezquila

$22.00

Bartenders Flights

Bartenders Flight

$22.00

Deposit

50.00

$50.00

250.00

$250.00

500.00

$500.00

700.00

$700.00

1000.00

$1,000.00

Drinks

BeetleJuice Shot

$2.00

WhoVille Feast

Cindy Lou Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken tinga enchiladas, topped with tomatillo cream sauce, and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans

Bricklebaum Birria

$14.95

2 pan-fried beef barbacoa tacos with beef consommé, served with rice and refried beans

Mayor McGerkle Salad

$13.95

Refried beans, mixed greens, jack cheese, pico, choice of protein. Served in a flour tortilla bowl

WhoVille Tacos

$14.95

Seared ahi, cabbage, cilantro lime drizzle, served in wonton shells. Served with rice and black beans

Grinches Drinks

The Mount Crumpit

$12.00+

Xmax Marg

$12.00+

Red Reindeer Marg

$12.00+

Grinches Melting Heart

$12.00

N/A Hot Cocoa Deluxe

N/A Apple Cider Deluxe

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Mexican Food && Mighty Margaritas!

Location

100 Dercum Sq, Keystone, CO 80435

Directions

