  • Lime Leaf Thai Eatery - 200 Metairie-Hammond Highway
Lime Leaf Thai Eatery 200 Metairie-Hammond Highway

No reviews yet

200 Metairie-Hammond Highway

Metairie, LA 70005

Order Again

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.95

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.95

Roti Bread

$6.95

Shu Mai

$7.95

Fried Pork Ribs

$9.95

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

Crab Rangoon

$9.95

Crispy Calamari

$9.95

Bucktown Roll

$10.95

Tuna Tower

$12.95

Fried Eggplant Appetizer

$8.95

Soups

Hot & Sour

$6.95

Tom Yum Goong

$6.95

Tom Ka Gai

$6.95

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Salads

Spicy Steak Salad

$17.95

Yum Woon Sen

$13.95

Laab Gai

$13.95

Lime Leaf House Salad

$6.95

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.95

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$14.95

Pad Woon Sen

$14.95

Pad Se Euw

$14.95

Mee Krob Lad Na

$14.95

Chicken Rice Noodles For Kid

$14.95

Curries

Red Curry

$15.95

Green Curry

$15.95

Massaman Curry

$15.95

Khao Soi

$15.95

Lime Leaf Signatures

Veggie Lover

$14.95

Nam Tok (Waterfall) Pork

$17.95

Thai Black Pepper Steak

$18.95

Crispy Cubed Duck

$19.95

Thai Trio

$21.95

Thai Talay

$24.95

Pam - Catfish Filet W/ Red Curry & Eggplant (Glass Noods)

$17.95

Scallops Green Curry & Shrimp

$28.95

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$14.95

Spicy Basil FRIED RICE

$14.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir Fry

Pad Ka Pow Gai

$14.95

Cashew

$14.95

Spicy Basil STIR FRY

$14.95

Garlic Broccoli

$14.95

Ginger Stir Fry

$14.95

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95Out of stock

Roti filled with Nutella

$7.95

Thai Tea Creme Brulee

$8.95

Crispy Banana & Ice Cream

$7.95

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Brown Rice

$2.95

Side Of Rice Noodles

$2.95

Side Of Glass Noodles

$2.95

Drinks

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Soft Drink

$2.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Soda Can

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Lunch Menu

L1. Pad Thai

$10.95+

L2. Pad Kee Mao

$10.95+

L3. Pad Woon Sen

$10.95+

L4. Pad See Euw

$10.95+

L5. Red Curry

$10.95+

L6. Green Curry

$10.95+

L7. Khao Soi

$10.95+

L8. Cashew Stir Fry

$10.95+

L9. Garlic Broccoli Stir Fry

$10.95+

L10. Lime Leaf House Fried Rice

$10.95+

L11. Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$10.95+

L12. Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.95+

L13. Massaman Curry

$10.95+

Chicken Noodles For Kid

$10.95+

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.95+

Chicken Fried Rice For Kid

$10.95+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
A taste of Bangkok right here in Bucktown

Location

200 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie, LA 70005

Directions

Main pic

