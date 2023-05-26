- Home
- /
- South Weymouth
- /
- Thai
- /
- Lime Leaf
Lime Leaf
No reviews yet
435 Columbian St #3
Weymouth, MA 02190
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Pad Thai (GF)
Thin rice noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip
Spring Rolls
Crispy chicken spring rolls, served with sweet and sour sauce (vegetarian's available)
Crab Rangoons
Crispy wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese, crab sticks, carrots, green peas and corn, served with sweet and sour sauce
Appetizers/Soup/Salad
Appetizers
Chicken Satay (GF)
Choice of grilled marinated chicken, beef, or mixed on bamboo sticks, served with peanut sauce, and cucumber chutney
Fresh Rolls (GF)
Soft spring rolls filled with shrimp, spring mix, cucumber, shredded carrot, rice vermicelli noodle, and basil leaves, served with peanut sauce (vegetarian's available)
Thai Wings
Fried marinated chicken wings, served with sweet chili garlic sauce
Spicy Wings*
Fried marinated chicken wings, glazed with house spicy chili sauce, topped with chopped scallions and cilantro
Chive Dumplings (GF's Available)
Choice of fried or steamed rice flour cakes, stuffed with chives, served with sweet chili soy sauce
Shumai
Choice of fried or steamed shrimp dumplings, served with ginger soy sauce
Ravioli
Choice of fried or steamed pork dumplings, served with ginger soy sauce
Crab Rangoons
Crispy wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese, crab sticks, carrots, green peas and corn, served with sweet and sour sauce
Spring Rolls
Crispy chicken spring rolls, served with sweet and sour sauce (vegetarian's available)
Cozy Shrimp
Crispy whole shrimp spring rolls, filled with seasoned cellophane noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce
Tom's Ribs
Grilled marinated roasted pork spareribs, served over spring mix, glazed with honey soy sauce
Fried Calamari
Crispy Calamari, served with sweet chili garlic sauce
Scallion Pancake
Served with ginger soy sauce
Golden Bags
Well-seasoned ground chicken, corn, green peas, carrots, scallions and cilantro in crispy wrapper bags, served with sweet and sour sauce
Tofu Triangles
Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce topped ground peanut
Edamame (GF)
Steamed Japanese soybeans, sprinkled with salt
Golden Triangles*
Crispy samosa in triangle shape, filled with savory spiced potatoes, served with cucumber chutney
Todmun*
Minced shrimp and chicken patties, mixed with green beans and shredded lime leaf, seasoned with aromatic Thai spice, served with cucumber chutney topped grounded peanut
Tempura
Served with sweet and sour sauce
Combo Platter
Chicken Satay, Beef Satay, Chicken Wings, Spring Rolls, Tom's Rib, Crab Rangoons, Cozy Shrimp, Golden Triangles, and Steamed Pork Raviolis
Soup
Tom Yum* (GF)
Hot and sour shrimp soup with mushrooms, tomato, chopped scallions and cilantro
Tom Kha (GF)
Chicken coconut soup with mushrooms, chopped scallions and cilantro
Wonton Soup
Homemade pork wontons with bokchoy, chopped scallions, cilantro, and crispy garlic in clear broth
Egg Drop Soup (GF)
Egg drop soup with chicken, mixed vegetables, chopped scallions, cilantro, and crispy garlic in clear broth
Chicken Noodle Soup (GF)
chicken and thin rice noodle soup with bean sprouts, chopped scallions, cilantro, and crispy garlic in clear broth
Spicy Seafood Soup* (GF)
Spicy coconut soup with shrimp, scallop, calamari, mushrooms, chopped scallions and cilantro
Dumpling Soup
Pork dumplings with bokchoy, chopped scallions, cilantro, and crispy garlic in clear broth
Salad
Green Salad
Assortment of fresh vegetables, crouton, served with house salad dressing
Lime Leaf Salad
Assortment of fresh vegetables with tofu slices, hard-boiled egg, topped with grilled chicken satay and crouton, served with peanut sauce and house salad dressing
Seaweed Salad (GF)
Seaweed in sesame dressing, served over spring mix
Laab*
Choice of ground chicken, pork or tofu with red onions, red peppers, roasted rice powder, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in pepper dressing, served over spring mix
Somtum* (GF)
Grilled shrimps with green papaya strips, tomatoes, green beans, and peanuts in spicy house dressing, served over spring mix
Num Tok*
Grilled sliced marinated flank steak with red onions, red peppers, roasted rice powder, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in pepper dressing, served over spring mix
Yum Seafood** (GF)
Shrimps, scallops, and calamari with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in chili lime dressing, served over spring mix
Dinner
Dinner Noodle
Pad Thai (GF)
Thin rice noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip
Crispy Pad Thai
Crispy egg noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip
Basil Pad Thai* (GF)
Thin rice noodle with shrimps, scallops, calamari and mussels with egg, bean sprouts and basil, spiced with Thai chili powder. Spicy
Lime Leaf Noodle*
Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut, turnip and chili paste, topped with crispy dark meat chicken. Spicy
Drunken Noodle***
Choice of chicken, pork or tofu with wide rice noodle, onions, string beans, bamboo, peppers, tomatoes and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra). Very spicy
Pad See Ew
Choice of chicken, pork or tofu with wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots in sweet soy sauce (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra)
Pad Woon Sen
Cellophane noodle with pork and shrimps, onions, green peas, egg, scallions, tomatoes, mushrooms, baby corns, bean sprouts and snow peas
Rad Na
Choice of wide rice noodle or crispy egg noodle with broccoli, Chinese broccoli and carrots in gravy sauce with choice of chicken, pork or tofu (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra)
Yellow River
Egg noodle with shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions in sesame soy sauce
Columbian St. Noodle*
Egg noodle with chicken and shrimps with onions, peppers, cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash and scallions in mild spicy sauce
Yaki Udon
Udon noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, mixed vegetables in sesame soy sauce
Basil Udon***
Udon noodle with choice of chicken, pork or tofu with peppers, onions, string beans and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra). Very spicy
Gaprow Noodle***
Choice of wide rice noodle or rice vermicelli noodle with choice of ground chicken or pork, peppers, onions and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce (choice of ground beef $1 extra). Very spicy
Pad Mee
Rice vermicelli noodle with chicken and shrimps, red peppers, scallions and bean sprouts in mild sweet coconut sauce
Massaman Noodle*
Steamed egg noodle and mixed vegetables in Massaman curry sauce topped with grilled chicken and ground peanut.
Kua Gai
Wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, turnip, chopped scallions and cilantro, served on a bed of spring mix
Dinner Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Shrimps and chicken with onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, scallions and egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
Shrimps and chicken with pineapple chunks, snow peas, tomatoes, raisins, onions, green peas, carrots, scallions, curry powder and egg
Mango Fried Rice
Shrimps and chicken with mango chunks, shredded ginger, green peas, onions, carrots, scallions and egg
Lime Leaf Fried Rice*
Shrimps, scallops, calamari and mussels with peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, chili paste and egg
Basil Fried Rice***
Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu with peppers, onions, and basil (choice of beef or shrimp extra $1)
Phuket Fried RIce
Crab meat, shrimps, onions, green peas, carrots, scallions and egg
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice*
Crispy dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with onions, carrots, green peas, scallions, chili paste and egg. Mild spicy
Columbian St. Fried Rice*
Chicken and shrimps with onions, tomatoes, green peas, carrots, scallions and egg, stir-fried with mild spicy sauce
Bangkok Fried Rice
Grilled boneless roasted pork spareribs glazed honey soy sauce, on top of fried rice with Chinese broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts and egg, stir-fried with sweet soy sauce
Dinner Noodle Soup
Tum Yum Noodle Soup**
Shrimps, scallops, calamari and ground pork with thin rice noodle, bean sprouts, topped with chopped scallions, cilantro. ground peanut, crispy garlic and fried pork wontons in hot and sour broth
Thai Noodle Soup (GF)
Choice of chicken or pork with thin rice noodle, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in clear broth
Beef Noodle Soup
Sliced marinated beef with thin rice noodle, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in aromatic dark broth
Wonton Noodle Soup
Homemade pork wontons with thin egg noodle, bokchoy, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in clear broth
Khao Soi*
Chicken, red onions, cabbage with thin egg noodle, topped with crispy egg noodle, crispy garlic, crispy red onion, chopped scallions and cilantro in yellow curry broth
Udon Noodle Soup
Udon noodle with chicken and shrimps, carrots, onions, zucchini, egg, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in mild spiced Dashi broth
Ribs Noodle Soup
Honey glazed roasted boneless pork spareribs over thin egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in aromatic dark broth
Dinner Mixed and Match
Red Curry*
With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans and basil leaves. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Yellow Curry*
With Peppers, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and pineapple chunks. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Green Curry*
With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans, green peas and basil leaves. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Panang Curry*
With peppers, snow peas, green peas and shredded lime leaf. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Massaman Curry*
With peppers, carrots, onions, potatoes and peanuts. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Jungle Curry**
Coconut free Red curry with mixed vegetables, bamboo, eggplants, shredded wild ginger and basil leaves. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Basil***
With peppers, onions and mushrooms. Very spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Garlic
With peppers, mushrooms, snow peas and carrots **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Ginger
With peppers, onions, mushrooms and scallions **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Broccoli
With carrots and mushrooms **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Sweet and Sour
With peppers, onions, pineapple chunks, tomatoes, cucumbers and scallions **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Spicy String Bean**
With peppers, carrots, shredded lime leaf and Red curry paste. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Rama Garden
Steamed mixed vegetables served with a side of peanut sauce **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Cashew Nuts*
With peppers, pineapple chunks, mushrooms, onions, scallions and chili paste **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Spicy Bamboo***
With peppers, mushrooms, basil leaves, and spicy chili paste. Very spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Spicy Eggplant**
With peppers, string beans, basil leaves and spicy chili paste. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Chinese Broccoli
With carrots and Shitake mushrooms **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Snow Peas
With mushrooms and carrots **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Bokchoy
With Shitake mushrooms and carrots **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice
Special Entrèes
Chef Specials
Beef Macadamia
Marinated sliced beef sautéed with red peppers, mushrooms, shredded ginger, scallions and macadamia nuts, served with steamed broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Hot Pepper Beef***
Marinated sliced beef sautéed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalapeño and scallions in spicy sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled marinated flank steak, glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Crispy Chicken Basil**
Sautéed crispy dark meat chicken with peppers, carrots, onions and basil leaves in spicy sweet and sour basil sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Hot Bamboo Beef***
Sautéed ground beef with bamboo, peppers and mushrooms in spicy basil sauce. Very spicy **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Thai Gaprow***
Choice of ground chicken or pork sautéed with mushroom, peppers, onions and basil leaves with spicy chili basil sauce (choice of ground beef $1 extra) **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Classique Curry*
Sliced chicken with yellow squash, zucchini, carrots and peppers in Red curry with a touch of tamarind sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled marinated chicken breast, glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Sesame Chicken
Sautéed marinated crispy white meat chicken with peppers and carrots in honey sesame sauce, served with steamed broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Pad Paradise*
Stir-fried chicken, beef and shrimps with water chestnut, shredded ginger, peppers, pineapple chunks and scallions in chili shrimp paste **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Mango Curry*
Chicken and shrimps with mango chunks, onions, yellow squash, tomatoes, peppers in Yellow curry sauce. Mild spicy *Entrée does not serve with rice*
Simese Twin*
Sautéed chicken and shrimps with onions, peppers, pineapple chunks, water chestnut and scallions in spicy sweet and sour sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Wild Ginger Pork**
Sliced pork sautéed with shredded wild ginger, string beans, eggplants, peppers and basil leaves in spicy chili sauce and a touch of coconut milk **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Paradise Garden**
Sautéed mixed vegetables with bamboo, eggplants and basil leaves in spicy Red curry sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Black Pepper Spareribs*
Boneless roasted pork spareribs sautéed with onions, mushrooms, peppers and scallions in black pepper sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Panang Spareribs*
Grilled roasted pork spareribs, glazed with spicy Panang curry, served over steamed mixed vegetables **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Garlic Spareribs
Crispy roasted pork spareribs tossed with garlic sauce, served on a bed of mix spring **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Chili Spareribs*
Boneless roasted pork spareribs sautéed with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, shredded ginger, pineapple chunks and scallions in spicy sweet and sour sauce, topped with cashew nuts **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Tamarind Tofu (Vegetarian)
Sautéed soft tofu with mushrooms, baby corns, pineapple chunks, snow peas, onions, tomatoes, shredded ginger, green peas, peppers and scallions in tamarind sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
From the Sea
Seafood Delight***
A medley of shrimp, scallop, calamari and mussel sautéed with peppers, mushrooms and onions in basil chili sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Fisherman Choo Chee*
Sautéed shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels and salmon slices in spicy Choo Chee sauce with snow peas, green peas, tomatoes, peppers and basil leaves **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Seafood Clay Pot*
Steamed shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels and salmon slices with mixed vegetables in spicy broth **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Seafood Volcano*
A medley of shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussel and salmon slice sautéed with peppers, string beans, snow peas, egg and basil leaves in mild curry sauce, stuffed in foil volcano **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Friendship**
Crispy Tempura of shrimp, scallop and salmon slice, glazed with three taste sauce, served over steamed mixed vegetables **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Curry Salmon*
Steamed salmon fillet glazed with Yellow curry sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas, red peppers and sweet potato Tempura **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon fillet glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Bangkok Shrimp*
Sautéed shrimps with ground chicken, tomatoes, onions, chopped scallions and cilantro with Thai northern style mild spicy sauce, topped with crispy garlic **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Shrimp in the Garden
Sautéed shrimps with red peppers, shredded ginger, mushrooms and scallions in garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Shrimp Hot Pot
Shrimps steamed in house aromatic sauce with cellophane noodle, shredded ginger, Shitake mushrooms, chopped celery, onions and scallions, topped with crispy garlic **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Fruity Shrimp
Quick sautéed crispy shrimp tempura with pineapple chunks, mango chunks, tomatoes, carrots and peppers in honey sesame sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Fish and Sauce
GInger & Scallion
Quick sautéed of onions, shredded ginger, mushrooms, scallions, and peppers in light sesame soy sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Three Taste*
Sweet, sour and salty chili sauce, topped with chopped scallions and cilantro, served with steamed red peppers and broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Chili & Lime**
House spicy chili lime sauce, served with steamed red peppers and broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Spicy Mango**
Red peppers, red onions, mango strips and peanuts, served with spicy tamarind sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Spicy Basil***
Peppers, onions, carrot in sweet and sour spicy basil sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves **Entrée does not serve with rice**
Desserts
Mango & Sweetened Sticky Rice
Slices of mango served with sweetened sticky rice, glazed with creamy coconut milk, topped with roasted sesame
Fried Banana
Bite sized banana and coconut flake crispy spring rolls, glazed with honey and sesame
Thai Custard & Sweetened Sticky Rice
Sweet coconut custard layered over sweetened sticky rice, glazed with creamy coconut milk and roasted sesame
Fried Ice - Cream
Coconut, Green Tea, or Vanilla glazed with chocolate sauce
Ice - Cream
Beer/Wine/Sake
Sake
White Wine
Sycamore Lane, Chardonnay, California (GLASS)
Sycamore Lane, Chardonnay, California (BOTTLE)
Largaria, Pinot Grigio, Italy (GLASS)
Largaria, Pinot Grigio, Italy (BOTTLE)
La Vielle Ferme, Rosè, France (GLASS)
La Vielle Ferme, Rosè, France (BOTTLE)
Matua, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand (GLASS)
Matua, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand (BOTTLE)
William Hill, Chardonnay, California (GLASS)
William Hill, Chardonnay, California (BOTTLE)
Sea Glass, Riesling, California (GLASS)
Sea Glass, Riesling, California (BOTTLE)
Red Wine
Sycamore Lane, Merlot, California (GLASS)
Sycamore Lane, Merlot, California (BOTTLE)
Los Cardos, Malbec, Argentina (GLASS)
Los Cardos, Malbec, Argentina (BOTTLE)
De Loach, Cabernet, California (GLASS)
De Loach, Cabernet, California (BOTTLE)
Bogle, Pinot Noir, California (GLASS)
Bogle, Pinot Noir, California (BOTTLE)
Apothic, Red Blend, California (GLASS)
Apothic, Red Blend, California (BOTTLE)
Hard Seltzer
Catering
Catering Appetizers
Chicken Satay Skewers
Grilled chicken (20) on bamboo sticks, served with peanut sauce and cucumber chutney
Crunchy Rolls Platter
Mixed of chicken rolls (10), Veggie rolls (15), and shrimp rolls (10), served with sweet and sour sauce
Party Wings
Marinated fried chicken wings, served with a choice of sweet chili garlic sauce or spicy chili sauce (28 pieces)
Chicken Tender
20 pieces of crispy battered marinated white meat chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce
Combo Platter
Chicken Satay (10), Chicken Wings (10), Chicken Spring Rolls (10), Veggie Spring Rolls (10), Tom's Ribs (5), Crab Rangoons (10), Cozy Shrimp (10), Golden Triangles (10) and Steamed Raviolis (10) *No substitution*
Catering Salad
Lime Leaf Salad
Assortment of fresh vegetables with tofu slices, hard-boiled egg, topped with grilled chicken satay and crouton, served with peanut sauce and house salad dressing **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Green Salad
Assortment of fresh vegetables, crouton, served with house salad dressing **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Somtum* (GF)
Grilled shrimp with green papaya strips, tomatoes, green beans, and ground peanuts in spicy sweet sour lime dressing **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Num Tok*
Grilled sliced marinated flank steak with red onions, red peppers, roasted rice powder, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in pepper dressing, served over spring mix **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Laab*
Choice of ground chicken, pork, or tofu with red onions, cilantro, scallions, red peppers, and roasted rice tossed in spicy pepper dressing **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Yum Seafood**
Shrimps, scallops, and calamari with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in chili lime dressing, served over spring mix **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Catering Noodle
Pad Thai (GF)
Thin rice noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Basil Pad Thai* (GF)
Thin rice noodle with shrimps, scallops, calamari and mussels with egg, bean sprouts and basil, spiced with Thai chili powder **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Lime Leaf Noodle*
Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut, turnip and chili paste, topped with crispy dark meat chicken **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Drunken Noodle***
Choice of chicken, pork or tofu, with wide rice noodles, onions, green beans, bamboo, tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Very spicy
Pad See Ew
Choice of chicken, pork or tofu with wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots in sweet soy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Yellow River
Egg noodle with shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions in sesame soy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Columbian St. Noodle*
Egg noodle with chicken and shrimps with onions, peppers, cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash and scallions in mild spicy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Yaki Udon
Udon noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, mixed vegetables in sesame soy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Basil Udon***
Udon noodle with choice of chicken, pork or tofu with peppers, onions, string beans and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce. Very Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Gaprow Noodle***
Choice of wide rice noodle or rice vermicelli noodle with choice of ground chicken or pork, peppers, onions and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce. Very spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Pad Mee
Rice vermicelli noodle with chicken and shrimps, red peppers, scallions and bean sprouts in mild sweet coconut sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Kua Gai
Wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, turnip, chopped scallions and cilantro, served on a bed of spring mix **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Catering Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Shrimps and chicken with onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, scallions and egg **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Pineapple Fried Rice
Shrimps and chicken with pineapple chunks, snow peas, tomatoes, raisins, onions, green peas, carrots, scallions, curry powder and egg **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Mango Fried Rice
Shrimps and chicken with mango chunks, shredded ginger, green peas, onions, carrots, scallions and egg **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Lime Leaf Fried Rice*
Shrimps, scallops, calamari and mussels with peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, chili paste and egg. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Basil Fried Rice***
Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu with peppers, onions, and basil. Very spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice*
Crispy dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with onions, carrots, green peas, scallions, chili paste and egg. Mild spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Columbian St. Fried Rice*
Chicken and shrimps with onions, tomatoes, green peas, carrots, scallions and egg, stir-fried with mild spicy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Phuket Fried Rice
Crab meat, shrimps, onions, green peas, carrots, scallions and egg **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Catering Mixed and Match
Red Curry*
With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans and basil leaves. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Yellow Curry*
With Peppers, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and pineapple chunks. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Green Curry*
With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans, green peas and basil leaves. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Panang Curry*
With peppers, snow peas, green peas and shredded lime leaf. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Massaman Curry*
With peppers, carrots, onions, potatoes and peanuts. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Jungle Curry**
Coconut free Red curry with mixed vegetables, bamboo, eggplants, shredded wild ginger and basil leaves. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Basil***
With peppers, onions and mushrooms. Very spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Garlic
With peppers, mushrooms, snow peas and carrots **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Ginger
With peppers, onions, mushrooms and scallions **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Broccoli
With carrots and mushrooms **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Sweet and Sour
With peppers, onions, pineapple chunks, tomatoes, cucumbers and scallions **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Spicy String Bean**
With peppers, carrots, shredded lime leaf and Red curry paste. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Rama Garden
Steamed mixed vegetables served with a side of peanut sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Cashew nuts*
With peppers, pineapple chunks, mushrooms, onions, scallions and chili paste **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Spicy Bamboo***
With peppers, mushrooms, basil leaves, and spicy chili paste **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Spicy Eggplant**
With peppers, string beans, basil leaves and spicy chili paste **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Chinese Broccoli
With carrots and Shitake mushrooms **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Snow Peas
With mushrooms and carrots **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Catering Special Entrées
Beef Macadamia
Marinated sliced beef sautéed with red peppers, mushrooms, shredded ginger, scallions and macadamia nuts on, served with steamed broccoli **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Hot Pepper Beef***
Marinated sliced beef sautéed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalapeño and scallions in spicy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Hot Bamboo Beef***
Sautéed ground beef with bamboo, peppers and mushrooms in spicy basil sauce. Very spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled marinated flank steak, glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Thai Gaprow***
Choice of ground chicken or pork sautéed with mushroom, peppers, onions and basil leaves with spicy chili basil sauce (choice of ground beef $10 extra) **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Crispy Chicken Basil**
Sautéed crispy dark meat chicken with peppers, carrots, onions and basil leaves in spicy sweet and sour basil sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled marinated chicken breast, glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Sesame Chicken
Sautéed marinated crispy white meat chicken with peppers and carrots in honey sesame sauce, served with steamed broccoli **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Classique Curry*
Sliced chicken with yellow squash, zucchini, carrots and peppers in Red curry with a touch of tamarind sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Pad Paradise*
Stir-fried chicken, beef and shrimps with water chestnut, shredded ginger, peppers, pineapple chunks and scallions in chili shrimp paste **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Mango Curry*
Chicken and shrimps with mango chunks, onions, yellow squash, tomatoes, peppers in Yellow curry sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Simese Twin*
Sautéed chicken and shrimps with onions, peppers, pineapple chunks, water chestnut and scallions in spicy sweet and sour sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Wild Ginger Pork**
Sliced pork sautéed with shredded wild ginger, string beans, eggplants, peppers and basil leaves in spicy chili sauce and a touch of coconut milk **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Black Pepper SparerIbs*
Boneless roasted pork spareribs sautéed with onions, mushrooms, peppers and scallions in black pepper sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Panang Spareribs*
Grilled roasted pork spareribs, glazed with spicy Penang curry, served over steamed mixed vegetables **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Chili Spareribs*
Boneless roasted pork spareribs sautéed with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, shredded ginger, pineapple chunks and scallions in spicy sweet and sour sauce, topped with cashew nuts **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people** with rice)
Paradise Garden**
Sautéed mixed vegetables with bamboo, eggplants and basil leaves in spicy Red curry sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Tamarind Tofu (Vegetarian)
Sautéed soft tofu with mushrooms, baby corns, pineapple chunks, snow peas, onions, tomatoes, shredded ginger, green peas, peppers and scallions in tamarind sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people** with rice)
Seafood Delight***
A medley of shrimp, scallop, calamari and mussel sautéed with peppers, mushrooms and onions in basil chili sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Fisherman Choo Chee*
Sautéed shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels and salmon slices in spicy Choo Chee sauce with snow peas, green peas, tomatoes, peppers and basil leaves **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Bangkok Shrimp*
Sautéed shrimps with ground chicken, tomatoes, onions, chopped scallions and cilantro with Thai northern style mild spicy sauce, topped with crispy garlic **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Shrimp in the Garden
Sautéed shrimps with red peppers, shredded ginger, mushrooms and scallions in garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Fruity Shrimp
Quick sautéed crispy shrimp tempura with pineapple chunks, mango chunks, tomatoes, carrots and peppers in honey sesame sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**
Catering Sides
Catering Desserts
Deserts 3PD
Deserts3PD
Mango & Sweetened Sticky Rice
Slices of mango served with sweetened sticky rice, glazed with creamy coconut milk, topped with roasted sesame
Fried Banana
Bite sized banana and coconut flake crispy spring rolls, glazed with honey and sesame
Thai Custard & Sweetened Sticky Rice
Sweet coconut custard layered over sweetened sticky rice, glazed with creamy coconut milk and roasted sesame
Fried Ice - Cream
Coconut, Green Tea, or Vanilla glazed with chocolate sauce
Ice - Cream
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Always fresh Thai food
435 Columbian St #3, Weymouth, MA 02190