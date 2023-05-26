Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Lime Leaf

review star

No reviews yet

435 Columbian St #3

Weymouth, MA 02190

Popular Items

Pad Thai (GF)

$14.00

Thin rice noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Crispy chicken spring rolls, served with sweet and sour sauce (vegetarian's available)

Crab Rangoons

$9.00

Crispy wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese, crab sticks, carrots, green peas and corn, served with sweet and sour sauce

Appetizers/Soup/Salad

Appetizers

Chicken Satay (GF)

$12.00

Choice of grilled marinated chicken, beef, or mixed on bamboo sticks, served with peanut sauce, and cucumber chutney

Fresh Rolls (GF)

$7.00

Soft spring rolls filled with shrimp, spring mix, cucumber, shredded carrot, rice vermicelli noodle, and basil leaves, served with peanut sauce (vegetarian's available)

Thai Wings

$8.00

Fried marinated chicken wings, served with sweet chili garlic sauce

Spicy Wings*

$8.00

Fried marinated chicken wings, glazed with house spicy chili sauce, topped with chopped scallions and cilantro

Chive Dumplings (GF's Available)

$9.00

Choice of fried or steamed rice flour cakes, stuffed with chives, served with sweet chili soy sauce

Shumai

$7.00

Choice of fried or steamed shrimp dumplings, served with ginger soy sauce

Ravioli

$7.00

Choice of fried or steamed pork dumplings, served with ginger soy sauce

Crab Rangoons

$9.00

Crispy wonton filled with seasoned cream cheese, crab sticks, carrots, green peas and corn, served with sweet and sour sauce

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Crispy chicken spring rolls, served with sweet and sour sauce (vegetarian's available)

Cozy Shrimp

$9.00

Crispy whole shrimp spring rolls, filled with seasoned cellophane noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce

Tom's Ribs

$12.00

Grilled marinated roasted pork spareribs, served over spring mix, glazed with honey soy sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Crispy Calamari, served with sweet chili garlic sauce

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Served with ginger soy sauce

Golden Bags

$11.00

Well-seasoned ground chicken, corn, green peas, carrots, scallions and cilantro in crispy wrapper bags, served with sweet and sour sauce

Tofu Triangles

$7.00

Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce topped ground peanut

Edamame (GF)

$7.00

Steamed Japanese soybeans, sprinkled with salt

Golden Triangles*

$7.00

Crispy samosa in triangle shape, filled with savory spiced potatoes, served with cucumber chutney

Todmun*

$10.00

Minced shrimp and chicken patties, mixed with green beans and shredded lime leaf, seasoned with aromatic Thai spice, served with cucumber chutney topped grounded peanut

Tempura

$9.00

Served with sweet and sour sauce

Combo Platter

$21.00

Chicken Satay, Beef Satay, Chicken Wings, Spring Rolls, Tom's Rib, Crab Rangoons, Cozy Shrimp, Golden Triangles, and Steamed Pork Raviolis

Soup

Tom Yum* (GF)

$6.00

Hot and sour shrimp soup with mushrooms, tomato, chopped scallions and cilantro

Tom Kha (GF)

$6.00

Chicken coconut soup with mushrooms, chopped scallions and cilantro

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Homemade pork wontons with bokchoy, chopped scallions, cilantro, and crispy garlic in clear broth

Egg Drop Soup (GF)

$6.00

Egg drop soup with chicken, mixed vegetables, chopped scallions, cilantro, and crispy garlic in clear broth

Chicken Noodle Soup (GF)

$6.00

chicken and thin rice noodle soup with bean sprouts, chopped scallions, cilantro, and crispy garlic in clear broth

Spicy Seafood Soup* (GF)

$8.00

Spicy coconut soup with shrimp, scallop, calamari, mushrooms, chopped scallions and cilantro

Dumpling Soup

$6.00

Pork dumplings with bokchoy, chopped scallions, cilantro, and crispy garlic in clear broth

Salad

Green Salad

$9.00

Assortment of fresh vegetables, crouton, served with house salad dressing

Lime Leaf Salad

$13.00

Assortment of fresh vegetables with tofu slices, hard-boiled egg, topped with grilled chicken satay and crouton, served with peanut sauce and house salad dressing

Seaweed Salad (GF)

$8.00

Seaweed in sesame dressing, served over spring mix

Laab*

$11.00

Choice of ground chicken, pork or tofu with red onions, red peppers, roasted rice powder, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in pepper dressing, served over spring mix

Somtum* (GF)

$11.00

Grilled shrimps with green papaya strips, tomatoes, green beans, and peanuts in spicy house dressing, served over spring mix

Num Tok*

$13.00

Grilled sliced marinated flank steak with red onions, red peppers, roasted rice powder, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in pepper dressing, served over spring mix

Yum Seafood** (GF)

$16.00

Shrimps, scallops, and calamari with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in chili lime dressing, served over spring mix

Dinner

Dinner Noodle

Pad Thai (GF)

$14.00

Thin rice noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip

Crispy Pad Thai

$15.00

Crispy egg noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip

Basil Pad Thai* (GF)

$17.00

Thin rice noodle with shrimps, scallops, calamari and mussels with egg, bean sprouts and basil, spiced with Thai chili powder. Spicy

Lime Leaf Noodle*

$15.00

Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut, turnip and chili paste, topped with crispy dark meat chicken. Spicy

Drunken Noodle***

$15.00

Choice of chicken, pork or tofu with wide rice noodle, onions, string beans, bamboo, peppers, tomatoes and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra). Very spicy

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Choice of chicken, pork or tofu with wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots in sweet soy sauce (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra)

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Cellophane noodle with pork and shrimps, onions, green peas, egg, scallions, tomatoes, mushrooms, baby corns, bean sprouts and snow peas

Rad Na

$15.00

Choice of wide rice noodle or crispy egg noodle with broccoli, Chinese broccoli and carrots in gravy sauce with choice of chicken, pork or tofu (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra)

Yellow River

$17.00

Egg noodle with shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions in sesame soy sauce

Columbian St. Noodle*

$15.00

Egg noodle with chicken and shrimps with onions, peppers, cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash and scallions in mild spicy sauce

Yaki Udon

$15.00

Udon noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, mixed vegetables in sesame soy sauce

Basil Udon***

$15.00

Udon noodle with choice of chicken, pork or tofu with peppers, onions, string beans and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce (choice of beef or shrimp $1 extra). Very spicy

Gaprow Noodle***

$14.00

Choice of wide rice noodle or rice vermicelli noodle with choice of ground chicken or pork, peppers, onions and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce (choice of ground beef $1 extra). Very spicy

Pad Mee

$15.00

Rice vermicelli noodle with chicken and shrimps, red peppers, scallions and bean sprouts in mild sweet coconut sauce

Massaman Noodle*

$17.00

Steamed egg noodle and mixed vegetables in Massaman curry sauce topped with grilled chicken and ground peanut.

Kua Gai

$14.00

Wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, turnip, chopped scallions and cilantro, served on a bed of spring mix

Dinner Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimps and chicken with onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, scallions and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimps and chicken with pineapple chunks, snow peas, tomatoes, raisins, onions, green peas, carrots, scallions, curry powder and egg

Mango Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimps and chicken with mango chunks, shredded ginger, green peas, onions, carrots, scallions and egg

Lime Leaf Fried Rice*

$17.00

Shrimps, scallops, calamari and mussels with peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, chili paste and egg

Basil Fried Rice***

$14.00

Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu with peppers, onions, and basil (choice of beef or shrimp extra $1)

Phuket Fried RIce

$17.00

Crab meat, shrimps, onions, green peas, carrots, scallions and egg

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice*

$15.00

Crispy dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with onions, carrots, green peas, scallions, chili paste and egg. Mild spicy

Columbian St. Fried Rice*

$14.00

Chicken and shrimps with onions, tomatoes, green peas, carrots, scallions and egg, stir-fried with mild spicy sauce

Bangkok Fried Rice

$16.00

Grilled boneless roasted pork spareribs glazed honey soy sauce, on top of fried rice with Chinese broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts and egg, stir-fried with sweet soy sauce

Dinner Noodle Soup

Tum Yum Noodle Soup**

$18.00

Shrimps, scallops, calamari and ground pork with thin rice noodle, bean sprouts, topped with chopped scallions, cilantro. ground peanut, crispy garlic and fried pork wontons in hot and sour broth

Thai Noodle Soup (GF)

$14.00

Choice of chicken or pork with thin rice noodle, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in clear broth

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00

Sliced marinated beef with thin rice noodle, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in aromatic dark broth

Wonton Noodle Soup

$14.00

Homemade pork wontons with thin egg noodle, bokchoy, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in clear broth

Khao Soi*

$15.00

Chicken, red onions, cabbage with thin egg noodle, topped with crispy egg noodle, crispy garlic, crispy red onion, chopped scallions and cilantro in yellow curry broth

Udon Noodle Soup

$15.00

Udon noodle with chicken and shrimps, carrots, onions, zucchini, egg, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in mild spiced Dashi broth

Ribs Noodle Soup

$16.00

Honey glazed roasted boneless pork spareribs over thin egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, topped with crispy garlic, chopped scallions and cilantro in aromatic dark broth

Dinner Mixed and Match

Red Curry*

$16.00

With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans and basil leaves. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Yellow Curry*

$16.00

With Peppers, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and pineapple chunks. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Green Curry*

$16.00

With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans, green peas and basil leaves. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Panang Curry*

$16.00

With peppers, snow peas, green peas and shredded lime leaf. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Massaman Curry*

$16.00

With peppers, carrots, onions, potatoes and peanuts. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Jungle Curry**

$16.00

Coconut free Red curry with mixed vegetables, bamboo, eggplants, shredded wild ginger and basil leaves. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Basil***

$16.00

With peppers, onions and mushrooms. Very spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Garlic

$16.00

With peppers, mushrooms, snow peas and carrots **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Ginger

$16.00

With peppers, onions, mushrooms and scallions **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Broccoli

$16.00

With carrots and mushrooms **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Sweet and Sour

$16.00

With peppers, onions, pineapple chunks, tomatoes, cucumbers and scallions **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Spicy String Bean**

$16.00

With peppers, carrots, shredded lime leaf and Red curry paste. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Rama Garden

$16.00

Steamed mixed vegetables served with a side of peanut sauce **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Cashew Nuts*

$16.00

With peppers, pineapple chunks, mushrooms, onions, scallions and chili paste **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Spicy Bamboo***

$16.00

With peppers, mushrooms, basil leaves, and spicy chili paste. Very spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Spicy Eggplant**

$16.00

With peppers, string beans, basil leaves and spicy chili paste. Spicy **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Chinese Broccoli

$16.00

With carrots and Shitake mushrooms **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Snow Peas

$16.00

With mushrooms and carrots **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Bokchoy

$16.00

With Shitake mushrooms and carrots **Dinner entrèes do not serve with rice

Special Entrèes

Chef Specials

Beef Macadamia

$19.00

Marinated sliced beef sautéed with red peppers, mushrooms, shredded ginger, scallions and macadamia nuts, served with steamed broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Hot Pepper Beef***

$19.00

Marinated sliced beef sautéed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalapeño and scallions in spicy sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Beef Teriyaki

$19.00

Grilled marinated flank steak, glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Crispy Chicken Basil**

$18.00

Sautéed crispy dark meat chicken with peppers, carrots, onions and basil leaves in spicy sweet and sour basil sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Hot Bamboo Beef***

$19.00

Sautéed ground beef with bamboo, peppers and mushrooms in spicy basil sauce. Very spicy **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Thai Gaprow***

$18.00

Choice of ground chicken or pork sautéed with mushroom, peppers, onions and basil leaves with spicy chili basil sauce (choice of ground beef $1 extra) **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Classique Curry*

$18.00

Sliced chicken with yellow squash, zucchini, carrots and peppers in Red curry with a touch of tamarind sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Sesame Chicken

$19.00

Sautéed marinated crispy white meat chicken with peppers and carrots in honey sesame sauce, served with steamed broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Pad Paradise*

$21.00

Stir-fried chicken, beef and shrimps with water chestnut, shredded ginger, peppers, pineapple chunks and scallions in chili shrimp paste **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Mango Curry*

$19.00

Chicken and shrimps with mango chunks, onions, yellow squash, tomatoes, peppers in Yellow curry sauce. Mild spicy *Entrée does not serve with rice*

Simese Twin*

$19.00

Sautéed chicken and shrimps with onions, peppers, pineapple chunks, water chestnut and scallions in spicy sweet and sour sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Wild Ginger Pork**

$18.00

Sliced pork sautéed with shredded wild ginger, string beans, eggplants, peppers and basil leaves in spicy chili sauce and a touch of coconut milk **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Paradise Garden**

$18.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables with bamboo, eggplants and basil leaves in spicy Red curry sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Black Pepper Spareribs*

$21.00

Boneless roasted pork spareribs sautéed with onions, mushrooms, peppers and scallions in black pepper sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Panang Spareribs*

$21.00

Grilled roasted pork spareribs, glazed with spicy Panang curry, served over steamed mixed vegetables **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Garlic Spareribs

$21.00

Crispy roasted pork spareribs tossed with garlic sauce, served on a bed of mix spring **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Chili Spareribs*

$21.00

Boneless roasted pork spareribs sautéed with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, shredded ginger, pineapple chunks and scallions in spicy sweet and sour sauce, topped with cashew nuts **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Tamarind Tofu (Vegetarian)

$18.00

Sautéed soft tofu with mushrooms, baby corns, pineapple chunks, snow peas, onions, tomatoes, shredded ginger, green peas, peppers and scallions in tamarind sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

From the Sea

Seafood Delight***

$21.00

A medley of shrimp, scallop, calamari and mussel sautéed with peppers, mushrooms and onions in basil chili sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Fisherman Choo Chee*

$21.00

Sautéed shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels and salmon slices in spicy Choo Chee sauce with snow peas, green peas, tomatoes, peppers and basil leaves **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Seafood Clay Pot*

$21.00

Steamed shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels and salmon slices with mixed vegetables in spicy broth **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Seafood Volcano*

$21.00

A medley of shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussel and salmon slice sautéed with peppers, string beans, snow peas, egg and basil leaves in mild curry sauce, stuffed in foil volcano **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Friendship**

$21.00

Crispy Tempura of shrimp, scallop and salmon slice, glazed with three taste sauce, served over steamed mixed vegetables **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Curry Salmon*

$22.00

Steamed salmon fillet glazed with Yellow curry sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas, red peppers and sweet potato Tempura **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Grilled salmon fillet glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Bangkok Shrimp*

$19.00

Sautéed shrimps with ground chicken, tomatoes, onions, chopped scallions and cilantro with Thai northern style mild spicy sauce, topped with crispy garlic **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Shrimp in the Garden

$18.00

Sautéed shrimps with red peppers, shredded ginger, mushrooms and scallions in garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Shrimp Hot Pot

$19.00

Shrimps steamed in house aromatic sauce with cellophane noodle, shredded ginger, Shitake mushrooms, chopped celery, onions and scallions, topped with crispy garlic **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Fruity Shrimp

$19.00

Quick sautéed crispy shrimp tempura with pineapple chunks, mango chunks, tomatoes, carrots and peppers in honey sesame sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Fish and Sauce

GInger & Scallion

Quick sautéed of onions, shredded ginger, mushrooms, scallions, and peppers in light sesame soy sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Three Taste*

Sweet, sour and salty chili sauce, topped with chopped scallions and cilantro, served with steamed red peppers and broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Chili & Lime**

House spicy chili lime sauce, served with steamed red peppers and broccoli **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Spicy Mango**

Red peppers, red onions, mango strips and peanuts, served with spicy tamarind sauce **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Spicy Basil***

Peppers, onions, carrot in sweet and sour spicy basil sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves **Entrée does not serve with rice**

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Thin Rice Noodle

$4.00

Egg Noodle

$4.00

Rice Vermicelli Noodle

$4.00

Cellophane Noodle

$4.00

Wide Rice Noodle

$4.00

Udon Noodle

$4.00

Fried Egg

$4.00

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$6.00

Peanut sauce

$1.00

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Desserts

Mango & Sweetened Sticky Rice

$8.00

Slices of mango served with sweetened sticky rice, glazed with creamy coconut milk, topped with roasted sesame

Fried Banana

$6.00

Bite sized banana and coconut flake crispy spring rolls, glazed with honey and sesame

Thai Custard & Sweetened Sticky Rice

$7.00

Sweet coconut custard layered over sweetened sticky rice, glazed with creamy coconut milk and roasted sesame

Fried Ice - Cream

$6.00

Coconut, Green Tea, or Vanilla glazed with chocolate sauce

Ice - Cream

$4.00

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Tea Limeade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Honey Lemon Green Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Beer/Wine/Sake

Beer

Singha, Thai

$5.00

Chang, Thai

$5.00

Sapporo, Japan

$4.75

Sam Adam, USA

$4.75

Coors Lite, USA

$4.25

Sake

Sho Chiku Bai, Hot Sake 236 ml.

$9.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Mio Sparkling 300 ml.

$13.00

Hakutsuru Sake, Sayuri Nigori 300 ml.

$13.00

White Wine

Sycamore Lane, Chardonnay, California (GLASS)

$6.00

Sycamore Lane, Chardonnay, California (BOTTLE)

$21.00

Largaria, Pinot Grigio, Italy (GLASS)

$7.00

Largaria, Pinot Grigio, Italy (BOTTLE)

$24.00

La Vielle Ferme, Rosè, France (GLASS)

$7.00

La Vielle Ferme, Rosè, France (BOTTLE)

$24.00

Matua, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand (GLASS)

$8.00

Matua, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand (BOTTLE)

$30.00

William Hill, Chardonnay, California (GLASS)

$8.50

William Hill, Chardonnay, California (BOTTLE)

$30.00

Sea Glass, Riesling, California (GLASS)

$8.00

Sea Glass, Riesling, California (BOTTLE)

$28.00

Red Wine

Sycamore Lane, Merlot, California (GLASS)

$6.00

Sycamore Lane, Merlot, California (BOTTLE)

$21.00

Los Cardos, Malbec, Argentina (GLASS)

$6.00

Los Cardos, Malbec, Argentina (BOTTLE)

$21.00

De Loach, Cabernet, California (GLASS)

$7.00

De Loach, Cabernet, California (BOTTLE)

$24.00

Bogle, Pinot Noir, California (GLASS)

$8.00

Bogle, Pinot Noir, California (BOTTLE)

$28.00

Apothic, Red Blend, California (GLASS)

$8.00

Apothic, Red Blend, California (BOTTLE)

$28.00

Hard Seltzer

Cherry White Claws

$6.00

Catering

Catering Appetizers

Chicken Satay Skewers

$60.00

Grilled chicken (20) on bamboo sticks, served with peanut sauce and cucumber chutney

Crunchy Rolls Platter

$55.00

Mixed of chicken rolls (10), Veggie rolls (15), and shrimp rolls (10), served with sweet and sour sauce

Party Wings

$45.00

Marinated fried chicken wings, served with a choice of sweet chili garlic sauce or spicy chili sauce (28 pieces)

Chicken Tender

$45.00

20 pieces of crispy battered marinated white meat chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce

Combo Platter

$100.00

Chicken Satay (10), Chicken Wings (10), Chicken Spring Rolls (10), Veggie Spring Rolls (10), Tom's Ribs (5), Crab Rangoons (10), Cozy Shrimp (10), Golden Triangles (10) and Steamed Raviolis (10) *No substitution*

Catering Salad

- Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5") - Serves 5 - 8 people

Lime Leaf Salad

$50.00

Assortment of fresh vegetables with tofu slices, hard-boiled egg, topped with grilled chicken satay and crouton, served with peanut sauce and house salad dressing **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Green Salad

$35.00

Assortment of fresh vegetables, crouton, served with house salad dressing **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Somtum* (GF)

$50.00

Grilled shrimp with green papaya strips, tomatoes, green beans, and ground peanuts in spicy sweet sour lime dressing **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Num Tok*

$55.00

Grilled sliced marinated flank steak with red onions, red peppers, roasted rice powder, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in pepper dressing, served over spring mix **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Laab*

$50.00

Choice of ground chicken, pork, or tofu with red onions, cilantro, scallions, red peppers, and roasted rice tossed in spicy pepper dressing **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Yum Seafood**

$70.00

Shrimps, scallops, and calamari with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, chopped scallions and cilantro, tossed in chili lime dressing, served over spring mix **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Catering Noodle

- Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5") - Serves 6 - 8 people *Substitution with other noodles extra $20 *Meat substitution with Shrimp or Beef +$10, Seafood +$15 or Duck +$20

Pad Thai (GF)

$65.00

Thin rice noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and turnip **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Basil Pad Thai* (GF)

$90.00

Thin rice noodle with shrimps, scallops, calamari and mussels with egg, bean sprouts and basil, spiced with Thai chili powder **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Lime Leaf Noodle*

$75.00

Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut, turnip and chili paste, topped with crispy dark meat chicken **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Drunken Noodle***

$70.00

Choice of chicken, pork or tofu, with wide rice noodles, onions, green beans, bamboo, tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Very spicy

Pad See Ew

$70.00

Choice of chicken, pork or tofu with wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots in sweet soy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Yellow River

$90.00

Egg noodle with shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, carrots, bean sprouts and scallions in sesame soy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Columbian St. Noodle*

$70.00

Egg noodle with chicken and shrimps with onions, peppers, cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash and scallions in mild spicy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Yaki Udon

$70.00

Udon noodle with chicken and shrimps, egg, mixed vegetables in sesame soy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Basil Udon***

$70.00

Udon noodle with choice of chicken, pork or tofu with peppers, onions, string beans and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce. Very Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Gaprow Noodle***

$70.00

Choice of wide rice noodle or rice vermicelli noodle with choice of ground chicken or pork, peppers, onions and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce. Very spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Pad Mee

$70.00

Rice vermicelli noodle with chicken and shrimps, red peppers, scallions and bean sprouts in mild sweet coconut sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Kua Gai

$65.00

Wide rice noodle with chicken, egg, turnip, chopped scallions and cilantro, served on a bed of spring mix **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Catering Fried Rice

Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people *Substitution with Brown Rice extra $10 *Meat substitution with Shrimp or Beef +$10, Seafood +$15 or Duck +$20

Thai Fried Rice

$65.00

Shrimps and chicken with onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, scallions and egg **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Pineapple Fried Rice

$70.00

Shrimps and chicken with pineapple chunks, snow peas, tomatoes, raisins, onions, green peas, carrots, scallions, curry powder and egg **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Mango Fried Rice

$70.00

Shrimps and chicken with mango chunks, shredded ginger, green peas, onions, carrots, scallions and egg **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Lime Leaf Fried Rice*

$90.00

Shrimps, scallops, calamari and mussels with peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, chili paste and egg. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Basil Fried Rice***

$70.00

Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu with peppers, onions, and basil. Very spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice*

$75.00

Crispy dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with onions, carrots, green peas, scallions, chili paste and egg. Mild spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Columbian St. Fried Rice*

$70.00

Chicken and shrimps with onions, tomatoes, green peas, carrots, scallions and egg, stir-fried with mild spicy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Phuket Fried Rice

$90.00

Crab meat, shrimps, onions, green peas, carrots, scallions and egg **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Catering Mixed and Match

Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people *compliment a tray of Jasmine rice *Substitution with Brown Rice extra $10

Red Curry*

$80.00

With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans and basil leaves. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Yellow Curry*

$80.00

With Peppers, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash and pineapple chunks. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Green Curry*

$80.00

With peppers, bamboo, eggplants, string beans, green peas and basil leaves. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Panang Curry*

$80.00

With peppers, snow peas, green peas and shredded lime leaf. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Massaman Curry*

$80.00

With peppers, carrots, onions, potatoes and peanuts. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Jungle Curry**

$80.00

Coconut free Red curry with mixed vegetables, bamboo, eggplants, shredded wild ginger and basil leaves. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Basil***

$80.00

With peppers, onions and mushrooms. Very spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Garlic

$80.00

With peppers, mushrooms, snow peas and carrots **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Ginger

$80.00

With peppers, onions, mushrooms and scallions **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Broccoli

$80.00

With carrots and mushrooms **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Sweet and Sour

$80.00

With peppers, onions, pineapple chunks, tomatoes, cucumbers and scallions **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Spicy String Bean**

$80.00

With peppers, carrots, shredded lime leaf and Red curry paste. Spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Rama Garden

$80.00

Steamed mixed vegetables served with a side of peanut sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Cashew nuts*

$80.00

With peppers, pineapple chunks, mushrooms, onions, scallions and chili paste **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Spicy Bamboo***

$80.00

With peppers, mushrooms, basil leaves, and spicy chili paste **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Spicy Eggplant**

$80.00

With peppers, string beans, basil leaves and spicy chili paste **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Chinese Broccoli

$80.00

With carrots and Shitake mushrooms **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Snow Peas

$80.00

With mushrooms and carrots **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Catering Special Entrées

Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people *compliment a tray of Jasmine rice *Substitution with Brown Rice extra $10

Beef Macadamia

$100.00

Marinated sliced beef sautéed with red peppers, mushrooms, shredded ginger, scallions and macadamia nuts on, served with steamed broccoli **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Hot Pepper Beef***

$90.00

Marinated sliced beef sautéed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalapeño and scallions in spicy sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Hot Bamboo Beef***

$85.00

Sautéed ground beef with bamboo, peppers and mushrooms in spicy basil sauce. Very spicy **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Beef Teriyaki

$100.00

Grilled marinated flank steak, glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Thai Gaprow***

$80.00

Choice of ground chicken or pork sautéed with mushroom, peppers, onions and basil leaves with spicy chili basil sauce (choice of ground beef $10 extra) **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Crispy Chicken Basil**

$90.00

Sautéed crispy dark meat chicken with peppers, carrots, onions and basil leaves in spicy sweet and sour basil sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Chicken Teriyaki

$85.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, glazed with house Teriyaki sauce, served with steamed broccoli, snow peas and carrots **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Sesame Chicken

$85.00

Sautéed marinated crispy white meat chicken with peppers and carrots in honey sesame sauce, served with steamed broccoli **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Classique Curry*

$80.00

Sliced chicken with yellow squash, zucchini, carrots and peppers in Red curry with a touch of tamarind sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Pad Paradise*

$95.00

Stir-fried chicken, beef and shrimps with water chestnut, shredded ginger, peppers, pineapple chunks and scallions in chili shrimp paste **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Mango Curry*

$90.00

Chicken and shrimps with mango chunks, onions, yellow squash, tomatoes, peppers in Yellow curry sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Simese Twin*

$90.00

Sautéed chicken and shrimps with onions, peppers, pineapple chunks, water chestnut and scallions in spicy sweet and sour sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Wild Ginger Pork**

$80.00

Sliced pork sautéed with shredded wild ginger, string beans, eggplants, peppers and basil leaves in spicy chili sauce and a touch of coconut milk **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Black Pepper SparerIbs*

$100.00

Boneless roasted pork spareribs sautéed with onions, mushrooms, peppers and scallions in black pepper sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Panang Spareribs*

$100.00

Grilled roasted pork spareribs, glazed with spicy Penang curry, served over steamed mixed vegetables **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Chili Spareribs*

$100.00

Boneless roasted pork spareribs sautéed with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, shredded ginger, pineapple chunks and scallions in spicy sweet and sour sauce, topped with cashew nuts **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people** with rice)

Paradise Garden**

$80.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables with bamboo, eggplants and basil leaves in spicy Red curry sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Tamarind Tofu (Vegetarian)

$80.00

Sautéed soft tofu with mushrooms, baby corns, pineapple chunks, snow peas, onions, tomatoes, shredded ginger, green peas, peppers and scallions in tamarind sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people** with rice)

Seafood Delight***

$120.00

A medley of shrimp, scallop, calamari and mussel sautéed with peppers, mushrooms and onions in basil chili sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Fisherman Choo Chee*

$120.00

Sautéed shrimps, scallops, calamari, mussels and salmon slices in spicy Choo Chee sauce with snow peas, green peas, tomatoes, peppers and basil leaves **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Bangkok Shrimp*

$100.00

Sautéed shrimps with ground chicken, tomatoes, onions, chopped scallions and cilantro with Thai northern style mild spicy sauce, topped with crispy garlic **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Shrimp in the Garden

$110.00

Sautéed shrimps with red peppers, shredded ginger, mushrooms and scallions in garlic sauce, served with steamed broccoli **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Fruity Shrimp

$110.00

Quick sautéed crispy shrimp tempura with pineapple chunks, mango chunks, tomatoes, carrots and peppers in honey sesame sauce **Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5"), serves 6 - 8 people**

Catering Sides

White Rice

$15.00

Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5")

Brown Rice

$20.00

Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5")

Peanut Sauce 16oz

$8.00

Salad Dressing 16oz

$8.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce 16oz

$6.00

Ginger Sauce 16oz

$6.00

Chili Garlic Sauce 16oz

$6.00

Cucumber Sauce 16oz

$7.00

Catering Desserts

Mango & Sweetened Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$35.00

**Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5")**

Thai Custard & Sweetened Sticky Rice

$30.00

**Half size steam pan (10" x 12" x 2.5")**

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Tea Limeade

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Coffee

$3.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Juice

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.75

Poland Spring Water

$2.50

Desserts

Deserts3PD

Mango & Sweetened Sticky Rice

$10.00

Slices of mango served with sweetened sticky rice, glazed with creamy coconut milk, topped with roasted sesame

Fried Banana

$7.50

Bite sized banana and coconut flake crispy spring rolls, glazed with honey and sesame

Thai Custard & Sweetened Sticky Rice

$8.75

Sweet coconut custard layered over sweetened sticky rice, glazed with creamy coconut milk and roasted sesame

Fried Ice - Cream

$7.50

Coconut, Green Tea, or Vanilla glazed with chocolate sauce

Ice - Cream

$5.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Always fresh Thai food

